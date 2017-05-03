Under Armour - It's Not Time To Be Bullish

If we tried to understand every stock movement after earnings releases we would become crazy in a matter of weeks. Under Armour (NYSE:UA)(NYSE:UAA), which still trades at the multiples of a growth stock, has recently reported a net loss and a further deceleration in revenue. The company posted its first quarter of declining sales in the domestic market after years of growth, as sales declined 1% YoY. This confirms a negative trajectory of sales growth in the United States:

But there is some good news as well. International expansion has actually accelerated and has largely offset the weakness in the domestic market. International sales rose 52%, which is a great performance, although it's much lower than the rates reported in the previous quarters.

The market has rewarded the company for these strong international results - as the stock jumped more than 9% after the release. I am amazed by how the market can get so excited for these results. Under Armour trades at 48 times 2016 earnings, 52 times 2017E earnings and 44 times 2018E earnings. Nonetheless, the market reacted positively to the news that the company reported another quarter of losses, that sales in the domestic market are contracting and that international growth is slowing (although it remains a bright spot).

I like to compare Under Armour to Adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF) (OTCQX:ADDYY), although the latter is in a much stronger position outside North America and has recently started to grow faster than Under Armour. Although adidas is growing faster than Under Armour, the two stocks are trading at basically the same Price-to-sales. If we use consensus estimates for Q1, adidas' revenue is supposed to grow 12.7%, against a 7% growth rate for Under Armour. Using the consensus numbers, both stocks trade at a P/S that is very close to 1.7.

There is only one thing that could justify this situation - higher margins. If we focus only on operating margin, we are there - Under Armour's higher margins may justify the divergence in P/S. On the other side, gross margin and net margin are lower, and the gap is expected to grow in Q1, according to estimates for Adidas.

This is difficult to justify. Let's be clear, I don't think Under Armour is a bad business. The brand has a decent following in the United States and has shown good growth even before the "Stephen Curry fad" took place. On the other side, I think investors don't have realistic expectations on this company, or they don't understand what they are betting on. The problem I have is related to the current valuation vis-à-vis the company's growth rates.

I doubt we can consider UA an attractive growth stock when revenue is growing at less than 7% the growth rate has been on a constant downtrend for more than 2 years. I am not buying into the "UA is the new Nike (NYSE:NKE)" story either, which doesn't make sense. Nike was already the market leader when sales started to stagnate before it managed to re-ignite growth in the 90s. Moreover, it benefited from a favorable secular trend in the increasing adoption of sportswear as a choice of style and comfort. Comparing the two companies doesn't make much sense.

There are probably more threats than opportunity for Under Armour. North America is becoming an increasingly competitive market, due to the aggressive expansion of Adidas, which has already become the second largest sportswear brand after Nike and is sparing no efforts to consolidate its position. But adidas is not the only threat. Other players such as Puma are also trying to expand, with nice results, and the challenge is global, not just American. At the same time, Nike has not been very happy with the slowing growth of the past year, and is trying to boost sales growth and brand power through special measures, which included the re-launch of Air Max 97 Silver and Gold, two of the most successful sneaker lines in history (I analyze the move in this article).

If Under Armour had a solid competitive advantage, we could try to find some reasons to justify the current valuation. The problem is that it has not. Actually, Under Armour suffers from a scale disadvantage against Nike and Adidas, so it can afford fewer sponsorship/endorsement deals, less advertising and, in general, less "demand building costs". In the current conditions, until another catalyst will generate a new wave of growth, the stock remains overvalued, both in absolute and relative terms. In absolute terms, paying 48 times earnings for a company growing at this rate implies that the company is expected to report a solid margins expansion. I have doubts on this as well if, again, we compare Under Armour and Adidas. To justify the current valuation, margins should expand and exceed those of Adidas, which is not an easy task, given Adidas' scale advantage, market power and brand awareness.

If investors are long because they are positive on the athleisure trend and expect the rising tide to lift all the boats, then Under Armour is not the best choice, and I would rather bet on Adidas, which reports higher growth rates and margins, and enjoys a much better position in basically every market.

Takeaway

Under Armour has reported Q1 numbers that, apparently, the market perceived as positive, even if there was nothing to be particularly excited about. The only positive sign was the strong growth rate in international markets, although it was lower than in the previous quarters. In my opinion, the current valuation continues to be excessive, and the valuation gap with Adidas is still not justifiable.

