Ford Motor: A Golden Opportunity?

It was not a good day for shareholders of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) yesterday. The auto company's shares slumped after Ford Motor released very soft U.S. sales for the month of April. As a result, investors dumped Ford's shares. What is now the best course of action for investors?

2017 is not shaping up to be a good year for Ford Motor. The U.S. auto company released U.S. sales figures for the month of April yesterday, and they were not good.

Ford Motor sold 214,695 vehicles last month which is much less than the 231,316 vehicles it sold a year ago. Ford's total vehicle sales slumped a whopping 7.2 percent compared to the same month last year, fueling concerns that auto sales will continue to slide in 2017, and make it much harder for Ford Motor to bounce back in 2018. Ford Motor's retail sales dropped 10.5 percent y-o-y to 140,762 vehicles.

Year-to-date, Ford Motor sold 831,997 vehicles which compares against 876,942 vehicles sold in the first four months of the year in 2016. With sales continuing to fall (remember that Ford Motor's U.S. sales also dropped in the previous months), investors are losing confidence in the auto company. This loss of confidence played out yesterday in rather dramatic fashion as Ford Motor's shares slumped 4.38 percent on the back of the weak sales release. As a result, Ford Motor's shares hit a new 52 week low ($10.90), and they are oversold now.

Source: StockCharts.com

Obstacles To Price Appreciation, But The Dividend Is Great Value

Investor sentiment when it comes to Ford Motor is now overwhelmingly negative, suggesting more downside over the short haul as investors are eager to depart the Ford trade (if it hasn't happened already). I think it will be hard for Ford Motor to move higher in this environment and turn investor sentiment around considering its streak of sales losses in the last several months. On the other hand, Ford Motor's dividend is becoming more and more attractive as the share price drops, and one would expect the existence of its dividend to create a floor for the share price. After all, an investment in Ford Motor throws off a 5.50 percent dividend.

Your Takeaway

In light of the recent weakness visible in Ford Motor's U.S. sales, the company will have a tough time attracting more investors into the stock. I can't see any major positive catalysts on the horizon other than a rebound in profits in 2018 that would make investors want to buy. That said, though, Ford Motor's dividend is getting really hot since Ford's yield is approaching the 6 percent mark. While I don't see a lot of upside for Ford Motor's shares over the short haul, largely due to soured investor sentiment and a lack of confidence in the trajectory of U.S. sales, I still think the dividend is worth buying. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.