The Golden Rooster: Another Way To Own Physical Gold

American Eagles and other bullion might not be the safest way to own physical gold in a crisis.

Back to gold for a moment…

In Friday's dispatch, I offered up my rationale for gold as insurance in a Trumpian economy ruled by capriciousness. With his first tariff imposed (20% on Canadian timber) and threats of additional tariffs and revocation of trade pacts, Trump's trade-hating agenda is an inflationary MOAB that will rip through the U.S. economy. I'm not saying this is 100% guaranteed; Congress still has power to yank the chain on the White House pit bull.

But just in case Congress hasn't the cajones to slap on the muzzle, we all need inflation insurance. Gold is the obvious policy to own … which is why I recommended ETFS Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL). I like this take on a gold ETF because each share is backed 100% by physical, London good delivery bars that are held directly in an allocated account in a vault in Zurich, Switzerland.

But I also wrote that I would tell you about my favored way to own the metal directly - and it's not bullion Eagles from the U.S. Mint or Maples Leafs from Canada.

Way Too Much Debt in the World

My favored way to own gold is by snapping up old gold coins used back in the 19th and 29th centuries, often for trade, though sometimes bouncing around as pocket change.

I'm talking about coins such as old Dutch ducats and Mexican pesos and French francs (sporting a muscular rooster on the reverse) from last century and beyond.

But before I tell you why I prefer that form of gold, let me preface the coming commentary with this: I am not a conspiracy theorist. (Odd, though, that way too many times, conspiracy theories turn out to be conspiracy fact). I do worry, however, about history repeating itself. I'm talking specifically about gold confiscation, a la FDR in 1933. Don't hang up on me yet … hear me out.

Western debt has reached such a level that governments will never have the capacity to fully repay what they owe. Consider that the West, alone, owes more than $55 trillion, a debt load equivalent to nearly three quarters of the world's annual GDP. (And this doesn't account for off-balance-sheet items, such as unfunded entitlements like those we have in the U.S. with Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid).

Problem is, Western economies cannot grow fast enough to expand their way out of their ongoing and ever-expanding debt crises. Nor can governments tax people and businesses at a high enough level to pay off the debt (and adding massively to the debt as Trump's tax-cut plan will do certainly only exacerbates the dilemma). Indeed, the debt just keeps growing and growing and growing and…

Debt, of course, is not like equity. You can pile up as much equity as you want, and it will never come crashing down to destroy your life or your business … or your government's capacity to operate. That's because equity doesn't have a "servicing" component. It just sits there, earning interest - or not, as the case may be.

But debt requires servicing. And the more debt you acquire, or the higher that interest rates climb, the greater the servicing burden … the greater your need to earn more and more money to repay the debt you owe. At some point, debt always gets too large to support, and it comes crashing down like a Jinga tower.

That's where we are likely head.

Aside from paying off the debt (which no one should or could possibly expect) only three ways exist to shrink debt to a more manageable level.

Negative interest rates. The government effectively repays few dollars than the face amount of the debt it issues. It's an ingenious plan, if totally moronic for bond buyers and savers. Over time, however, debt will shrink. Debt write-offs, in which government, on a one-off or routine basis, selects a series of bonds to either wipe away completely or, more likely, haircut by some percentage. This would appear to be Donald Trump's preferred approach, given his mastery of bankruptcy based on failure and overreach.

And then there's the third option: Confiscate wealth, particularly gold.

I know wealth confiscation sounds like comic book conspiracy theory. But the International Monetary Fund explicitly suggested this solution in its October 2013 Fiscal Monitor report. The IMF sees this as a promising approach for bringing Western debt back to more manageable levels, which the world body defines as 2007 levels, before the fan was attacked was by all that feces. (These sorts of initiatives take time to percolate completely through the governmental hierarchy, so don't be surprised if it pops up in some fashion in the future, despite being of 2013 vintage.)

The IMF suggests all sorts of ideas - impose federal taxes on real estate, impose a 10% wealth tax on everyone with a positive net worth, etc. etc. It's nightmarish reading of a feudal world humanity rebelled against centuries ago. But, I guess, this is what we get for electing the people we elect … but that's a different topic.

If government doesn't yet want to return to a feudal strategy, it could more easily raise capital earmarked for debt repayment by confiscating gold - a strategy not without precedent.

And that's where my old, gold coins fit in.

As part of the last round of gold confiscation in America in 1933, FDR's administration explicitly ring-fenced " gold coins having a recognized special value to collectors of rare and unusual coins." That would be the coins I am writing about.

If Trump, or whichever president is in power when a crisis erupts, opts to confiscate gold as a path for addressing America's debt, I'm betting rare, collectible gold coins once again escape the G-man's purse. They're not valued purely on their gold content. They're valued based on a variety of factors ranging from age to rarity to perception of condition - and no bureaucrat would be able to assign a proper value because while the 1912 French 20 franc gold coin is, to me, worth $250, to someone else maybe that $275 or $290. There would be too much opportunity for lawsuits as collectors wrap government up in court for unfair pricing.

But bullion coins like an everyday, modern, run of the mill American gold eagle? Government would almost assuredly demand those be turned in because most of them (aside from those that have been graded at exceptionally high levels of MS 65 to MS 70) are just basic bullion with little historic value.

For my money - for my peace of mind - I'd much rather stuff my safe-deposit box with rare, collectible gold coins. I've got a stash of them in denominations from 1/20th of an ounce up to just over one ounce (never know when an economic or civic crisis has us bartering again). They're from Mexico, Uruguay, France, Holland, Switzerland and elsewhere. They all date from the late-1800s to mid-1900s. All are un-graded, raw coins in great condition.

I won't say where I buy such coins because I don't want this to sound like sales pitch. I'll just say that Uncle Google will lead you in the right direction.

Maybe I'm wrong about all of this. Maybe a simple solution exists for addressing Western debt that no central banker or economist has yet contemplated. In that case, you still own beautiful, rare and collectible gold coins that will always have intrinsic value for their gold content, and extrinsic value tied to their rarity and place in history.

More likely, I'm closer to right than wrong, and owning a stash of rare and collectible gold coins will prove invaluable one day in the not-too-distant future.

P.S. Now that I think about, there is a fourth option for reducing the debt: Return to a gold-backed currency.

That will A) allow the Federal Reserve (and other heavily indebted Western governments) to instantly re-price their gold holdings at a level that would allow them to sell off some of their metal and pay down their debts; and B) impose a certain degree to fiscal rectitude on profligate politicians, since the constraints of a gold standard would simply not allow them to create money from nothing and take on unlimited amounts of debt.

Naysayers always insist a gold standard is impractical because not enough gold exists in the world to facilitate economic expansion. To which I reply: Don't be so narrow minded. It's simply a pricing issue. Allow the market to price gold at the appropriate level ($10,000 ounce; $70,000? Whatever) and there is plenty of gold to back currencies.

Just a thought…

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.