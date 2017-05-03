Wait For A Pullback Before Refreshing Your Portfolio With Pepsi

Dividends, sweet dividends! Imagine going back in time, buying some shares of a quality company and watching the dividend stream flowing from that investment increase year after year -- for 44 years straight. That's the experience Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) could have given you. Last spring it reached that milestone, meaning it has long since become a dividend aristocrat. In June, investors will receive the first dividend after the 45th consecutive increase. What's more, it's only a couple of years left before it reaches the echelon of dividend status -- namely becoming a Dividend King with 50 or more consecutive years of increases.

Surely, a company able to perform such an impressive row of hikes must have outstanding fundamentals. This company does. It is making good money and is able to increase earnings even though there are adverse trends impacting its business.

What many people tend to forget about Pepsi is that it is not a pure non-alcoholic beverage company. In fact, it's quite well-diversified with 48% of revenues being generated from beverages and 52% from food. In addition, as can be seen on page 12 in its annual report, 42% of revenues are generated outside the United States. Yes, that means it is more exposed to ups and downs of the U.S. dollar, but it also means it is less dependent on any one economy than if it had been more of a pure U.S play. We're therefore looking at a company that manages to grow over time with a diversified revenue stream. Safety and growth really is a nice combination!

PEP data by YCharts

Well, look at that! Some years ago I thought to myself; what would be the perfect long term buy-and-hold investment? I figured the answer had to be a stock that paid a nice and increasing dividend and which produced a steadily rising stock price with only shallow pullbacks. I would say Pepsi's stock chart fits that bill pretty well.

Over the last five years the stock is up approximately 70% or 11.1% annualized. Adding in an approximate annual dividend yield of 3% gives us a total shareholder return of about 14%. And this from a steady consumer staples company. Investors have gotten everything they could have hoped for.

Historical Dividend Growth

We have already had a sneak peek at this dividend aristocrat's history of dividends. We know the streak is long and good but we haven't yet looked at the pace of the increases in later years.

PEP Dividend data by YCharts

We see that the dividends are increasing quite nicely every spring. However, the magnitude differs quite a lot. The spring of 2013 was rather unimpressive whereas only one year later it made a real leap. This is a little surprising as I am quite used to seeing stable companies offering stable increases as well.

This behavior doesn't seem to be explained by the payout ratio either as it was fairly low in late 2012, falling in 2013 and rising only in late 2014.

The payout ratio rose rapidly from late 2014 to mid 2016 and has since fallen back. Currently it is around 64%, which I would deem conservative for a company like Pepsi. With the brand, production, sourcing and distribution already established it doesn't need all that much retained earnings for capital expenditure even though it has to keep up on the advertising front in order to stave off competition. I wouldn't really be worried before the payout ratio gets up to around 80%.

Apart from the massive hike of 15.4% in 2014, the percentage-wise dividend growth has been more reasonable in the last two years with a 7.3% hike in 2015 and 7.1% to $0.7525 in 2016. In conjunction with its Q4 2016 report, it announced a new annualized dividend of $3.22 per share, or $0.805 per share per quarter, a hike of 7%. If it can keep it up at that rate in future years, investors should be more than content.

The slightly odd thing at Pepsi that you don't find at most other companies, is that they announce the dividend hike very early in the year, formally declare it in early May and pay it out in June. It's important to keep this in mind when looking at for instance the payout ratio as the company has already in effect committed itself to a higher payout than what the official numbers from any database would show. The adjusted payout ratio on the chart above, therefore, is closer to 70%.

Risk Factors

A large risk is currencies. It's great to diversify with sales outside of the U.S. but the downside is that a rising U.S. dollar will negatively impact your foreign currency earnings when those earnings are converted back to dollars. Currencies tend to mean-revert but still it is a risk. The U.S. dollar has risen a lot in the last couple of years but could get a new boost if the new tax plan is adopted and companies repatriate a trillion or two dollars. A long lasting trend against sugary drinks is a continuing threat against Pepsi, even though it is well diversified in water, teas, sports drinks and snacks. A lot of people around the world increasingly look to buy local, niche brands instead of the global ones. If that trend continues, it would impact earnings for Pepsi and would be hard to counter as it would have to innovate into a lot of niches or buy a lot of local brands. Though it is in the consumer staples business, it doesn't mean it isn't impacted by the economy. A global economic downturn would have an adverse effect on Pepsi's earnings, potentially increasing the payout ratio and dampening future dividend increases.

Current Valuation

On the 26th of April first quarter results were released. At first glance it seems like earnings took off, powering away at 43%. According to GAAP, that was the case but according to the company's organic, currency adjusted growth numbers, EPS growth came in at a more natural level of 7%. The GAAP number comparison also included charges made last year in connection with the transaction with Tingyi. More importantly, the Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi, said results were in line with expectations and that they are on track to reach its financial objectives for 2017 which is for an adjusted EPS growth rate of 5%. Seems like things are going well but not extremely well over at Pepsi.

Value for money is an important concept. It goes for stuff you buy at the store and for investments. Pepsi will have to be evaluated both on its own and compared to peers in order for us to gauge whether it offers us value for money or not. As peer group I've chosen Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) as they are both in the non-alcoholic beverages business.

PepsiCo Coca-Cola Dr. Pepper Price/Sales 2.6x 4.6x 2.6x Price/Earnings 24.3x 30.4x 20.0x Yield 2.7% 3.3% 2.4%

Source: Morningstar

In the Price/Sales category Pepsi shares 1st place together with Dr. Pepper at 2.6x compared to the much higher ratio of Coca-Cola of 4.6x. As for Price/Earnings, that competition is won by Dr. Pepper with Pepsi in the middle and Coca-Cola clearly the most expensive one. Finally, having lost two categories, Coca-Cola wins the dividend yield competition with a clear margin with Pepsi as the number two candidate. Dr. Pepper is the cheapest of these with Pepsi the second best.

Considering that the market as a whole, as represented by the S&P 500 trades at a Price/Earnings ratio of 21.3x, I would only consider Dr. Pepper as cheap. Pepsi can be considered if it has a high enough future expected growth rate. Coca-Cola seems too expensive right now.

The analysts expect Pepsi to be able to grow its EPS on an annualized basis over the next five years of 6.4%. Assuming no change to the earnings multiple and adding in the dividend yield of 2.7% we arrive at a total expected annual shareholder return of 9.1%. I would personally have liked to see a number above 10% but I guess I can't get everything I want.

If you buy Pepsi you will get decent dividend growth and a decent yield with a high degree of certainty. You can not, however, expect phenomenal returns. At this level I would wait for a pullback before buying. Even though you are a hardcore dividend growth investor, there are other companies out there that can offer you a higher expected return with fairly low risk.

Conclusion

Pepsi is -- and has been for a long time -- a dividend aristocrat. This aristocrat is not only growing its dividend, it is also doing so on a very diversified business model, which reduces risk for shareholders. There are certainly risks for this company out there. Even so, the company will pay out a dividend this June which is 7% higher than last year's level, rewarding loyal shareholders once again. That said, on current multiples and growth prospects, now is not the time to dive into this stock. Wait for a correction. Together with the coming higher dividend, the yield might then just be high enough to make this a nice addition to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.