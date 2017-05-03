Orion Energy Systems: Sales Slowdown

This research has been written by Callum Lo for Integer Investments.

Introduction

On March 31, we published an article entitled "Orion Lighting: An Opportunity Not To Be Missed," recommending a strong buy on Orion Energy Systems (NYSEMKT:OESX). The company initiated a substantial reform programme in 2013 as it shifted its business model away from incandescents to LEDs, which make up a rapidly growing portion of the lighting market. Since that time, it has struggled to create positive cash flows, spooking investors. However, recent trends have been extremely positive, with rapidly decreasing losses and expanding market share. Meanwhile, the company's gross margin looks to remain fairly stable. During its third quarter for fiscal year of 2017, its net loss nearly halved from the quarter from the previous year, moving from $2 million in Q3 '16 to $1.1 million in Q3 '17.

Orion Lighting filed a recent report with the SEC documenting preliminary, unaudited fiscal 2017 results. A number of points within the report call for comment. This article will give an overview of the report and analyse the figures on revenue, profitability, bookings and pricing. It will also look at the report in light of our previous article and consider whether the outlook of the company has fundamentally changed.

Analysis

The company has had revenue growth of 3.5-4% in fiscal 2017 over fiscal 2016. Much of this has been driven by LED product sales in the first nine months of fiscal 2017, which rose by 27%. This is in line with our previous guidance, supporting the company's decision to transition to the LED industry. From our previous article:

"The LED industry continues to expand for the same reason that it has boomed over previous years. That is, that the technology continues to outstrip substitutes in terms of cost, efficiency and quality, as well as providing a certain flexibility that non-diode-based lighting cannot replicate. LED lighting can consume as much as 90% less electricity than incandescent bulbs, as well as outstripping other low-energy technologies like fluorescent light bulbs."

In light of this, the recent report shows a dip in the trend with orders in the fourth quarter ended March 31st, which shows unaudited revenue declined by 17-19% from $18.6 million in Q4 '16 to $15.1-15.5 million. This was primarily due to fewer orders, but the trend wasn't helped by decreased pricing of LED components.

The most important aspect to focus on is the breakdown of the revenue trends into different segments. Orion's fluorescent business contracted by approximately $6 million in fiscal 2017 as it further exits that industry and shifts to LEDs. Meanwhile, LEDs showed continued strong growth that shows no sign of stopping in the near future. According to the report, "LED sales rose to approximately 81% of total lighting product sales in FY 2017, up from 71% in FY 2016 and increased to approximately 89% of total lighting product sales in Q4'17, up from 76% in Q4'16." Full-year LED lighting sales grew by 17%. Orion's cores strategic pivot towards LEDs remains a success and will likely lead to profitability. However, the results reported indicate a substantial shift in outlook, meaning that positive net cash flows are unlikely to occur until a later date than previously expected. This is particularly true in light of revised gross margin expectations:

2016A 2017E 2018E 2019E 2020E 2021E Revenues 67.6 70.2 77.2 88.8 102.1 117.4 Growth rate 0.0385 0.1 0.15 0.15 0.15 Gross margin 23.8% 25% 31% 32% 32% 32% Gross profit 16 17.5 23.9 28.4 32.7 37.6 R&D, SG&A etc 36 30.9 31.8 32.8 33.8 34.8 Net Profit -20 -7.6 -7.9 -4.4 -1.1 2.8

We expect LED market growth will continue over the long term, and this will benefit companies such as Orion:

"Growth in the LED market has slowed and may continue to lag in the future, but the fundamental outlook for this market remains strong. In particular, the use of LEDs in consumer entertainment and communications products continues to drive growth expectations into the future. A recent report by Expert Market Research found that the LED market had reached a worldwide value of $53 billion in 2017. It also predicted that the market will be worth $101 billion by 2022."

Competitors

The recent Orion financial report claims that many customers may have temporarily paused capital expenditure on things like lighting provided by Orion Lighting as the company reevaluates its plans in light of significant political upheavals in the United States with a new administration. If this turns out to be the case, it is likely that the drop-off in orders experienced at the beginning of the year will be offset by expanded orders later on, as firms have to enter contracts to make up for expenditure they didn't pursue earlier. It's important to distinguish whether this is an industry-wide trend or whether Orion is experiencing some other firm-specific issues that will make it uncompetitive.

The experience of competitors, which would be expected to be similarly impacted by such an effect, has been mixed, but they have largely outperformed Orion by a substantial margin. For example, LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) experienced a 10% growth in the same period ended March 31, 2017, from the same period in the previous year, as revenues grew from $70.74 million to $78.16 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) reports revenues of $30.6 million for Q1 2017, an increase of 11% over Q1 2016. In April, Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) announced that fiscal 2017 second-quarter (ended February 28) net sales increased $26.9 million, or 3.5%, to $804.7 million from $777.8 million reported in the prior-year period. Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is releasing first-quarter earnings on May 4.

Due to this observation, it appears likely that firm-specific conditions are dragging down Orion's sales, and it will struggle to match growth expectations. As a result, we recommend caution on the stock.

Conclusion

Orion's revenue figures for the final quarter of fiscal year 2017 were disappointing. The company is still well placed to benefit handsomely from a ballooning LED industry, but lower-than-expected revenues mean our projection for profitability has been pushed back to 2021. Due to the discrepancies between Orion's performance and that of its competitors, doubts about the firm's strategy and competitive advantage arise. We will wait to see the next-quarter earnings to reevaluate our position on the stock.

