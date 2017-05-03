General Electric And The Power Of Pessimism

It's always risky to assume all the bad news is in a stock, but I don't think GE's bottom-quartile performance will continue forever and could be worth consideration below $30.

It's been about two years since I last wrote on General Electric (NYSE:GE) and if I had to sum up the performance in that time it would be "blech". With the shares up only about 6%, General Electric has been dusted by Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 3M (NYSE:MMM), and Honeywell (NYSE:HON). Even Eaton (NYSE:ETN) and Dover (NYSE:DOV), which have had plenty of challenges from weak secular end-market cycles, have managed better performance over that stretch.

I believe there are multiple valid criticisms and concerns regarding GE. The accounting is messy, the adjusted free cash flow generation is quite weak, management accountability seems iffy, and it is hard to trust the strategic vision of a company that has demonstrated an uncanny knack for buying in at the top. The question I have is how well these issues are reflected in the share price and what could move the stock higher. I think the Street has "CEO fatigue" and news of a firm succession plan could provide a pop. I also think GE is poised to benefit from a recovering oil/gas market and reasonable medium-term outlooks for aviation and power generation. I'm not so sold on the company's digital strategy, but I can view that more as a "call option" at this point.

Below $30, I'm tempted. I can't be too comfortable with a situation where I don't really trust management and have concerns about the business mix (to say nothing of its intrinsic cash flow generation capabilities). Even so, I think GE could start to redeem its lost decade and may be worth a look for patient investors.

Signs Of Life In A Recovery Scenario

GE posted 7% core growth in the first quarter, which ranks as one of the best performances. Oil/gas was weak again and neither Energy Connections/Lighting nor Healthcare were especially impressive, but major businesses like Aviation and Power were strong, even granting that the comp for Power was an easy one. Industrial profits outgrew revenue, and Aviation remains the standout in terms of its segment margins (and Power's not bad).

Orders were also encouraging, with 7% overall growth on a 5% improvement in equipment orders. Aviation saw double-digit order growth (with mid-single-digit equipment growth), Power was up 8%, Healthcare was up 8%, and Oil/Gas saw a 7% improvement in orders.

Cash flow was weaker than expected, and GE's business looks loaded to the back-end for 2017, as the company will need strong cash flow from its industrial businesses to meet its commitments internally. With that, I see no real prospects for GE returning more cash to shareholders or getting more active in M&A, though given the multiples today that may not be such a bad thing. For my part, I'm not too worried about the company's working capital cycle, as I do believe some of it has to do with supporting successful launches for the LEAP engine in Aviation and the Class H turbine in Power, and that the impact should decline over time.

Is This The Right Mix?

I have a common concern between Danaher (NYSE:DHR) and GE - namely, a question over whether the current business mix is well-suited to the markets that are looking stronger for 2017 and 2018. The oil and gas industry does seem to be getting better (I'd note Dover's strong bookings in its energy business), and the completion of the merger with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) will make this an even more significant market for GE. While the company's history in oil/gas has been mixed at best, expanding into a recovering market can do good things for revenue, margins, and cash flow.

But what about the rest? I like the outlook for aviation for companies like GE and Honeywell over the next few years, but I'm not looking for any sort of "V-shaped" momentum. Likewise in Power; GE's new Class H turbine has been doing well in the market and the outlook for gas turbines is pretty healthy in a world that needs more electricity and doesn't want to use coal or nuclear plants. This has been a tough-to-predict market, though, and here again I don't think there's all that leverage to improving conditions in North America.

GE's Healthcare business isn't the right fit for a capital-constrained market, and I don't see much leverage from Transport or Energy Connections to an underlying industrial market recovery. The Renewables business looks promising, but it's still a relatively small business.

Shuffling The Deck

GE has not generated all that much enthusiasm from the Street with its M&A strategy. The company got a good price for its water business and the accelerated shrinkage of GE Capital has been an overall positive. The Industrial Solutions (a business that competes with companies like Siemens and Eaton in products like switchgear) business is also on the block and that cash will be welcome as the company looks to close its merger with Baker Hughes later this year.

The Baker Hughes deal looks generally sound to me, and I thought the company's acquisition of LM Wind (wind turbine blades) made sense. Spending $1.4 billion back in 2016 for two more additive manufacturing businesses (Arcam and SLM Solutions) was more controversial, but I think the Street may be missing the opportunity here for GE to shield itself from Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) and Precision Castparts flexing their muscle in an aviation up-cycle.

There's also still a lot of uncertainty about GE's outspoken commitment to the digitalization of industrial markets. The company has been talking up Predix, its industrial IoT cloud platform, but the collaboration with PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) seems to lean very heavily on PTC's ThingWorx to make Predix actually useful.

The Opportunity

To be clear, GE is an exceptionally complicated situation and not one that can be adequately summarized in a brief article like this. I could probably write weekly on GE for a year and still not cover everything, so please do not regard this as more than a starting point for your own due diligence.

That said, while I see a lot of reasons to be skeptical about GE and critical of its management team, I also see a collection of business that can do better than it has in recent years. GE has been a bottom-quartile performer by most meaningful metrics, and I don't see that going on forever. GE is a market leader in most of its markets, and most of those markets are still worth serving. One of the biggest questions I have is whether enough shareholders can coordinate to put pressure on the board to hold management more accountable (and/or change that management).

I'm looking for sub-4% long-term revenue growth from GE, but I do look for FCF margins to return to the mid-teens over time as the company reaps the benefits of its LEAP engine and Class H turbine, as well as a recovering oil/gas industry and a still-growing renewables business. The Healthcare business should be performing better than it does and if management can't identify a credible path to better margins, they should spin/sell the business.

The Bottom Line

Discounting the cash flows I model, I come up with a fair value estimate of $30. That GE is trading below my fair value estimate in today's industrial/conglomerate market tells me that there's a lot of skepticism on the name (and/or I'm too optimistic about GE's chances of self-improvement), and that makes it an interesting name to me. With improving oil/gas, and healthy recent orders in Power, Renewables, and Aviation, and the possibility of a change at the top, patient (and risk-tolerant) value investors may want to take a look at this name now that expectations have come down over the past few quarters.

