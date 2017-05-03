The Move In CAD Is Too Fast And Too Low, The Quants Will Start To Buy

CAD has been getting crushed as of late. I had seen this in the works over the past few days and I wrote about it just last week. The loonie is closely tied to the price of crude oil. In fact, 25% of Canadian exports are either oil or automobiles. I have been shorting CAD versus USD the past couple of weeks. I figured I may grab about 1% - 3% off of the move. But, the CAD may have gotten to oversold mode. I am out on those trades and now looking for a turn in the fortunes of our Northern neighbor's currency. The price of oil is lower but I am thinking there will be moderation in the price in the coming near term. This will likely turn the CAD upward, if but for profit taking on the latest moves. I also do not see the currency extending its losses from here. This may be about as good as any time to start selling USDCAD in interesting and unique ways to capitalize on the potential down move.

Here are a series of three charts, CADUSD (inverted chart for visual), oil and then the correlation between CAD and oil:

The ebbs and flows of CAD and oil are generally correlated. I wrote about oil going lower at the beginning of last week. But, as of late, despite the selling in oil I am seeing an opportunity to take the other side of CAD's move lower.

Here is another chart. This correlation is quite a bit stronger than the previous chart. This is the yield rate on the 10-year for the U.S. Government bond versus the corresponding Canadian government bond:

The yields are 2.29% versus for 1.51% for the United States versus Canada, respectively. The two yields move fairly in lock-step, but not an even 1:1. Here is what is interesting. Assuming the same yield moves, then if you look back at February and the average currency price of CAD versus USD the move since then is 4.79% lower for CAD. If you had $1 billion to invest and you looked at the relative amounts you could purchase you would notice that 4.79% change in the price of the currency. Effectively, whereas previously you would have received a yield of $15,000,000.00 off of an investment in Canadian bond purchase, today you are earning 4.79% more yield, or, in this particular case and additional $700,000.00. That makes a big difference.

The quants do multiple trades at any one time. These traders are constantly looking at the interest rate for differential yesterday compared to today. They lock in hedges versus the interest rates and then they lock in a corresponding hedge versus the currency fluctuations. Translation: an increase of an additional 4.79% yield via a currency fluctuation would propel quants into this trade.

If after investing in this mathematical trade there was a narrowing of the differential in the interest rates versus the corresponding currencies then the quants make money. However, there are always two sides of any trade. These guys buy "insurance" policies in the market to hedge against the opposite occurring. This is done by purchasing options protecting for moves in both the corresponding bonds as well as the currencies.

This particular trade by the quants would see the widening differential and then pile in knowing that the moves have exceeded the average moves of both the currencies and the bonds. That big of a move would make the quants jump all over a trade like this. The interesting thing is that if there is a 1% move in the bond price to the downside for both bonds, on a whole number that is much greater of a move for the United States versus Canada simply because of the higher yield of U.S over Canada.

There is another rationale with this trade. Because the two economies move so closely, if oil continues to fall that would mean that the interest rate levels would erode in both. The macro view on this is simple: If the U.S. economy slows down too much then not only does oil fall but so does interest rate yields. The narrowing of the interest rate differential will push USD lower versus CAD. The quants win. Given that, if both economies turn around and pick up steam oil would push higher. The United States starts demanding more oil out of Canada and the loonie moves higher in price.

Translation: CAD is too low. While I can see a lot of fundamental reasons for Cad to have moved lower there are limitations to this move. And, I am going take advantage of this. I am selling USDCAD calls, naked, out-of-the-money. My expectation is that USDCAD moves. However, I do not see the cross moving to ouch higher. In fact, it could meander around for some time, or it could even move up slightly. But, the bulk of this move is done considering how I am aware of the quant's strategies. Thee guys manage sizes in the mega-billions. The move the markets. They are trying to squeeze as much juice out of the lowest interest rate environment they can. An extra 4.79% of additional yield is a lot of food for these guys.

I am going to sell the options on a rolling 1-week basis. The options will all be 30-day options. After four weeks the first round of options will begin to expire and I will add in more. I expect a lot of price movement over the next several weeks. But, ultimately I see the downside on CAD is set. However, over the next several weeks more information will be coming in and I will adjust accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAD, CADS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.