Municipal Bond Market Weekly
Includes: AFB, BAF, BBF, BBK, BFK, BKN, BLE, BSD, BYM, CXH, DMB, DMF, DSM, DTF, EIM, EIV, EOT, EVN, EXD, FMB, FMN, IIM, IQI, KSM, KTF, LEO, MEN, MFL, MFM, MFT, MHD, MMU, MNP, MQT, MQY, MUA, MUB, MUE, MUH, MUS, MVF, MVT, MYD, MYF, MYI, MZF, NAD, NEA, NEV, NIM, NMI, NUV, NUW, NVG, NXP, NXQ, NXR, NZF, OIA, PMF, PML, PMM, PMO, PMX, PRB, PVI, PZA, RVNU, TFI, VFL, VGM, VKI, VKQ, VMO, VTEB, XMPT
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
The Treasury market had a mild bear-steepener mostly on Monday’s tail-risk relief of the French election. Economic data and tax reform skepticism kept yields range bound.
Municipal yields rose, underperforming Treasuries, with the AAA GO Ratio rising.
Tax reform impact possibilities outlined.
Municipal bond fund flows were positive.
Puerto Rico GO and COFINA bondholders reject restructuring offer – details in Puerto section.
S&P Puerto Rico Total Return Index was -0.8% last week; -0.8% YTD.
