Oclaro Beats But Gets A Beating

Q3 earnings of $0.230 have been announced, beating analyst estimates by $0.034. Lower revenue guidance and weakness in China are causing Oclaro shares to fall.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) is trading lower after hours by ~8% despite both a top and bottom line beat for its Q3 2017 results. Guidance came in lighter than expected as fears of a slow down in China coupled with the shift from 40G are among catalysts for the move lower.

Oclaro's management delivered solid quarter net-income of $67.3 million on $162.2 million in revenue. Non-GAAP gross margins rose to 41.6% in the third quarter as demand for 100G optical components continue to grow. Sales of 100G+ transmission accounted for 78%, or 125.8 million of total revenue up from $58.6 million a year earlier for an outstanding quarter. Oclaro announced Q4 2017 revenue of $148 million, with non-GAAP operating income of $29 million on gross margins of 39%.

Along with record breaking gross margins, the Company sits on $214 million in cash, up from $96 million a year earlier. The market cap of $1.3 billion, means Oclaro trades at 6x cash which is outstanding for a tech stock. All while total liabilities have dropped from $192 million in Q1 2016 to $157 million in the recent quarter.

Breaking Down Fundamentals

Oclaro's reported a 9% sequential drop in sales for China. In April both of Oclaro's Chinese customers forecasted lower demand than originally anticipated. In the Q3 conference call, Oclaro's management reported that its largest Chinese customer decreased overall demand and was dealing with an internal inventory correction, both of which caused Oclaro to adjust revenue lower going forward.

Investors should not be too alarmed by the slowdown. Economies operate cyclically and the advent of new technology will drive future growth. China has already outlined steps to develop a 5G broadband market, in which Oclora believes to be uniquely positioned to profit from this shift. The fifth generation iteration will drive huge demand from optics companies, and wherever the 5G rollout is successful.

Oclaro's management has also taken steps to avoid being dependent on the Chinese market. China made up 36% of Oclaro's total revenue down from 42% in the second quarter. This figure is derived from two companies, meaning a loss of the larger of the two would cause quite the hit to earnings. However, Oclaro has explained in its last two conference calls that it has a strong relationship for the foreseeable future from its largest clients. Relative strength both its metropolitan and data center business drove growth in the Americas market share rising from 21% to 28%. South East Asia and EMA made up 22% and 12% respectively.

The 40G and lower transmission product line from Oclaro accounted for 22% of revenue, down from 42% a year earlier. The indication of a secular drop in 40G is clear. Oclaro expects 40G revenue to decrease by 20%-25% in the fourth quarter.

China's softness will continue draw cause for concern, but only in the short term. If Oclaro can continue to diversify its portfolio as it did in the Americas this quarter, investors fears will be alleviated. The fiber optics industry is promising and will continue to support growth for market participants such as Oclaro.

