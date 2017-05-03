Evaluating The Impact Of Green Bonds

This is the third in a series of blogs featuring green bond investing. Please read our early posts: The Investment Case for Green Bonds and The Rise of Green Bonds.
In previous posts, we have described how green bonds help investors fulfill their fixed income investment objectives and, at the same time, make a positive impact on the environment (notably by financing projects that help to address climate change). Hence: Income with impact. In simple terms, green bonds can achieve these dual goals because they are much like plain vanilla conventional bonds and have the added benefit of an environmentally friendly purpose.
How can investors evaluate a green bond's impact?
Issuer reporting is a core component of the Green Bond Principles, and can provide an important tool for investors to assess impact. The Green Bond Principles were established in 2014 and provide a common green bond issuance framework to help promote the integrity and development of the green bond market. There are four core components:
- Use of Proceeds: Proceeds should fund projects with clear environmental benefits, with clear disclosure in legal documentation.
- Project Evaluation and Selection: Issues should outline a process to determine project eligibility and sustainability objectives.
- Management of Proceeds: Proceeds should be ring-fenced or tracked through a formal internal process.
- Reporting: Annual disclosure of the use of proceeds and qualitative and quantitative performance measures.
A defining characteristic of green bonds since the market's inception has been the focus on disclosure. In particular, specifying the use of proceeds provides investors with a way to easily identify green bonds and an additional layer of transparency compared to conventional bonds. In addition, the Green Bond Principles encourage issuers to report annually on their green bonds, outlining the amounts allocated to specific projects and their expected environmental impacts, based on both qualitative and quantitative measures. An excellent example is Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently published annual report on its green bond issuance, in which the company outlines how it invested its green bond proceeds so far.
Thanks to the reporting provided by issuers like Apple, investors can now get a sense of the impact a green bond is having on climate change. However, there is still progress to be made on impact reporting. Reporting is not consistent across issuers, and comparisons are challenging due to the different methodologies and assumptions for calculating the potential impact of a project. Availability of data can also be an issue.
Fortunately, there has been an increased emphasis on progressing towards harmonized methodologies and consistent reporting. Progress is being driven by investor demand, as well as a common interest from issuers, underwriters, and regulators in seeing the green bond market grow. In addition, significant work is being done by firms such as S&P Global Ratings to provide new tools to evaluate the impact of green bonds, which may help investors estimate climate impact in a standardized way across bonds, or in cases where reported data may be insufficient.
Case Studies: U.S. Corporate Green Bonds
Apple is not the only major U.S. corporation to issue a green bond. Below we list other U.S. corporate bond issues included in the S&P Green Bond Select Index ("SPGRNSLT" or the "Index") in which the issuer has made green bond project impact estimates publicly available on their respective websites. We have included descriptions of these companies' green bond issuances, and a table summarizing key information and data points:
- Apple: Apple's green bond issued in 2016 was the largest to date by a U.S. corporation. The bond was issued following the Paris Climate Agreement to demonstrate how businesses can be leaders in reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally. Projects funded by the bond include green buildings, renewable energy sources to power data centers, and robotic technology to disassemble used iPhones and preserve high-quality components.
- Bank of America: Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) 2015 green bond was its second issuance, and the company issued a third bond in late 2016. Proceeds helped fund energy efficiency projects in several small towns, residential solar systems, and wind power facilities.
- Georgia Power Company: Georgia Power was the first U.S. electric utility to issue a green bond. Proceeds were used to finance several solar projects in Georgia.
- MidAmerican Energy: MidAmerican Energy owns more wind-powered electricity generating assets than any other U.S. utility, and upon completion of two projects in Iowa that its green bond issued in 2017 will help finance, annual renewable energy generation from wind and will satisfy 89% of Iowa customer's annual usage, moving the company towards its goal of 100%.
- Morgan Stanley: Projects financed by Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) green bond issued in 2015 include several wind farms in Texas, as well LED lighting upgrades of a Morgan Stanley office building in New York City.
- Southern Power Company: Southern Power (NYSE:SO) was the first investment grade power producer in the U.S. to issue a green bond. Projects financed by its 2015 bond issues include solar facilities in California and Georgia, and a wind power facility in Oklahoma.
- Westar Energy: Westar Energy's (NYSE:WR) green bond issued in 2016 will fund a wind farm in Kansas, which will generate approximately 1/3 of the total energy used by the company's customers.
Select U.S. Green Bonds and their Environmental Impact
|Issuer
|Use of Proceeds
|Renewable Energy Capacity (MW)
|# of Households Potentially Powered by Energy Generated
|CO2 reduction (metric tons per year)
|Water Saved (thousands of liters per year)
|Waste diverted (metric tons per year)
|Apple
|Renewable energy, energy efficiency, safer materials, resource conservation
|127
|14,900
|191,500
|20,209
|6,670
|Bank of America
|Renewable energy, energy efficiency
|1786
|471,000
|1,531,800
|37,947,000
|14,909
|Georgia Power Company
|Renewable energy
|152
|8,407
|63,885
|MidAmerican Energy
|Renewable energy
|888
|946,000
|9,706,877
|Morgan Stanley
|Renewable energy, energy efficiency
|1054
|2,177,243
|Southern Power Company
|Renewable energy
|546
|42,500
|322,474
|Westar Energy
|Renewable energy
|280
|107,000
|1,131,476
|Total
|4,833
|1,589,807
|15,125,255
|37,967,209
|21,579
Source: Issuer websites. VanEck does not confirm the accuracy of these estimates.
A Quantifiable, Positive Environmental Impact
Just this short list of bonds points to a significant environmental impact. Based on the data available, these bonds are helping to finance projects with the capacity to generate a total of over 4,800 megawatts of renewable energy, equivalent to the amount needed to power approximately 1.6 million households per year. An estimated 15.1 million metric tons of carbon emissions will be reduced or avoided annually as these projects help with the transition to clean sources of power. These positive environmental benefits are being generated by only a small portion of the bonds in the Index, which includes green bonds issued globally by many types of issuers, including supranationals, sovereigns, and other types of government related issuers.
The green bond market, as measured by the S&P Green Bond Select Index, resembles a high quality, core global bond allocation. As the growth of the market progresses, we expect green bonds to make up an increasingly large share of the overall global debt market, and consequently, within investors' core fixed income portfolios.
You can access the green bond market through the VanEck Vectors® Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB), which seeks to track the S&P Green Bond Select Index. (Click here to view current Fund holdings.)
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE
S&P Green Bond Select Index (SPGRNSLT) tracks bonds issued globally to finance environmentally friendly projects. To be eligible, the bond issuer must clearly indicate the intended use of proceeds and the bond must be flagged as "green" by the Climate Bonds Initiative, in addition to meeting minimum size requirements based currency. The index includes treasuries, government-related, corporate and securitized issues.
Any indices listed are unmanaged indices and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in a fund. An index's performance is not illustrative of a Fund's performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made.
This content is published in the United States for residents of specified countries. Investors are subject to securities and tax regulations within their applicable jurisdictions that are not addressed on this content. Nothing in this content should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any investment in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, nor is it intended as investment, tax, financial, or legal advice. Investors should seek such professional advice for their particular situation and jurisdiction.
The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time and from time to time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of VanEck.
An investment in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (the "Fund") may be subject to risks which include, among others, credit rating downgrades, issuers that may be unable and/or unwilling to make timely interest payments and/or repay the principal on its debt, high yield securities risk, call risk, and interest rate risk, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. International investing involves additional risks which include greater market volatility, the availability of less reliable financial information, higher transactional and custody costs, taxation by foreign governments, decreased market liquidity and political instability. Changes in currency exchange rates may negatively impact the Fund's return. The Fund's assets may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors.
The S&P Green Bond Select Index (the "Index") is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (the "Fund") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Fund or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Fund particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance. S&P Dow Jones Indices only relationship to Van Eck Associates Corporation ("VanEck") with respect to the Index is the licensing of the Index and certain trademarks, service marks and/or trade names of S&P Dow Jones Indices and/or its licensors. The Index is determined, composed and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices without regard to VanEck or the Fund. S&P Dow Jones Indices has no obligation to take the needs of VanEck or the owners of the Fund into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Index. S&P Dow Jones Indices is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the prices, and amount of the Fund or the timing of the issuance or sale of the Fund or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Fund is to be converted into cash, surrendered or redeemed, as the case may be. S&P Dow Jones Indices have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the Fund. There is no assurance that investment products based on the Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC is not an investment advisor. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by S&P Dow Jones Indices to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.
S&P DOW JONES INDICES DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS) WITH RESPECT THERETO. S&P DOW JONES INDICES SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. S&P DOW JONES INDICES MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY VANECK, OWNERS OF THE FUND, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL S&P DOW JONES INDICES BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THERE ARE NO THIRD PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND VANECK, OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF S&P DOW JONES INDICES.
Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their Net Asset Value (NYSE:NAV) only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called "creation units" and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Returns for actual Fund investments may differ from what is shown because of differences in timing, the amount invested, and fees and expenses.
Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will generally decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.