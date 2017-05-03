Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Biotech Remains Stuck. Hospital Stocks Surge. Spotlight On Heron Therapeutics

Today, we look at some small caps that are on the move this week and do a Spotlight feature on Heron Therapeutics.

Earnings reports from major industry concerns have been solid but probably not enough to break through this hard ceiling. A return of M&A will be needed to accomplish this.

The main biotech indices are once again right up against stubborn upward resistance levels that have been in place since the very end of 2015.

Stop me if you have heard this one before... The main biotech indices are once again right up against stubborn upward resistance levels that have proved to be a hard ceiling for the sector since the end of 2015.

Earnings reports from industry leaders like Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have been solid but did not contain the needed earnings "beats" to break through these resistance levels. I continue to believe we need the return of M&A activity in the space to do that.

In the meantime, individual names will continue to be moved by trial results, FDA actions, earnings and analyst commentary.

BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) got a nice early boost in trading yesterday. Unfortunately the over 10% rise in the morning hours was only fleeting and the stock ended even for the day. However, this should not discount what was positive news for this small biopharma concern.

The company announced that the FDA had expanded the indication for one of its two core drugs, BUNAVAIL. The compound can now be used for induction. This is the initial process undertaken when a patient is transitioned from the abused opioid responsible for their addiction to the dose of BUNAVAIL which is intended to provide relief from cravings and withdrawal. The company also expanded its insurance network coverage for BUNAVAIL on January 1st. As I noted in a recent article, 2017 is an inflection point for the company. BioDelivery reports first quarter numbers next week.

Going in the opposite direction in trading on Tuesday was Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS). That company announced before the bell that is pull the European Marketing Application for its compound vosaroxin as a treatment for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Sunesis came to believe that the regulator would not have granted a favorable decision and make the decision to pull the application and shift resources assigned to this effort to other programs.

It was a red-letter day for investors in hospital stocks on Tuesday. The Bloomberg intelligence hospital index was up more than 10% on the day, the best daily performance since June 2015. Powering the gains were much better first quarter results from the likes of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH), both of which were up 20% on the day.

Cowen & Co. helped arrest the slide in Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) on Monday. The stock was down more than 40% at one point in trading as it announced the FDA had requested more data around its primary drug candidate which could delay the filing of its NDA. Cowen's four-star ranked (TipRanks) analyst obviously believes this challenge will be overcome as she reiterated her Buy rating and $37 price target Monday. By the end of the day, the stock had cut its loss to under 25%. The stabilization was short-lived and the shares came under pressure Tuesday again as both Ladenburg and Leerink Swann downgraded the name to a Hold.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) has really been on a roll since its compound Ingrezza for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia was approved three weeks ago. The company raised some $450 million in convertible debt two weeks after the approval and investors barely batted an eye. The analyst community is increasingly warming up to this name as well. On Monday, Jefferies raised its price target to $67 from $65 while maintaining its Buy rating. Yesterday, Barclays reiterated its Buy rating and $70 price target. Another SA contributor also did a positive piece on Neurocrine this week around the pricing of Ingrezza that is well worth reading.

After being dormant throughout 2017, the analyst community has chimed in this week with mixed views on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). Credit Suisse reiterated its Sell rating and $10 price target on this name that been cut in half recently after coming public just over a year ago. However, both Cowen & Co. and Cantor Fitzgerald reissued Buy ratings on Tuesday, that latter with a $25 price target. Poorly received early interim data on the company's primary drug candidate cratered the shares in early April.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

In today's Spotlight feature we look again at a small biotech at the request of a real-time follower here on Seeking Alpha. It is a concern I have a tiny stake in, even though it clearly violates my "Ten Year Rule".

Company Overview:

With a market capitalization of around $800 million, shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) have shed almost 30% of their value in the past year alone while finishing flat over the past six months. Shares jumped several times above the key $20 level, but each time the movement was short-lived. Hopefully as the company makes progress rolling out its main product and other potential upcoming catalysts prove positive, it can breach $20 again and this time sustain a rally above that level.

Founded in 1983, the firm´s strategy centers on the development of best-in-class medicines that address major unmet medical needs through applying their technology to already approved treatments, thereby significantly decreasing clinical risk. The company´s Biochronomer drug delivery technology allows them to deliver therapeutic levels of pharmacological agents over time (days to weeks) via a single subcutaneous injection. More specifically, bioerodible polymers that are injected undergo hydrolysis, with the end result being a controlled release of the agent or agents. The ability to incorporate multiple agents in a single injection is a significant differentiator, while other benefits of their technology include enabling specific therapeutics to be delivered via preferred routes of administration and without the use of other binders or matrices that could cause unwanted side effects.

Pipeline:

The company has a decently varied pipeline with candidates in mid to late stage studies, as well as approved product Sustol which was launched in October of last year.

Sustol is utilized for preventing nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy. According to the company´s most recent update 75 practices have begun trial and evaluation of the drug, representing around 20% of those they are targeting. Positive payer coverage has been obtained from all twelve Medicare Administrative Contractors, while around 139 million lives are covered by other commercial plans. In late February, the company announced the inclusion of Sustol as part of the NCCN (National Comprehensive Cancer Network) Clinical Practice Guidelines, granting the drug a category 1 recommendation and identifying it as a preferred agent for preventing chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting following MEC regimens.

Initial 2017 guidance of $15 to $25 million of sales came in far below consensus of $46 million. However, that can be explained in part by the fact that practices take time to adopt new drugs (up to a few quarters), so it could still be a good bet that initial positive physician experiences spur renewed uptake in future quarters.

Moving on to Cinvanti, the company's surfactant-free intravenous formulation of NK1 receptor antagonist aprepitant, their NDA was submitted in January and management anticipates approval in the fourth quarter. Current leader Emend IV (90% of market) is associated with infusion and hypersensitivity reactions believed to be caused by the surfactant polysorbate 80 in the product, while a completed bioequivalency study revealed Cinvanti to be better tolerated with 65% fewer adverse events. As a direct competitor to Emend IV, Heron has patent protection through 2036 for the candidate.

The company's extended-release combination of bupivacaine plus meloxicam, HTX-011, is targeting a rather large market opportunity. By 2020 the number of procedures requiring post-operative pain relief is expected to reach 32 million, while management cites that long-acting anesthetics account for only 3% of local anesthetic usage across key surgeries. Penetration has been minimal due to many factors, including lack of large scale studies showing superiority and inability to achieve or demonstrate sufficient efficacy duration to be considered worth the incremental cost.

Differentiating factors and physician feedback

With the opioid abuse epidemic continuing to spiral out of control and a key issue being tackled by several federal agencies, it's worth noting that prior data has demonstrated administration of HTX-011 is associated with significantly reduced opioid use (study 203 in abdominoplasty). In a bunionectomy study HTX-011 performed significantly better than bupivacaine for all doses tested, as well as resulting in increased median time to first opioid by 300%. Percentage of opioid free patients through 96 hours increased by 240%. Phase 2 hernia repair data showed similar outcomes, with mean total opioid consumption decreased by 22.4% through 96 hours post-surgery. Studies are ongoing in total knee arthroplasty and pectoral pocket nerve block in breast augmentation indications.

Note: Greater pain reductions than bupivacaine or meloxicam alone observed

As can be seen above, synergy between bupivacaine and meloxicam has been observed in separate pain models. Importantly, this has been the first time that an extended release local anesthetic has shown a clinical PK-PD relationship, which was observed in both bunion and hernia repair studies. Management projects an NDA filing for the program could be submitted in 2018, contingent on outcome of pivotal studies. If that comes to be, uptake could be swifter than expected, due not only to superiority data but also because of flexible administration, reduction in dosing errors and decreased systemic toxicity.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Heron reported a cash balance of $214.8 million as of end of 2016, which included an adjustment for their January secondary offering. Net cash used for operating activities totaled $38.5 million for the fourth quarter and $134.1 million for 2016, a significant increase over the prior year due to preparations for the commercial launch of Sustol and clinical expenditures for their other candidates. While the company recognized net product sales of Sustol of $1.3 million, investors should keep in mind that an additional $1.1 million in sales to specialty distributors was deferred.

Analyst opinions appear generally quite positive, with Needham placing a $28 price target on shares at the end of February. In early January Cowen called current weakness a buying opportunity, reiterating their Outperform rating with a $40 price target. At the same time, Jefferies and Leerink lowered their price targets to $29 and $21, respectively, reflecting lower guidance in Sustol forecasts due to a slower than expected initial launch.

Outlook:

The company is well-funded for the moment, has positive analyst support, upcoming catalysts and is finally getting compounds from the pipeline to the market even considering the slow initial rollout of Sustol. I can't give it a full throated recommendation on Heron because of the 10 Year Rule, but I do think it is worthy of a small stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

