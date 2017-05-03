No Surprise: Hedge Funds Outperform The Social Crowd

It has been just over one year since the launch of the first ETF that tracks the crowd via social media posts. The Sprott BUZZ Social Media Insights ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZ) is an ETF that builds its holdings from various social media sources. With that launch, investors can now compare the performance of BUZ to ETFs like the Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU), which follows positions held by hedge funds. Below, I will detail how both BUZ and GURU select their holdings as well as compare the performance of the two.

BUZ Overview

BUZ Index

The chart below from the BUZ fact sheet shows how the fund selects its holdings. The underlying index for BUZ looks for stocks that are talked about the most positively across various social media and investment website sources. The index also looks for specific social media users that can influence the social sentiment on a stock based on their posts.

Chart from BUZ fact sheet

BUZ Top Holdings

GURU Overview

GURU tracks the Solactive Guru Index, which is comprised of the top U.S. listed equity positions reported on 13F forms by hedge funds. What makes GURU unique is that the holdings are screened by concentration and looks for those holdings that are large long-term holdings of hedge funds. Once a list of the large concentrated hedge fund holdings is compiled, they are weighted equally, which helps diversify risk. This process is visually shown in the table below. Because hedge funds only report their holdings once a quarter, GURU rebalances quarterly to reflect changes in those holdings.

[GURU Process]

GURU had been significantly outperforming the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) until 2015-2016 when oil prices collapsed and biotech took a large tumble. Both of these areas were large hot spots for hedge funds, and thus, any ETFs like GURU, which follow hedge funds performed very poorly. The chart below from the GURU website shows the massive scale of the decline that occurred in 2015-2016; however, since then GURU has rebounded but has not returned to the outperformance that occurred prior to 2015-2016.

Image from GURU Investment Case page

GURU Top Holdings

Hedge Funds Vs. Social Crowd

Now that I explained how each fund works, the most important thing to look at is the performance of BUZ in the year and a week that it has been in existence. As you can see in the chart below, GURU has doubled the performance of BUZ over the last year. Over this same period, the S&P 500 returned 16.65%, which is significantly higher than the 9.00% that BUZ has returned. This underperformance has most likely aided the fact that BUZ has failed to gain assets, even though the fund offers a compelling way to invest in the market.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, it will be interesting to see if this pattern holds true where high conviction hedge fund holdings outperform the most talked about stocks on social media & investment website that have the most bullish chatter. Both BUZ and GURU have an expense ratio of 0.75%, which shows that GURU clearly is the better value given that it doubled the performance of BUZ. Finally, I believe GURU will continue to outperform as it is likely to have a much lower turnover, given the companies making up the index it tracks are high conviction holdings and do not fall out of portfolios. In addition, GURU has quarterly rebalances, which helps to lower turnover in comparison to BUZ, which rebalances every month and is subject to changes in social media sentiment.

