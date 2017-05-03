Is This Fortune 50 Company Worth Buying?

Here we discuss the robust qualitative factors that are driving Home Depot’s growth, before providing a valuation on the business.

INVESTMENT THESIS

Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) FY 2016 Annual Report emphasizes the company's strong qualitative factors and earnings power. We do however believe that the company is overvalued at the current share price of $156.10.

WHAT DO THEY DO?

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer, a business that is ranked 28th in the Fortune 500. It operates stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products. It also provides installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and professional customers.

The company also sells its products online. As of December 31, 2015, it had 2,278 stores, including 1,977 in the United States, 182 in Canada, and 119 in Mexico. Home Depot also has approximately 29% of total market share in the home improvement sector in the US.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Home Depot's 2016 Annual Report was released on 21st February. The company had another strong year, with revenue increasing 6.9% and operating profit increasing 14.0% compared to prior year results. This was driven by increased comparable store sales and improved supply chain efficiencies. A summary of the results is provided below.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012

As seen above, the company has a strong financial record, with excellent same-store sales growth over the years. This is despite little capital expenditure, resulting from an excellent allocation of funds to spend on growth. We should expect store numbers to remain relatively steady over the next year, in line with management incentives, instead focusing on enhancing already existing stores.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

Home Depot has three competitive advantages:

Home depot has a strong relationship base with its professional customers (primarily professional remodelers, general contractors, repairmen, small business owners and tradesmen). With special arrangements and tailored programs for these customers, Home Depot has solidified a growing and recurring revenue stream. Professional customer purchases currently make up approximately 35% of total revenue for the business.

The sheer size of the company means that Home Depot has the ability to considerably drive costs down through economies of scale, as well as invest a lot more money on effective advertising, to receive greater revenue. This could deter other potential competitors from entering their market, particularly due to the business's low price guarantee.

Home Depot sells an array of private label brands including Husky, Ryobi and HDX. These proprietary brands generate greater gross margins as intermediate purchasing costs decrease. No recent figures have been reported on the percentage of sales this division represents. However, this division represented 14% of total sales in 2010.

2016A 2015A 2014A Store Numbers 2278 2274 2269 Revenue $94,595m $88,519m $83,176m Gross Margin 34.2% 34.2% 34.1% Net Profit $7,957m $7,009m $6,345m CAPEX ($1,621m) ($1,503m) ($1,442m) ROIC 31.4% 28.1% 25.0%

Home Depot also does the basic things very well. It appears to be able to grow year after year, requires little capital to fund growth (between 1.5-2.0% of total revenue over the last 5 years), and has healthy margins.

INDUSTRY AND BUSINESS DRIVERS

The sale of existing houses is one of the most important drivers for the home improvement industry. This is because existing homeowners usually make home improvements before putting a house up for sale or rent. This is usually followed by further changes made by new homeowners. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the cumulative spending by both the current and new homeowners on property alterations stands at $1800.

The sales of houses are heavily affected by interest rates. With the US economy gaining momentum again, it is expected that interest rates will rise in the near future. This will negatively affect the housing market.

Changes in the USA's demographic composition will likely offset the decrease in house sales from interest rate movements. As per population projections released by the U.S. Census Bureau, 2015 marked the first year when the "Millennial" generation (ages 18-34) outweighed the number of Baby Boomers in the population. Going forward, these individuals can be expected to start families, leading to higher housing demand and consequently, higher home improvement demand.

Based on these factors and more, the Joint Center for Housing Studies has estimated the home improvement industry to grow at a 3.5% average annual rate. This is despite the fact that more and more Millennials now choose to rent instead of purchase houses, leading to less home improvement expenditure.

STRATEGIES BOTH ALREADY IMPLEMENTED AND MOVING FORWARD

Home Depot has grown at a phenomenal rate over the last several years. However, is this growth sustainable going forward? Management is focusing on several key growth initiatives over the coming years. These initiatives are listed below.

Drive value by continuing to service and tailor packages for their professional customers. Already introduced programs include delivery and will-call services, dedicated staff, expanded credit programs, designated parking spaces close to store entrances and bulk pricing programs for both online and in-store purchases.

In addition, the business introduced Pro Xtra, a loyalty program that provides professional customers with discounts on useful business services, access to exclusive product offers, a purchase-tracking tool to enable receipt lookup online, and job tracking of purchases across all forms of payment. This program, introduced in fiscal 2013, continued to gain traction, with approximately 2.5 million customers enrolled by the end of fiscal 2014 (2015 & 2016 figures not provided).

Build and enhance connectivity between and within the company's online platform and Home Depot stores. A list of specific strategies regarding this initiative is provided below. Having upgraded their FIRST Phone in-store mobile technology, Home Depot will aim to monetize their capital expenditure. This will be done through providing more information to customers regarding products, therefore providing a superior customer experience for shoppers.

The online mobile system also provides information regarding stock at various stores. As a result of this technology, approximately 10% of total online sales were made while customers were in-store during the 2016 fiscal year. The phone web system is said to complement the in-store experience, as opposed to cannibalizing sales in-store. To make their enhanced e-commerce division more attractive, the business introduced several pick-up and delivery enhancement options.

This included time-specific delivery of orders placed online and in-store, and enabling customers to self-schedule a delivery on Home Depot's website. Time-specific delivery capability will be particularly beneficial to professional customers, who need to ensure their orders are delivered to their job sites at the time that aligns with the project plan to avoid disruptions or delays.

In 2016, the company also redesigned and updated its online and mobile sites, contributing to a 19% increase in e-commerce sales over the fiscal year. A strong focus on communication and information being shared between stores and with management. This will be achieved through increased spending on information systems.

A stronger focus on inventory management, especially due to their expanding e-commerce division. Home Depot aims to create a supply-chain competitive advantage by ensuring product availability for customers, effectively using investment in inventory, and managing total supply chain costs. This initiative will be obtained by continued capital expenditure on information technology.

Continue to expand sales in Home Depot's proprietary and exclusive brands by way of advertising and brand reputation. As stated above, proprietary brands provide greater margins than other brands due to a reduction in intermediate purchasing costs. We would expect greater gross profit and net earnings figures if Home Depot were to successfully grow this division of business.

KEY RISKS

Despite Home Depot's exceptional growth, we must be aware of the risks associated to the business.

Interest rate movements and general macroeconomic conditions significantly affect Home Depot. As stated above, expected interest rates hikes will likely have negative impacts on housing sales, and in turn, home improvement spending. This will negatively affect Home Depot and its associated industry as a whole. The company is also heavily affected by downturns and recessions. During the global financial crisis, Home Depot's sales decreased by 14.4% over a two-year period. This led to gross profit decreasing by 13.8% and operating income decreasing by 33.7%.

The company faces increased competition within its sector. More specifically, Home Depot has recently faced increased competition from its biggest rival, 'Lowe's' (NYSE:LOW). Lowe's is the second largest home improvement retailer in America, with a current market share of 20%. As the industry and Lowe's continues to grow, this business may grab market share off Home Depot. Therefore, if Home Depot struggles to innovate and provide excellent offerings to customers in the future, it could be detrimental to the business.

Home Depot's debt levels have continued to climb over the last few years. Although we don't see this as a major concern, it is something to be wary of looking forward. The company has a sufficient current ratio of 1.25:1, and an interest coverage of 13.85x to meet current obligations. But the company's financial leverage of 9.92 is the highest the company has ever witnessed.

We have done a simple multiples analysis to value Home Depot. We used an EV/EBITDA metric to value the business. We used EV to strip out any capital structure differences. We used an EBITDA metric to nullify any D&A differences between companies. We have also placed more weighting to Lowe's, as this business is the most similar to Home Depot in terms of size and offerings.

Company Weighting EV ($m) EBITDA ($m) EV/EBITDA P/E Ratio Home Depot - 197899 15436 12.82 22.82 Lowe's 40% 85334 7447 11.46 23.70 Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) 30% 30079 1947 15.45 26.45 Kingfisher (OTCQX:KGFHF) 30% 8935 1274 7.01 13.50 Implied Value 11.32 21.47 Implied Overvaluation 13.25% 6.29%

Home Depot is slightly overvalued based on our multiples analysis. The company is trading at a price 13.3% higher than comparable companies based on the EV/EBITDA comparable. Home Depot is also trading at a P/E multiple 6.3% higher than its comparable companies. However, the high quality of Home Depot makes this premium justified.

CONCLUSION

Home Depot is qualitatively an outstanding business that has generated at least 4.6% same-store sales growth since 2012. In purchasing Home Depot, investors will get a simple, fairly valued business that generates approximately 30% on its invested capital. The company is also well positioned to capitalise on the growth that 'Millennials' will bring to the housing market.

