Four Steady Yields Over 7.4%

In general, it's expected that markets will show some level of being efficient. One of the factors that can throw the market off-balance is poor liquidity among different shares. When we look at preferred shares, the market seems to, more often than not, to get difference prices on shares which are almost identical. The interesting part is the discrepancies are often preferred shares offered by the same company.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is interesting, or perhaps not depending on your view of preferred shares, because their 4 preferred shares are priced very similar to each other. While this is a rarity for preferred shares in this sector, it's important to note that NLY is an mREIT that gets more coverage than average in the sector. It could just be that people are watching the preferred shares more closely so we won't see a drastic difference in price showing us a clear buy or sell.

The chart below for NLY shows the buy and sell prices and as you can tell they are very close.

What we are seeing above is what I would normally expect from a more efficient market where all the prices are in between a buy and a sell. All of the prices are safely under the sell price and they are materially above a clear buy. If the chart above is at all confusing I'll simplify how the numbers work and what you should be looking for:

NLY-A is $0.35 under a sell rating and $0.25 over a buy rating. NLY-A is currently at $25.85 and would have to fall to $25.60 to become a clear buy rating. At $26.20 it would be a clear sell.

NLY-C is $0.32 under a sell rating and $0.38 over a buy rating. NLY-C is currently at $25.67 and would have to fall to $24.79 to become a clear buy rating. At $25.99 it would be a clear sell.

This is an easy way to keep an eye on preferred shares for when the market may be valuing a preferred share too high or too low. Looking at NLY, all the preferred shares are currently decent investments and there isn't one that's clearly better than the others.

To get a better and clearer understanding of the risk factors involved with preferred shares, the chart below is a great start:

One of the metrics which really sticks out is the Market Cap / Pref Share Liquidation. Yes, it is well above average for the mREIT sector and would usually mean it's a safer buy with most of the equity being in common stock. I'm not saying it doesn't make it a less risky investment, but the common equity for NLY has been on the rise and looks comparatively expensive. The price to book ratio is over 1.00x. NLY's stock has been going up faster in price compared to others in the sector. Since it's a possibility that NLY is overpriced, their market cap is going to be high and make the ratio look better. A material drop in the stock would greatly impact this ratio. As the common stock goes down it will make the preferred shares more heavily weighted overall.

The call dates for the preferred shares are all close together. NLY-A and NLY-C both have had their first call eligible date but still have some call protection due to the company needing to give a 30-day notice. NLY-D and NLY-E aren't far behind coming up in August and September. There's no significant difference in call protection between any of the preferred shares, but companies call preferred shares so rarely that any of the four choices above would be a decent yield to hold on to. If it weren't for better investments in the same sector then I'd have a clear buy on any of them.

I believe there are two options for the best preferred share based on investor outlooks. NLY-E has a similar call date to NLY-D and while NLY-D has slightly more call protection it isn't enough to make up for the difference in yields: 7.43% compared to 7.55%. Besides NLY-E, the other choice would be NLY-A with the highest yield of 7.72%. The only reason someone would take NLY-E over NLY-A is because they prefer some call protection instead of the higher yield of NLY-A.

Conclusion

NLY preferred shares are in a situation where all of them are in between being a clear buy or a clear sell. There are likely two reasons NLY preferred shares are trading so evenly in a market which normally has preferred shares prices differently when they should be nearly identical. One, NLY has better coverage in the mREIT industry compared to other mREITS. Two, I recently found an opportunity which leveled out the preferred shares. There was an opportunity while a preferred share was selling too cheap and the price was evened out as investors came in.

If any of the preferred shares drop into the buy range, I may buy them.

