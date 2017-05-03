Emerging Markets: Buyer Beware - An Interview With Jayant Bhandari

By Pater Tenebrarum

Jayant on Emerging Markets, Precious Metals and Mining Companies

Maurice Jackson of Proven & Probable has once again interviewed one of our friends, namely Jayant Bhandari, a frequent and highly valued contributor to Acting Man. Jayant is probably best known to our readers for his strong criticism of the economic and nationalist policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India since he decreed the demonetization of the bulk of the cash currency circulating in the country (see his most recent article here).

It is probably fair to say that Jayant is a lone contrarian voice in India at the moment, but we believe a very important one. In the process, he is not shying away from slaughtering a great many sacred cows, so to speak. Taking a stand against a misguided majority and a ruthless political machinery is risky, but at times, someone has to stand up and do it. As an aside to this, we find it quite interesting that Mr. Modi, who is clearly a "populist," is apparently beloved by a great many globalists, who praise him to the rafters at every opportunity. Now, why might that be?

Jayant is also an advisor to institutional investors and the host of the annual Capitalism and Morality seminar, which features many renowned speakers from the financial industry. Our readers will no doubt recognize many of them.

Maurice provides us with the following brief summary of the topics discussed in the interview:

Jayant addresses emerging markets by geographical region, and discusses which ones he thinks represent the best value propositions and which ones should be avoided. He also shares his views on precious metals and lets us know which metals have his attention at the moment and why. Jayant also talks about how to best go about investing in junior mining companies. In closing he tells us about the upcoming annual Capitalism and Morality seminar, this year's all-star cast of speakers and how one can participate.

And here is the interview - enjoy!

Jayant Bhandari interviewed by Maurice Jackson at Proven and Probable