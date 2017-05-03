The Day Fiduciary Died

Advisors who championed the fiduciary cause for years will be appalled and Mom and Pop investors will have little to no protection.

The DOL Rule will die this year in the repeal of Dodd-Frank, and the SEC will have to jump through Congressional hoops to put out a watered down version.

A warning for Advisors and Investors.

Be prepared: the DOL Fiduciary Rule is going…going….gone.

But, here comes the SEC to save you, most likely with a watered down rule that favors Big Brokers, and Big Financial and puts a target on Mom and Pop investors' wallets. Caveat emptor, thanks to a proposed bill from the House Financial Services Committee

Wait for it! Another Congressional Acronym: The Financial CHOICE (Creating Hope and Opportunity for Investors, Consumers and Entrepreneurs) Act. Courtesy of Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, Chairman of said committee, you now can see a 600-page bill that attempts to overhaul the Dodd-Frank law. It is expected to be approved by the HFS Committee next week and you could see it in the full House later this spring.

The proposed rule will give the SEC the power to prepare a fiduciary rule first which will set the standard everybody else will have to follow. The catch is of course that the SEC will be dictated to as to how to prepare the rule, effectively giving Congress the power to write as well as decide on the Rule.

Below are the essential provisions from Section 851, Pages 455-459 of the Discussion draft of the proposed law. Is it designed to "create hope and opportunity" for, let's see: Investors? NOT A CHANCE. Consumers? Uh…No!. Entrepreneurs? (Conjures up images of creative new businesses, young people and sunny skies, right?). Sorry, NOT THERE either.

So, who gets the "hope and opportunity" here? Same guys as before: Big Banks, Big Brokers, Big Insurance and Big Financial_______(you fill in the blank). Whose interests get ignored? Mom and Pop Investor.

Here are the key provisions around that "fiduciary stuff:"

1. The DOL Fiduciary Rule is to be repealed. Null and Void. Kerplunkt. Kaput. And so on.

2. Our friends at the DOL cannot make another fiduciary rule until 60 days AFTER the SEC issues their fiduciary rule.

Not terrible on its face, right? Despite the fact that the SEC has ducked this idea for the past 10 years or so? Wait. Read on.

3. The DOL rule must be identical to the wording in the SEC rule unless it is exactly the same wording and standards as the SEC's rule imposed on brokers, dealers, or investment advisers.

Ok? We can maybe live with that, too. But, WAIT. Read on.

4. The SEC is prohibited from making a rule until they: provide a report to the Committee on Financial Services of the House of Representatives and the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs of the Senate that analyzes and describes whether,

(A) retail investors (and such other customers as the Commission may provide) are being harmed due to brokers or dealers operating under different standards of conduct than those that apply to investment advisors under section 211 of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80b-11);

(B) alternative remedies will reduce any confusion or harm to retail investors due to brokers or dealers operating under different standards of conduct than those standards that apply to investment advisors including-

(1)simplifying the titles used by brokers, dealers, and investment advisors; and

(2)enhancing disclosure surrounding the different standards of conduct currently applicable to brokers, dealers, and investment advisers;

(C) the adoption of a uniform fiduciary standard of conduct for brokers, dealers, and investment advisors would adversely impact the commissions of brokers and dealers, the availability of proprietary products offered by brokers and dealers, and the ability of brokers and dealers to engage in principal transactions with customers; and

(D) the adoption of a uniform fiduciary standard of conduct for brokers or dealers and investment advisors would adversely impact retail investor access to personalized and cost effective investment advice, recommendations about securities, or the availability of such advice and recommendations.

The SEC would have to provide extensive financial analysis to support the rule and show that the rule would reduce confusion or harm to retail customers, AND would have to consider the differences in the registration, supervision, and examination requirements applicable to brokers, dealers, and investment advisors.

Ok, so it's a draft piece of legislation and we know how many of those do not see the light of day. But, it clearly lays out what will be Congress's intent with regard to the Fiduciary Rule conundrum.

If you have an interest in reading the entire 600 page proposed bill, you can see it on our website here under breaking news: somebodyelsesmoney.com.

I won't impose the obvious conclusion on you. Instead, I ask you these 3 things:

1. Just WHO do you think this proposed lawmaking is supposed to benefit?

2. How likely do you think it is that a basically similar law will pass Congress this year?

3. Why, and for what possible reason should Mom and Pop Investor not be disgusted with this proposed law?

(If you try to give me give me that 'MY financial stock will go up' garbage or any of that "trickle down" rationale, I'm hanging up on you.)

Comments?

Regards,

John

