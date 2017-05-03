Macerich And The Public/Private Valuation Gap

With each passing quarter, it seems, Macerich (NYSE:MAC) stock gets a little cheaper, CEO Art Coppola makes another impassioned defense on his company, and I get a little more intrigued by MAC stock.

MAC shares hit a three-year low last month before bouncing of late, helped by a strong Q1 earnings report and positive commentary from peers. The overall bearishness toward brick and mortar has made its way toward not only Macerich but fellow Class A-heavy operators Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and GGP (NYSE:GGP):

MAC data by YCharts

Nine-month chart

Coppola has argued strenuously against conflating retail weakness with impending doom for so-called 'fortress malls' and continued to make his case on the Q1 conference call. And, the CEO makes some good points. To Coppola, the issue is not that forward-looking expectations have fallen too far, it's that they shouldn't have changed at all. And, while I'm not quite sure that he's right, he does make an impressive case. With MAC more than a quarter off its highs and trading 32% off the acquisition price offered by Simon a little over two years ago, the valuation numbers here are attractive, if Coppola is right. That's still a big 'if', but even a retail bear like myself has to admit that Macerich and its peers may be much better-positioned than investors think at the moment.

No Weakness - Yet

Looking at the lockstep moves of MAC, SPG, and GGP provides pretty solid evidence that the decline in MAC shares isn't a company-specific problem. It's true that Macerich's FFO growth has been somewhat disappointing: guidance for $3.90-4.00 in 2017 doesn't compare altogether favorably to a $3.95 print two years ago. But Macerich also sold stakes in several properties, a portion of the proceeds of which funded $4 per share in special dividends. A redevelopment of a Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) box in Brooklyn has an ~$0.11 impact on FFO this year, and interest expense has risen as Macerich has converted to fixed-rate debt to get ahead of potential Fed hikes.

Same-center NOI, meanwhile, rose 5% last year, and on the Q1 call, Macerich reiterated 2017 guidance of 3-4% growth this year. Early-year results have been a bit light, with Q1 same-center NOI up 2.2%. The occupancy rate declined 80 bps year over year to 94.3%, but Macerich attributed that to recent bankruptcies, rather than the beginning of a downward trend.

That guidance could be optimistic, but the broader point is that there really isn't much, if anything, in the numbers so far to support the substantial multiple compression in MAC stock (~20x to about 16x in less than a year). That doesn't mean bears are wrong, necessarily, or that MAC stock shouldn't have pulled back from high-80s (and briefly $90+) levels in early August. But there isn't anything in earnings - again, so far - to suggest that Macerich's business is at the beginning of a secular decline.

Public vs. Private

One of Coppola's long-running points has been that private market and public market valuations of Class A real estate have diverged. On that point, he received support from GGP CEO Sandeep Mathrani, who said on his company's Q1 call that "there is a wide discount between public and private markets - the sum of the parts is far greater than GGP's current stock price". Mathrani said the company would consider alternatives to narrow that gap - even speculating that he "could sell 80 malls and dividend out $25 in dividends or some math better than that," leaving GGP shareholders 50 properties with half a billion dollars in free cash flow available basically for free.

That argument spiked GGP stock out of earnings and read across to MAC and SPG as well. But it's an argument Coppola has been making for years. It's a big part of the reason why Macerich turned down Simon, with the company saying internal NAV estimates valued the company at well over $100 per share. It's why the company entered into joint ventures that were supposed to mimic the overall portfolio and highlight the actual - not theoretical - value in that portfolio. But for the most part, the argument has fallen on deaf ears.

I've been somewhat skeptical of the argument that, for a public stock, private market valuations necessarily are the right metric. It does appear that retail real estate investors will acquire Class A malls at a 4% - and even high-3% - cap rate. But as Macerich repeatedly points out, there is a fixed supply of Class A malls, with one built in pretty much every hugely desirable neighborhood across the country now. Investors without a retail mandate - or even a real estate mandate - don't necessarily need to pay the same price.

But as MAC shares pull back, that gap seems to be widening to a point where Mathrani's hypothetical gets intriguing. Macerich's NOI figure does support a $100+ handle at a 4% cap rate. The company should generate close to $1 billion in NOI this year; less ~$7.5 billion in net debt, MAC's market cap should be as high as $17 billion - or $120 per share purely from an NAV standpoint.

That figure is too optimistic for a number of reasons (corporate expense, the practical impact on pricing of liquidating multiple properties, and, possibly, rising interest rate concerns among them). But at $64, the public market really is arguing that private market valuations aren't just high, but basically wrong. And some investors actually are betting against those valuations:

MAC Percent of Shares Outstanding Short data by YCharts

The question is: who's right?

Are Fortress Malls Really Fortresses?

We're in the middle of a significant rationalization in the retail industry, this is good for the 'haves', it's bad for the 'have-nots'. It's an environment where the richer are going to get richer, the poor is [sic] going to get poorer. That's luck. I am absolutely convinced that the top 20% or so of the malls - and I could say the top 50%, but let's say a safe number that hopefully most people wouldn't believe is arguable, say 20% - they have a place in the future. That's exactly where over 90% of our EBITDA comes from.

That quote from Coppola on the Q1 call seems somewhat hard to contradict. Yes, some two-story mall built in the far western suburbs of Chicago in 1957 which has a Sears and a Macy's (NYSE:M) and Gap (NYSE:GPS) and other struggling apparel retailers very well may go under. The integrated Macerich Class A properties in wealthy, high-demand areas like Rosemont (just west of Chicago) or Glendale, Arizona or Tysons Corner, Virginia, leased by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) (the latter now is Macerich's seventh-largest customer, per the 10-K) are not the same thing. They are not going under in the next decade - if ever.

In Macerich properties, apparel, shoes, and jewelry customers drive only 40% of revenue - a big number, to be sure, but one that still suggests potentially manageable exposure to weaker verticals. As Coppola pointed out, 5% of 2014 square footage was wiped out by bankruptcy over three years - nearly all of it has been released, at higher rents. Releasing spreads remain steady. The retailers who did go bankrupt didn't do so because they sold products in a mall; as Coppola put it, "it was really because they were lousy retailers - that's why they went broke."

Macerich can manage bankruptcies as long as there are customers there to pick up the slack. There, I admittedly see some concern - I'm not sure who is the next wave of retailers after H&M, Primark, and Zara, nor am I quite as optimistic as Macerich about brick-and-mortar locations from e-commerce players (witness Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) seemingly on-again, off-again plans). But the argument coming from Coppola sounds akin to that owning the senior tranche of a CMO - even if the retail and/or mall industries turn south, there is still a core base of retailers there to keep the top malls in shape. Many malls may fail - but that's a problem for Class B-C-D owners like Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL). The fact that those two companies clearly are threatened - both yield ~11% and trade under 6x FFO - doesn't in turn imply that valuations for MAC, SPG, and GGP should be coming down. As long as high-end retail is intact, Class A mall valuations will remain that way. And, it takes an awful lot - and an awful long time - for even the supposed e-commerce threat to make it out of the weaker malls and into the better ones.

Coming Around

It's an argument that makes some sense. It's very possible that Class C and D closures could even provide incremental demand for better properties, as the few 'good' retailers in those markets may look to relocate. And, the future isn't necessarily all bleak - Coppola even postulated that autonomous driving could help malls by allowing them to better use the acreage currently used on parking lots.

Truthfully, I'm not 100% behind the argument, with my one key concern being whether even Class A malls simply will run out of demand. I do believe the US is not only overbuilt in retail but also in the restaurant space. In theory, a big-box location could be transformed for another use - but that's expensive, and as telecommuting becomes incrementally more common, office space may not be in huge demand, either.

But it does seem like the decline is overwrought, and at the least shorting the group seems far too aggressive. Even if e-commerce erodes the brick-and-mortar retail base more aggressively than thought, it's not happening immediately - and it's not happening to Macerich, in particular, first.

The concern with MAC is that if Coppola is right, MAC still may not be the best way to play it. Despite his protestations that Macerich stock is worth over $100 per share, Coppola has ruled out any debt-fueled buybacks (even with Macerich's balance sheet in pretty solid shape - the interest coverage ratio is the highest it's ever been). Macerich did repurchase shares in Q1 - but only with proceeds from an asset sale. With GGP's Mathrani threatening to aggressively close the private/public gap, GGP seems a better bet on financial engineering than Macerich. MAC also is a bit more expensive than SPG and GGP, both of which trade under 15x the midpoint of their respective FFO guidance; even accounting for the buyback and the $0.11 impact from the Sears redevelopment (which will open next year), MAC's P/FFO is closer to 16x.

Macerich does have higher sales per square foot (a figure which continues to increase, more evidence that the e-commerce-driven decline hasn't arrived, at least not yet), implying a potentially more protected portfolio. And, a 4.4% dividend yield could get closer to 5% assuming a likely raise in November. If Coppola is right, then Macerich is a buy. But with the stock below $65, it's getting to the point where even if he's not 100% right, there's still upside.