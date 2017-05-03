German Unemployment Rate Holds Steady At Record Low Of 5.8%

Germany's unemployment rate held steady at an all-time low in April, while the number of unemployed people fell for the seventh month in a row, boosting optimism over the health of the eurozone's largest economy.

Germany's Federal Statistics Office said the unemployment rate was unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 5.8% this month, in line with analyst expectations.

The number of unemployed people declined by a seasonally adjusted 15,000 from a month earlier, compared to forecasts for a drop of 12,000. Jobless claims fell by 29,000 in March.

EUR/USD was trading at 1.0918 following the release of the data, from around 1.0916 earlier, while EUR/GBP was at 0.8447, from approximately 0.8445 ahead of the report.

Meanwhile, European stock markets were modestly lower in early trade. Germany's DAX shed 0.1%, the EURO STOXX 50 dipped 0.1%, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.2%.

