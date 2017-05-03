Wendy's: Consider Buying Now

We set a Buy recommendation, according to our DCF valuation, with a potential upside of 18% despite the conservative 2020 guidance.

Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) is a food restaurant company competing head-on with McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Burger King. While the Q12017 report has seen the fifth consecutive quarter of negative comp sales for the restaurant industry, according to Zacks research, Wendy's stock price has been continually outperforming the market:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

At the first glance, the company has been showing diminishing revenues for the fourth consecutive year ending up with down 23% with sales of $1.4B for FY2016 versus $1.9B a year ago. The Q42016 sales are down by 33% to $310 million on a year-over-year basis. One may think of it as a red flag, even though the market is still bullish on the stock. However, what really matters is the same-restaurant-sales growth. This figure is showing the sixteenth positive quarterly performance:

(Source: Company's Investor Day's Presentation)

Looking at the margins, we see the COGS number down by 35% on a year-over-year basis, while the Q42016 figure is down even more - by 44%. This significant downward shift should be related to the company's effective purchasing cooperation, as well as the fleet's write down:

(Source: Company's financials)

The other cost line that has also decreased significantly is the general and administrative expense group that has lost 4.2% in FY2016 with just $245.9 million compared to $256.6 million in 2015. As stated in the company's Q4 2016 filings, the reduction was mainly due to "cost savings related to the Company's system optimization initiative, as well as lower incentive compensation, partly offset by higher professional fees and legal fees related to the unusual payment card activity" (Source: Q4 2016 report).

In addition to the above, one should keep in mind the upcoming aggressive reimaging and building strategy with approximately 32% of North-American fleet to be image-activated in FY2017. It seems that Wendy's is quite flexible in terms of margins which is especially handy given the top-line pressure. Add to that the fact that the company's franchisee composition has reached more long-term partners as of 2016 than ever before. As for FY2016, the company has shown 58 net openings, reaching 6,537 restaurants by the end of the year with just 330 company-owned. Wendy's consistently enlarges its franchise base while cutting its own:

(Source: Company's financials)

Wendy's feels confident having the ROE metric at 20%, which is slightly higher than the industry's average of 18.5%, while being under the real pressure in terms of ROA with a figure of just 3.2% compared to the average of 7.9%. Keeping this in mind, it is not a surprise that the company is positioned well in terms of margins with a net margin of 9% compared to the average of 11%. Given the following metrics, Wendy's is still attractive to investors:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

Wendy's seems quite hungry for debt, which is now at over 470% of equity. However, given the current expansion strategy through franchising, this seems reasonable because of business securitization as stated in the Q3 2016 earnings call. As per the rest of the balance sheet, the company is solid in terms of current and quick ratios, which are higher than the sector's average of 1.38 and 1.35, respectively. Due to the franchising model, Wendy's is partly free of significant amounts of inventory with the highest inventory turnover ratio also thanks to the decrease in the cost of sales in FY2016, as stated previously.

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

Now turning to the key valuation metrics, the company is ahead of most of its competitors with a P/E ratio of 30.3x versus the sector's number of 26.5x. This was not always like that as we see the highly volatile EPS dynamics throughout the previous two years:

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Company's financials)

We would also note the 8% increase in Wendy's quarterly dividend rate to $0.065 share as of Q3 2016. It is the fifth year straight in terms of dividend increases, showing a cumulative dividend growth rate of 225%, which is spectacular. We think this generous investor compensation program has mainly been sustainable due to the implementation of the franchising model and the rise of debt levels.

DCF Model

In terms of DCF valuation, we set the following guidance:

- Revenue growth of 1% in 2017, 2% in 2018, and 4% thereafter;

-The EBITDA margin of 34% in 2017, 36% in 2018, and 37% thereon;

- The net income margin of 9% in 2017, 11% in 2018, and 12% thereafter;

- The cash flows from operations margin of 21% in 2017, 24% in 2018, and 25% thereon;

- CAPEX as a percentage of sales at 7% in 2017 and 6% thereafter;

- WACC of 5% with the 7% cost of equity and the 3% after-tax cost of debt;

- Terminal growth rate of free cash flows at 0.2%;

- The EBITDA multiple of 15x.

The Gordon growth rate approach has implied a target price range of $17 to $33 per share in the base scenario, which is quite broad in percentage terms. Thus, the implied upside potential is in the range between 12% and 76% relative to the current market price of the stock. To narrow the range, we have used the multiple method and ended up with a target price of $16 to $19. This translates into an upside potential of 4% to 16%:

(Source: Author's DCF model)

Conclusion

Wendy's success in the next several years mostly depends on its complete transition to the franchise model and the lack of major economic crises that may impact its financial stability due to the high debt levels. So far, the premium relative valuation seems to be justified by the operating flexibility and growth in key metrics.

With a conservative outlook on the near future, we have concluded that Wendy's stock is undervalued by around 18%, on average. We set a target price range of $16 to $19 per share, which implies an upside potential of 6% to 27%.

