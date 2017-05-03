My Childhood Hobby Provides The Best Investing Lessons To My 4 Boys

I've searched high and low to find interesting and usable applications to teach my kids about money and investing. While money lessons can easily be derived from lemonade stands, savings accounts, and working for a wage, it has been harder to find any type of resources to interest my four boys.

That is until I turned to my beloved hobby from my adolescence -NFL sports hobby cards. If you're spinning your wheels, and you have some semblance of NFL knowledge, then this easy and quick article will set up how to teach the basics of investing with your kids through sports and hobby cards.

Coming off this week's draft, the family (Mom included) is a little hung over after watching most of the 232 draft picks from Rounds 1 - 7 (starting Thursday night and continuing through Saturday night).

Because the five of us have a nice variety of favorite teams (Broncos, Colts, Lions, Steelers & Vikings), the sport of the picks paired with our favorite college teams was fun, if not a marathon. The NFL, though at times seeming like way too much, did a good job adding player stories, drama and creating unique stories about the draft with the people they chose to make the announcements. The theatrics from Philadelphia, where they estimate an audience peaking over 200,000 people at times, were pretty memorable.

We didn't catch much in of the first round on Thursday night, so I was a little worried the boys may find later rounds of less interest. To combat apathy, I started off Friday's morning before-school conversation about the draft with the following questions:

Who should have gone in the first round but hasn't yet? Who was your favorite player taken in the first round? Who do you think the first Hawkeye (our favorite collegiate team) to be taken will be?

By Friday after school, it seemed all the boys could do was talk about the draft (and the 8 packs of cards yet-to-be-opened).

With a little work on my end on Thursday night after the boys went to bed, I was able to get up to speed with the first round's results, and with a couple of purchases I made the weekend before of 2017 Draft Picks football cards at Target ($40 for 200 cards), I was able to bring the 2017 draft to our living room.

My wife even got into the festivities by providing boneless chicken wings, popcorn and Sprite.

We opened packs, read the backs of cards, and reminisced about Sports Illustrated articles from the 2016-17 season discussing the success and failures of teams, both at the NFL and the collegiate level.

I was able to slowly work in basic investment principals, and by the end of Friday night's Draft session they were discussing three principles pretty fluently:

Competitive advantage - Why will the player do well in the NFL, and why should someone buy their rookie football card? This conversation became even more intense as we opened the packs of cards. The 2 boxes of 2017 Draft cards from Target were comprised of 20 packs each, so I doled out 8 packs to each boy (and kept 8 myself). We chose to open one pack during each break between draft picks until they ran out. At an average of 15 minutes per draft, this took a solid two hours, leading me to believe I may double the packs in 2018. Our own trading would erupt immediately, and would often stall with the realization there were more cards to unpack later in the evening. Trading would give way to valuation conversations about the players and the cards themselves. Sometimes this happened naturally, but I was always ready with a question that would start a stalled conversation. Fundamental Analysis: What else is in the "bull" thesis to own a player's cards? Or in the bear thesis to get rid of a player's cards? Why is the player's new situation more prone to success/failure than other players? Specifically, I was looking for three different scenarios, and my boys caught on by Friday night. a) does the drafting team have the supporting roster to make the drafted player an immediate superstar? b) did the team trade up for them - a bullish signal and a sign the team is willing to invest in the player? c) does the team have an immediate need for the player - signaling the ability for the player to drive up their stat sheet and create demand for their cards? d) is the player ready to immediately play in the NFL? A backup player, or worse - a player cut from the roster - certainly dooms the value of their stock and relegates any value left to card collectors of their player's collegiate alma mater. Technical Analysis: Are the player's cards currently on fire (quick rapid increase in value) due to draft hype? Values can be found easily by a) looking up player name + "autographs" on eBay, b) googling the player's name and looking at the "shopping" results, and c) looking the card/player up on Amazon. Even a subscription to Beckett magazine (the gold standard for card prices) won't help much this early in the preseason. If they are on fire but you still want to acquire the card, it may be beneficial to wait until the hype dies down and they fall in value. It also helps to pay attention to the popularity of the card (Demand) and if you can find the cards you want (Scarcity).

Also as a higher level conversation, it was fun to ask the boys if they'd rather pay a high price for the card of a popular player with a good bullish thesis (growth investing) or if they'd rather look for a story someone else may have missed - finding the card of a player that is mispriced according to the card's value (value investing).

If you want to find more thoughts specific to valuing cards and today's top draft card values, you can see my pretty popular article over at Medium here. The article also applies the aforementioned investing attributes to actual player cards, allowing you to see my theory put into practice.

The weekend's experiment was so successful I'll likely keep writing about it on my Medium blog as well as at thepearlypig.com.

I did not immediately discuss real investing principles and how they may apply to their cash, savings accounts, and checking accounts. Or how these principals can be used in security selection to build successful portfolios. I would have lost them there. At the ages of 8, 10, 12 and 14, my hope is that I'll have a few more years to drive this type of investment-talk home with them through card collecting. And when the time is ready, I'll take these principles and easily help them apply to their young adult and young investing situations.

Wax on. Wax off.

The stakes are high in educating the next generation on investing, and it takes more than buying a workbook or turning on the television to CNBC. Kids may learn the interest of investing through osmosis (which may be even scarier than the alternative), but they don't learn the how-to's by osmosis.

I stumbled upon a very applicable method to teaching investment principals to my boys. We had a weekend that I'm sure we'll be talking about until the actual NFL season starts. And with a little luck, we'll begin talking about the 2018 Draft as soon as next season's Super Bowl is over.

I've found a goldmine of lessons to teach my boys.

Now it is my job to insert investment lessons where I can.

Questions? Hit me up at ryan@thepearlypig.com or on Twitter @surbski