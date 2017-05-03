Assessing AGNC Investment's Results For Q1 2017 (Including Current Price Target)

My summarized thoughts on AGNC’s Q1 2017, performance during April 2017, and current buy, sell, or hold recommendation are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

I will also provide my thoughts about AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 3/31/2017 and discuss trends that have occurred during April 2017 impacting the sector.

In this article, I will discuss my previous account projections versus actual results. I will also provide a comparison between AGNC and seven other sector peers regarding recent BV fluctuations.

Introduction/Recap:

On 4/26/2017, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reported results for the first quarter of 2017. AGNC reported net income of $76 million, other comprehensive income ("OCI") of $46 million, comprehensive (total) income of $122 million, and a book value ("BV") of $20.98 per common share as of 3/31/2017.

In my prior AGNC Q1 2017 income statement and EPS projection article, I anticipated the company would report the following amounts in relation to the first quarter of 2017: 1) net income of $145 million; 2) OCI of $51 million; and 3) comprehensive income of $196 million. In my prior AGNC Q1 2017 and 4/21/2017 BV projection article, I anticipated the company would report a BV of $21.20 per common share as of 3/31/2017. As such, I believe AGNC's quarterly results were a slight disappointment when compared to my projections (still within my projected ranges though).

Within the first section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles' account projections and compare each amount to AGNC's actual results. If a specific account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC's accounts in the same order as projected in my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).

Side Note: Through 5/1/2017, seven other mortgage real estate investment trust ("mREIT") companies that I currently cover recently disclosed to the public actual 3/31/2017 BV per share amounts. I believe providing these quarterly BV fluctuations are beneficial for comparative purposes. As such, the following were the recent BV fluctuations for AGNC and seven other mREIT companies during the first quarter of 2017 (in order of largest percentage increase to largest percentage decrease):

1) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2017 BV increase of 5.04%

2) Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) (hybrid mREIT): Actual Q1 2017 BV increase of 4.74%

3) New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) (multipurpose mREIT): Actual Q1 2017 BV increase of 1.21%

4) Capstead Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:CMO) (variable-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2017 BV increase of 1.20%

5) CYS Investments Inc. (NYSE:CYS) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2017 BV decrease of (0.84%)

6) AGNC (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2017 BV decrease of (0.90%)

7) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2017 BV decrease of (2.34%)

8) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2017 BV decrease of (3.43%)

Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its "entity status" from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC"). However, AI still maintained many "mREIT-like" characteristics including the type of investments held by the company and the amount of annual dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

AGNC Actual Versus Projected Results:

To highlight my projected account figures versus AGNC's actual reported results for the first quarter of 2017, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income from a three-months ended timeframe.

Table 1 - AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

First, let us compare AGNC's interest income account. My projection for this account was $308 million. AGNC reported interest income of $296 million. As such, AGNC's interest income was a very minor underperformance in my opinion. As discussed in my AGNC income statement projection article (see link provided above), I projected AGNC's on-balance sheet mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") portfolio would slightly increase during the first quarter of 2017. In contrast, AGNC's on-balance sheet MBS portfolio slightly decreased during the quarter which ultimately led to a slightly lower interest income figure (still well within my stated range). When it comes to AGNC's quarterly and estimated lifetime "conditional prepayment rate" ("CPR") percentages, both my projections were extremely close to AGNC's actual reported percentages.

Second, my projection for AGNC's interest expense account was $111 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $98 million. This minor variance was also within my stated range and should be deemed a minor outperformance. As anticipated, the weighted average interest rate on AGNC's repurchase loans slightly increased during the first quarter of 2017. AGNC's weighted average interest rate on the company's repurchase loans was 0.98% as of 12/31/2016. This rate increased to 1.05% as of 3/31/2017. The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see link provided above). The minor variance within AGNC's interest expense account was due to the fact, as stated above, management slightly lowered the company's on-balance sheet MBS portfolio during the first quarter of 2017 while I anticipated a minor increase. As such, AGNC's weighted average repurchase loan agreements balance was also slightly lower than I projected during the quarter. Simply put, this led to a lower interest expense figure.

With that being said, I would point out my projected net interest income was $197 million during the first quarter of 2017. In comparison, AGNC reported net interest income of $198 million. As such, this was basically an "exact match". This is not a coincidence when understanding the full relationship between AGNC's interest income and expense accounts. It should also be noted AGNC's net interest income (or "net spread") was a notable decrease when compared to the prior quarter (which I correctly projected; $198 million versus $295 million).

Third, my projection for AGNC's MBS sales account was a net loss of ($50) million. In comparison, AGNC reported a net loss of ($84) million. Due to the sheer size of AGNC's MBS portfolio ($45.0 billion as of 3/31/2017), I believe this should be seen as only a minor variance. As stated above, I projected AGNC would slightly increase the company's on-balance sheet MBS portfolio during the first quarter of 2017. However, AGNC slightly decreased the company's on-balance sheet MBS portfolio during the quarter. As such, more MBS sales occurred during the first quarter of 2017 than anticipated which ultimately led to slightly higher loss being reported.

Fourth, my projection for AGNC's derivative instruments and other securities account was a minor net gain of $11 million. In comparison, AGNC reported a minor net loss of ($40) million. Due to the complexities involved within this particular account, I believe this was a very accurate projection. Only having a $51 million variance within this account is a hard "feat" to accomplish due to the complexities surrounding how one values a company's derivatives portfolio. I would also note projecting AGNC's hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts ("to-be-announced" [TBA] MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. While no one has a "crystal ball" per se regarding future events, being able to project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all theses derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management's overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.

Within AGNC's four material derivative sub-accounts, I projected a net gain (loss) of $40, $49, ($3), and ($75) million in regards to the company's TBA MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported a net gain (loss) of $39, $22, ($11), and ($89) million on the company's TBA MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. As such, all four derivative sub-account projections were very close to my projected valuations (especially when considering each account had notional/face amounts that were valued in billions). Regarding AGNC's interest rate swaps, the company slightly reduced its notional balance during the quarter which ultimately led to a slightly lower net valuation gain for this specific derivative instrument. Regarding AGNC's interest rate swaptions and U.S. Treasury securities, the company slightly increased its net (short) position prior to the modest reversal in rates/yields during March 2017 which slightly increased each derivative instrument's net valuation loss. In comparison, I projected AGNC would basically maintain the company's net (short) interest rate swaptions and U.S. Treasury securities position prior to March 2017. As such, within these particular derivative sub-accounts, AGNC slightly underperformed my expectations.

Fifth, my projection for AGNC's management fee income, compensation expense (formerly management fees), and operating expense accounts were $4, $10, and $7 million, respectively. AGNC reported management fee income, compensation expense, and operating expenses of $3, $10, and $7 million, respectively. Further discussion of these accounts is unwarranted.

Sixth, my projection for AGNC's unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account was $51 million. In comparison, AGNC reported a net unrealized gain of $46 million. Simply put, this was basically another exact match. I believe only having a $5 million variance within this account is a hard feat to accomplish due to the sheer size of AGNC's on-balance sheet MBS portfolio. For example, as of 12/31/2016, AGNC had on-balance sheet MBS holdings of $46.5 billion. Since this was an extremely minor variance, further discussion of this account is unwarranted.

When all account projections are combined, I projected AGNC would report comprehensive income of $196 million or $0.57 per common share during the first quarter of 2017. In comparison, AGNC reported comprehensive income of $122 million or $0.35 per common share. When including projections within AGNC's equity section of the balance sheet, this ultimately led to the company reporting a BV of $20.98 per common share versus my projection of $21.20 per common share. A ($0.22) per common share variance regarding AGNC's BV as of 3/31/2017 was within my stated range and I believe should be viewed as a minor underperformance when compared to my expectations.

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of "update/follow-up" articles showing how my quarterly projections "stacked-up" to AGNC's actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. With that being said, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC's MBS and derivatives portfolios.

MBS Portfolio Considerations:

During the first quarter of 2017, AGNC slightly increased the company's "at-risk" (total) leverage by altering the underlying composition of its on-balance sheet MBS portfolio and its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position. AGNC had an at-risk (total) leverage ratio, when including the company's off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position, of 7.1x as of 12/31/2016. This slightly increased to 7.4x as of 3/31/2017. To show the compositional changes to AGNC's on- and off-balance sheet MBS portfolio during the first quarter of 2017, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 - AGNC MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (3/31/2017 Versus 12/31/2016)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and percentages)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC's portfolio as of 3/31/2017 versus 12/31/2016, the company had a net par value increase (decrease) in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon of ($0.8), ($0.5), $0.1, ($0.2), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($1.4) billion. This was mainly due to portfolio "runoff" but also some sales of lower coupons. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company's 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of ($0.2), $0.5, $3.0, ($0.1), less than ($0.1), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value increase of $3.2 billion. Again, this net increase was due to AGNC's larger net long TBA MBS position as of 3/31/2017 when compared to 12/31/2016 partially offset by a minor on-balance sheet MBS portfolio decrease.

Since AGNC rotated a small proportional share of the company's MBS portfolio into higher coupons, I believe management has tentatively come to the conclusion higher mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields may occur during the rest of 2017. As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically fixed-rate MBS portfolios with higher coupons "mitigate" the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment (typically lower durations). Now let us move on to AGNC's derivatives portfolio.

Derivatives Portfolio Considerations:

During the first quarter of 2017, AGNC slightly decreased the company's hedging coverage ratio by slightly altering the underlying composition of its derivatives portfolio. To show the compositional changes to AGNC's derivatives portfolio during the first quarter of 2017, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 - AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (3/31/2017 Versus 12/31/2016)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 91% as of 12/31/2016. AGNC's hedging coverage ratio was relatively unchanged at 90% as of 3/31/2017. This includes a net (short) position decrease within AGNC's interest rate payer swaps. This also includes a net (short) position increase within AGNC's interest rate swaptions and U.S. Treasury securities. AGNC also increased the company's weighted average tenor/maturity from 4.9 years as of 12/31/2016 to 5.1 years as of 3/31/2017. As discussed earlier, I believe management has tentatively come to the conclusion higher mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields may occur during the rest of 2017 (maintained a high hedging coverage ratio). As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses in a rising interest rate environment.

Conclusions Drawn:

I believe AGNC's results for the first quarter of 2017 were a slight underperformance when compared to my expectations. When all account projections are combined, I projected AGNC would report comprehensive income of $196 million or $0.57 per common share during the first quarter of 2017. In comparison, AGNC reported comprehensive income of $122 million or $0.35 per common share.

Still, all of the accounts that I projected were either very close or close to actual reported results. If anything, I believe the total net valuation fluctuation within AGNC's derivatives portfolio was slightly disappointing. Regarding AGNC's interest rate swaps, the company slightly reduced its notional balance during the quarter which ultimately led to a slightly lower net valuation gain for this specific derivative instrument. Regarding AGNC's interest rate swaptions and U.S. Treasury securities, the company slightly increased its net (short) position prior to the modest reversal in rates/yields during March 2017 which slightly increased each derivative instrument's net valuation loss.

I believe AGNC's slight underperformance, when compared to my projections and several other sector peers so far, should be seen as a "cautious" trend. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC's BV as of 4/28/2017 has fluctuated ($0.25) - $0.15 per common share when compared to the company's BV as of 3/31/2017. This projection includes the April 2017 monthly dividend of $0.18 per common share (ex-dividend was 4/26/2017).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at less than a (5.0%) discount to the mean of my projected CURRENT BV range (BV as of 4/28/2017; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (5.0%) but less than a (15.0%) discount to the mean of my projected CURRENT BV range, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (15.0%) discount to the mean of my projected CURRENT BV range. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my AGNC BV projection article (approximately one week ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL since the stock is trading at or less than a (5.0%) discount to the mean of my projected CURRENT BV range. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $19.95 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD. This price target is a decrease of ($0.20) per share when compared to my AGNC BV projection article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $17.85 per share. This price is a decrease of ($0.15) per share when compared to my AGNC BV projection article.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

On 9/12/2016 and 10/7/2016, I directly increased my position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $18.985 and $18.745 per share, respectively. Each purchase had the same approximate monetary value. On 2/23/2017, I sold approximately 25% of my entire AGNC position (accumulated over seven years) at a weighted average price of $19.645 per share as my price target at the time of $19.55 per share was met. On 3/17/2017, I sold approximately 15% of my existing AGNC position at a weighted average price of $19.684 per share. On 3/20/2017, I sold approximately 30% of my existing AGNC position at a weighted average price of $19.805 per share. On 3/28/2017, I sold my remaining position in AGNC at a weighted average price of $19.945 per share. As of the date of this article, I have "re-deployed" a majority of my AGNC cash proceeds into several private equity opportunities.

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNCB; Series B preferred stock. On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.71% of the outstanding shares of AGNCB.

Each AGNC/AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCB, NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AI, ARR, CMO, CYS, DX, or ORC.