Rowan: More Of The Same

If I were to buy stock in this sector and hold it for the long term, RDC would probably be one of the names on the top of my list.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) reported its 1Q17 results this Tuesday morning, and the apple did not fall too far from the tree. Not unlike the results released recently by offshore drilling peer Ensco (NYSE:ESV), revenues came down sharply YOY, although Rowan managed to beat expectations by $17 million. EPS of $0.07 - a sharp drop from last year's $0.98 - barely missed estimates, coming short by a penny.

Customer activity continues to be subdued, as Rowan's most recent fleet status report seems to suggest - contributor Vladimir Zernov has a good article covering the subject. The driller is already in a relatively strong position in the jackup segment (85% of the rig fleet) and the Middle East region (where 44% of the total fleet is deployed, most of which with contracts extending into 2018 and beyond) - two key markets that are in better shape than the rest of the industry. This may in part explain Rowan's lack of new contract activity. With dayrates still under pressure (down -2% sequentially and -23% YOY), lack of top-line support is not a surprise.

Absent signs of strength in the space, management could only celebrate "continued strong operating performance and sustained cost reduction efforts" this quarter. Indeed, drilling expenses have continued to come down, this time by -17% YOY. But with costs already cut close to the bone, opportunities to squeeze out efficiency savings seem to be running low. As a result, op margins of 20.8% in the quarter were down significantly compared to last year's 33.5% - although much better than Ensco's 12.3% reported last week.

Cash flow generation continues to be impressively robust, given the severity of the long downcycle. Not only did Rowan generate over $50 million in FCF this past quarter, it managed to retire nearly $130 million in long-term debt. As a percentage of equity, Rowan is one of the least leveraged companies in the comparison with the largest offhsore driller peer group, which I find compelling.

Conclusion

I stand by my belief that the offshore drilling space "continues to be all but uninvestable. The rig oversupply problem does not seem to be fully resolved, and dayrates are still too low to make a sustainable recovery feasible".

Rowan stands out to me as one of the most robust drillers, from a rig fleet and balance sheet perspectives. But with many of its jackups already under long term contract and a strong presence in key geographies like the Middle East and the North Sea, the company may not come across short-term catalysts until the sector as a whole starts to recover.

If I were to consider buying stock in this sector and hold it for the long term, RDC would probably be one of the names on the top of my list. But until oil prices climb at least a bit higher from current levels and stay there for a bit, I will continue to stay away from the offshore drilling business and watch the recovery from a distance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.