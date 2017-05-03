How Ford Could Rise To Over $13

A widely expected drop in monthly sales does little to change my view.

Emotions run high when it comes to Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

While it continues to offer outstanding income streams, which are safe at least for a year based on a quarterly payout of $0.15 a share, it is easy to argue that the stock has only one way to go, given recent trends -- and that is down.

Down

The bears had a blast following the release of monthly sales figures that were bad, but essentially do not change the complexity of this investment case.

Junk

Of course, I could be wrong.

A forward yield north of 5% is appealing, but only if the risks involved are fully understood.

Ford is not a junk credit, but as such it might be treated by equity investors for a long time, regardless of a solid payout ratio and cash balances that surely look reassuring.

Moreover, what in technical analysis is known as momentum conjures against capital appreciation.

Macro

Yet charts alone and share price movements seldom tell the full story of a company that operates globally and whose fortunes are intimately tied to interest rates, which in my view are going nowhere fast over the next 18 months or so.

So, how can we determine the possible upside and downside embedded in Ford's stock price, which currently stands below $11 for the first time in a year?

Value

While many observers have argued that its stock is dirt cheap based on price-to-earnings multiples, as well as based on a commonly used metric such as enterprise value-to-ebitda, these trading multiples do not provide much help when it comes to bottom fishing for value in cyclical industries, in my experience.

That's particularly true in Ford's case, given its mix of industrial and financial assets.

But I think another ratio is worth a mention here.

The chart below shows the development of a key metric -- price-to-book ratio, or P/BV -- over the past five years.

Ford's P/BV has dropped due to a falling share price and rising shareholders' equity in recent years, but if it reverts (well) below mean to 1.75x under the assumption of a constant book value for its equity, the stock would be valued 24% above its current level.

Meanwhile, downside appears limited.

It's something worth keeping in mind before betting against its shares.

