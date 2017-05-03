A Potential Sears Exit Strategy For Eddie And Bruce

Eddie Lampert is the chairman and CEO at Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) and ESL Investments while Bruce Berkowitz is the founder and chief investment officer of Fairholme Capital Management. Jeff Bezos is the visionary founder and CEO of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Unless Eddie Lampert finally has near-term plans to close the rest of the Sears Holdings stores and monetize them, I recommend that alternative exit strategies be considered.

Sears Holdings and Amazon both have issues. At Sears, the company is bleeding cash and its retail stores are becoming less and less relevant in the face of an online selling world and with so little being invested in merchandise and a store look that could help bring back its dwindling customer base. Sears currently has a market value of $1.1 billion. Amazon has been a smashing success, now with a market cap of $461 billion, 419 times the market value of Sears. Amazon has been smashing lots of retailers during its 23 years of existence.

How you might ask might Amazon benefit by acquiring Sears Holdings? Amazon excels in the digital forum, but faces limitations in terms of its physical footprint and it wants to grow in the brick and mortar world.

The acquisition of Sears Holdings would become Amazon's answer to omnichannel and the proven revenue synergy of consumers' ability to shop online and offline, the convenience of proximity for pick up and returns, and facilitation of even greater delivery speed. So just as Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) 5,000 stores also serve the purpose of distribution centers, so would Amazon's 1,503 acquired Sears/Kmart stores. Amazon already has stores in a handful of big cities and on college campuses and it has plans to open up more. It could take on the supermarket industry by storm with its Amazon Fresh stores.

The real estate assets would be the primary reason for Amazon's interest in acquiring Sears Holdings. However, there are several other valuable assets and operations, which Amazon could enhance and grow. Robin Lewis of The Robin Report spoke about Amazon acquiring Sears Holdings here. Rob Howard, CEO of Grand Junction, also predicted Amazon will Buy Sears earlier this year.

Sears Holdings could also provide diversification to Amazon. Just as Google has gotten into self-driving cars and Jeff Bezos has personally diversified by acquiring The Washington Post, Amazon could play more in the retail world by acquiring Sears Holdings. The commercial real estate market may be changing with anchor stores closing and being replaced by a combination of discount retailers, entertainment complexes, grocery stores, fitness centers, and even doctor's offices. However, people still often go to and spend at the mall. Could the day come when instead of a Sears store, its location is transformed into a high-tech Amazon store that sells everything you'd expect from an Amazon (just about everything). It could contain standalone Amazon brand stores or a single store with departments focusing on electronics and computers, Amazon fresh, books, home goods and tools, beauty and health, toys, kids and baby, clothing and shoes, jewelry, sports and outdoors, automotive and industrial, and even home services. The standalone store could even compete with warehouse clubs with a wider variety of products. Amazon Prime members could get discounted pricing at Amazon stores. There could even be Amazon movie theatre multiplexes which could have previews of other movies coming and previews of Amazon's original shows they stream which can be viewed by Amazon Prime members.

Acquiring Sears Holdings would mean acquiring a treasure trove portfolio of locations throughout the USA not currently owned by Seritage Growth Properties which they could keep for their own use or lease to whoever they want to lease out to. They could close all the Sears Holdings locations (mostly Sears and K-Mart) and could even utilize a REIT structure for all the real estate like with the properties Seritage Growth Properties has acquired. If they are not ready to take the U.S.A. on by storm with a huge Amazon footprint at retail sites, they can work up to it. The vast real estate holdings often include more than a single Sears store. Amazon has a reputation for successfully ramping up concepts they have researched and believe in quickly. They also would get Shop Your Way, a social shopping platform offering members rewards for shopping at Sears and Kmart as well as with other retail partners across categories important to them which they could blend in with Amazon.com. Amazon has $20 billion in cash but they would need to convince Eddie Lampert and Bruce Berkowitz Fairholme Capital Management to sell their combined 85% stake in Sears Holdings and certainly at a price higher than the current market price of Sears Holdings. I believe a Sears Holdings exit strategy for Eddie and Bruce such as a sale to an Amazon would make sense to me.

I own Fairholme Fund and indirectly own Sears Holdings stock and bonds, which have a large position in Fairholme Fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FAIRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.