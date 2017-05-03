Fixed Income Weekly
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
First quarter GDP was only 0.7%.
FOMC meets this week.
Treasury yields were higher last week as the risk-on trade returned.
Economic data focus this week is on the April employment report.
