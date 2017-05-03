Signet Jewelers Stock Is On Sale

Image source: pixabay.com

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating over 3,000 stores and more than 600 kiosks primarily in the U.S., but also in the U.K., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Locations in the U.S. are operated under well known and recognizable names such as Kay Jewelers, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, and Zales Jewelers. Stores outside the U.S. generally operate under different brand names. The U.K. locations are generally under the H. Samuel and Ernest Jones names, while the Canadian brands include Peoples Jewellers and Mappins Jewelers. In addition to the Company's primary product offering of diamond jewelry, its locations also sell gold and silver jewelry, watches, and other types of jewelry.

Signet's stock is down about 40% in the past twelve months, from its 52 week high of $111 per share. It is down even further from its all-time high of $152 per share set in October 2015. However, Signet has been steadily increasing its earnings per share and dividend payout in recent years. It currently pays a $0.31 dividend per share each quarter, which yields about 1.85% annually. The stock also trades at less than 9 times forward earnings. By comparison, competitor Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) trades at over 21 times forward earnings.

The capital structure is also strong, with Signet's total balance sheet debt less than 25% of its market capitalization. EBIT was a solid 15 times interest expense in the prior twelve months. Signet's strong balance sheet along with its economies of scale, allow it to purchase its raw materials at relatively favorable prices and terms. In the most recent reporting period, Signet's five largest suppliers accounted for 20.4% of purchases, with the largest comprising 5.5%. Suppliers are located worldwide from different stages of the supply chain. Diamonds accounted for about 45% of cost of goods sold, and gold about 14% in the Company's most recent twelve months.

Signet opened a net of 57 new stores during the latest fiscal year, and has a total of about 29,500 employees. Stores operated by Signet are generally leased, with a significant shopping mall presence. Given the struggles of shopping malls in recent years, part of Signet's strategy going forward is to shift its store location mix more toward off-mall locations.

About 40% of revenues and 50% of operating profit are earned during the Company's fourth quarter. The other quarters each average about 20% of annual sales. Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau, Signet has about a 7% share of the largely fragmented $80 billion jewelry and watch market in the U.S. In the most recent year, same store sales were down 1.9% from the prior year. However, operating income and diluted earnings per share were both up 11.9% and 20.6% respectively, although part of the these increases were due to the recent Zales acquisition.

The company's recent struggles have primarily been the result of sluggish sales, negative headlines, and concerns about its in-house consumer financing program. We believe that these issues have provided an opportunity for investors to purchase a quality company with well known brand names and strong fundamentals at a very reasonable price.

Sales may be somewhat sluggish, but at its current price, the market seems to be pricing in much worse. Revenue growth does not need to be much higher to justify a significantly higher valuation for the stock. Further, management seems up to the task of dealing with the recent negative headlines of reported diamond swapping during customer repairs and sexual harassment claims. For example, the company is investing in technology that will create thumbprints of diamonds to provide more transparency and confidence for its customers.

More than half of Signet's sales in the U.S. and Canada use in-house or third party customer financing programs, and 35% are made using third party bank cards. A downturn in the economy or increase in consumer debt levels may adversely affect Signet's sales. However, receivables levels and bad debt expense seem to be under control, and concerns over the in-house financing program appear to be overblown. Management seems to have sound practices in extending credit to customers. Not only is the in-house financing program beneficial to customers, but it also adds to the bottom line in the form of interest income.

With its strong brand names, investment grade credit rating, a growing dividend and earnings, the potential reward for owning Signet stock at the current price levels appears to outweigh the risk at the present time.

