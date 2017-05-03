The Winning Time Horizon Is A Lifetime - Not A Month, Quarter, Or Year

By Gary Alexander

At this time of year, I always enjoy reading the annual report of Warren Buffett's company, since it contains so many life lessons from the most successful investor of our time. This year, his love-fest for capitalists will be held May 6 in Omaha. Buffett is 86. His corporate partner, vice-chair Charlie Munger, is 93. Two other board members are over 90: Thomas Murphy, 91 and David Gottesman, 90. To some, this means they need to refresh their board. Being old, I disagree. Wisdom seldom has an expiration date.

I've never attended Buffett's Woodstock for geriatric capitalists, but I devour his annual report each year. For instance, check this out (from page 6 of his 2017 annual report): "Our nation's wealth remains intact. As Gertrude Stein put it, 'Money is always there, but the pockets change.'" The nation's founders, Buffett reminds us, "crafted a system that unleashed human potential, and their successors built upon it. This economic creation will deliver increasing wealth to our progeny far into the future. Yes, the build-up of wealth will be interrupted for short periods from time to time. It will not, however, be stopped…"

In the 20th century, Buffett reminds us, the DJIA "advanced from 66 to 11497, a 17,320% capital gain, materially boosted by steadily increasing dividends." A similar percentage gain in the 21st century would bring us to 2,000,000 Dow by December 20, 2099. All along, you can expect naysayers to "prosper by marketing their gloomy forecasts. But heaven help them if they act on the nonsense they peddle."

During such scary periods, you should never forget two things: First, widespread fear is your friend as an investor, because it serves up bargain purchases. Second, personal fear is your enemy. It will also be unwarranted. Investors who avoid high and unnecessary costs and simply sit for an extended period with a collection of large, conservatively-financed American businesses will almost certainly do well.

Two years ago here, I reported what Warren Buffett said in his 2015 annual report:

If you compare our country's present condition to that existing in 1776, you have to rub your eyes in wonder. In my lifetime alone, real per-capital U.S. output has sextupled. My parents could not have dreamed in 1930 of the world their son would see. Though the preachers of pessimism prattle endlessly about America's problems, I've never seen one who wishes to emigrate (though I can think of a few for whom I would happily buy a one way ticket). The dynamism embedded in our market economy will continue to work its magic. Gains won't come in a smooth or uninterrupted manner; they never have. And we will regularly grumble about our government, but most assuredly, America's best days lie ahead.

Amen, brother!

Here's a memorable graphic representation of what Buffett has been saying about the last 200 years:

Global prosperity has grown exponentially in the last 50 years, with a sharp reduction in poverty and infant mortality and a sharp rise in literacy, education, and vaccinations, along with more democracies. Let the doomsday crowd have their orgy of negativity, but this chart represents the reality of our world.

Don't "Sell in May" (or Go Away)

March went out like a lion, whipping up the waters in the bay

Then April sighed and stepped aside, and along came pretty little May.

May was full of promises, but she didn't keep 'em quick enough for some.

So a crowd of doubting Thomases was a thinkin' that the rally'd never come. - From "June is Busting Out all Over" by Rodgers & Hammerstein, with one word change (rally for summer)

March came in like a lion, with all-time highs on March 1. April sagged but finally eked out a 0.9% gain for the month. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is up 6.43% and NASDAQ almost doubled that, at +12.34%.

After March and April failed to deliver their usual gains, should we now compound our pain and "sell in May and go away"? After all, that was a winning formula, historically, from 1950 to about 2010.

Lately, the "Sell in May" formula hasn't worked very well. Two years ago, I wrote this opening headline in MarketMail (for April 29, 2013): "This Bull Market Has Legs: Don't 'Sell in May & Go Away.'" In the following two years, the S&P gained an average 8.53% from May 1 to October 31 (the historically "bad" months), while it averaged only 5.3% from November 1 to April 30. This year fit the historical pattern a bit better - with small gains (3%) from last May to October and bigger gains (12%) since November 1; but over the last four full years, the average gains from May to October were 4.93%, which is very close to the six-month gains from November to April (+5.51%). I'd call it a draw.

The "sell in May" theory has another major flaw. If you sell, when do you plan to re-enter the market? July is the #2 month in the last century, second only to December, according to Bespoke (see "May Seasonality," April 27, 2017). July is up an average 1.08% in the last 20 years. Do you really want to exit stocks for just two months? Most investors fail to get back in, foregoing most future market gains.

In addition, the much-ballyhooed "Trump Bump" is pretty unimpressive so far, in historical terms, leaving a lot of room for gains when his tax plan and other economic reforms get turned into law.

The bulk of the Trump Bump came before he was sworn in - during what amounted to a post-election "honeymoon" before the dinner plates started flying right after the Inauguration. A 5.5% gain in the first 100 days may be better than average (see chart above) but it's nothing compared with the post-inauguration honeymoons which greeted the three Democratic superstars above - FDR, JFK, and BHO.

Markets always carry risk, especially late in a bull market and in historically weak months - like May - but that only means that wise investors will keep an eye out for relative value.

