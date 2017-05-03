Thailand Makes A Third Attempt At All-Time New Highs

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Thailand.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulas:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that private credit creation is growing at steady, sustained rate since 2010. The upward trajectory lessened in 2014, and the upward trend remains. A healthy sign.

The chart below shows the stock market.

The stock market is again making another attempt to regain former highs. This will be the third attempt since the GFC. Chartists might see a very large head, and shoulders pattern is forming here after which the market rolls down the right shoulder into a bearish trend. One can wait for the pattern to complete and buy at the bottom for a good entry.

A colleague of mine has produced the following chart showing how the ETF is completing a move and how one needs to wait for it to complete before entering. Using this strategy one is not underwater straight away if buying long term. Best to buy at the bottom of a "sawtooth" rather than the top.

The chart below shows GDP.

The chart shows that GDP has risen very strongly from 2000 until 2014, with only a minor 18-month drop for the GFC boom-bust in 2007. GDP is rolling over to an extent similar to the 2000 dot-com boom-bust and 2007 GFC boom-bust. This is not a good sign and shows that something is wrong. The bearish stock market head and shoulders pattern forming in the chart above is a reflection of the fortunes of GDP.

The following chart shows the M3 money supply.

The chart shows the money supply has steadily risen with the expanding economy. The rate of increase does appear to be lessening over the last few years. As soon as one sees an expanding money supply, one thinks, what about inflation? Especially when one sees GDP in decline.

The chart below shows inflation. Inflation has been falling strategically since the 1980's. It the last five years, inflation has moved in a range of 0 to 4 percent. More recently it has dipped as low as 0.5 percent in 2016 and is now at over 1% and looking to head lower. The decelerating rate of the money supply is following the declining GDP and therefore not inflationary.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions, and for that, you need people and lots of them. The chart below shows population.

The chart indicates that the population has been steadily expanding in a healthy though flattening, shallow curve upwards. This means more people to make, buy and sell things too. Just short of 70 million industrious hard-working Thailanders.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and makes sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons.

The chart reveals that the number of employed persons is falling from a peak of 40 million set in 2013. There are around 2 million fewer people in the workforce as there were in 2013. The fall in employed persons matches the fall in GDP. Where did those 2 million workers go as they do not show up in the unemployment rate below?

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons and shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the unemployment rate is steady at a relatively low 1 to 2 percent and has moved in this range since 2010. Perhaps the official figures have been massaged to exclude as many people as possible a trend common to many lands where the stock of unemployed people is used to control inflation.

Employment can also be expressed as plant, equipment, and land as the chart below shows.

The chart indicates that capacity utilization is falling. One would expect this to fall as GDP declines. Once machines have been idled, maintenance completed, and other odds jobs done, firms will look at sacking labor as GDP falls. GDP is a measure of the value of transactions, and fewer transactions mean less, sales, fewer goods produced, less employment.

Households have some debt though, as the table below shows.

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) 151.3% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO GDP 71.2% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO INCOME NA

(Sources: World Bank, Trading Economics as marked)

Private debt has grave implications for aggregate demand if there is too much of it. The problem is that as some stage - generally considered to be 150% of one's income (Professor Steve Keen) - the debt servicing costs become a drag on general consumption. A phenomenon that Economist Professor Michael Hudson has coined "debt deflation." A situation where debt service payments reduce income purchasing power for real goods and services and the real economy declines. This may explain the rollover in GDP.

High levels of debt make an economy extremely fragile to recessions. People lose their jobs, cannot service their loans, non-performing loans lead to mass asset sales and a sudden fall in asset values as banks foreclose on non-performing loans. The delicate balance of loans to assets is upset and resets, and a generation of borrowers ruined and years of recession heralded in. If aggregate demand is maintained during this time such a calamity can be avoided. Will such long-term economic planning be implemented in this land or any other? Of course not!

The price of accommodation is falling as the chart below shows. Housing has increased by over 30 percent since 2010 and explains the high level of private debt given that the largest portion of loans to the private sector are for mortgages.

Home ownership rates are not measured in Thailand. The chart below shows that new house construction has rolled over too.

Normally a high debt country has high house prices, and high home ownership levels as most people have a large mortgage and large mortgage payments to make on their relatively expensive accommodation. High mortgage and rent prices for accommodation are a significant drag on aggregate demand.

The bottom line is the private sector is growing but appears to be decelerating and going into decline, and it has a high level of private debt. The stock market can still rise under these conditions, and sometimes for years, however recessionary times due to high debt and falling aggregate demand appear pre-programmed for Thailand in the next few years.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows current account is positive and trending upwards as a percentage of GDP, but GDP is falling. The current account surplus is the strongest flow of funds into the private sector.

Important for external sector results is the currency exchange rate, shown in the figure below.

Currencies tend to gain strength when their asset backing improves. Rising GDP and employment levels normally give the currency strength and vice versa. Thailand's currency has been losing strength and has since 2013, the begin of the GDP rollover, moved from 30 to 35, a 14 percent drop. The more GDP falls the better the current account looks as a percentage of GDP all other factors remaining equal.

As an exporting land, Thailand has an incentive for a lower exchange rate to make its goods cheaper for international buyers. A government does this by suppressing domestic demand for imports via taxation and encouraging high private debt levels. The debt information above and the tax information presented below show that this is indeed the case. Aggregate demand has been so successfully suppressed that GDP has fallen, as has the number of employed people and capacity utilization. It has been overdone.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows the government adding to the private sector. In the past one can see that the government has drained up to 2+ percent of GDP from the private sector over many years between 2002 and 2006. Since 2007 the government has been a net injector of funds into the private sector. However, this helpful injection of funds has been in decline since peaking in 2009. Considering that GDP is now in decline the government add is also less in absolute terms even if it remains the same as a percentage of GDP.

The table below shows taxes. Taxes drain money out of the private sector and destroy financial assets.



(Source: Trading Economics)

The tax rates compared with the rest of the world are moderate. When one adds the impact of the taxes and social security rates together, aggregate demand is reduced by 52 percent, and less for firms.

The Thailand has further complicated business with a value added tax that is notoriously hard to administer and favors larger firms with more bureaucratic administrative muscle over smaller ones. Lots of deadweight losses.

As a net exporter (unstated) economic policy is to promote international competitiveness with low taxes for export companies and high labor taxes to suppress internal demand for imports. This policy mode tends to stop the currency exchange rate rising but also stops the standard of living and well-being rising as well. Such a policy setting benefits business owners at the expense of the rest of the population.

Thailand is a currency sovereign and does not need to tax or borrow money from the private sector to fund itself as it is the source of the money. Draining the private sector with taxes, or borrowing from it is akin to putting seawater back into the sea. Public taxation policy uses an obsolete gold standard ideology. The gold standard has not applied internationally since 1971, and yet its theology remains.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards.

Applying the Numbers

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. Note that GDP is declining, so the flows also decline in absolute terms even if static as a percentage.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 0.7% 8.1% 2.5% 11.3%

(Source: Trading Economic and Author calculations based on same)

At present, this is one of the best scorecards on the planet regarding overall flows. One can see though that the external sector does the heavy lifting with some help from the government and private sector. All three flows are adding to the private sector to make a total of over 11% positive money inflows.

The external sector plays a pivotal role in this economy and so it is exposed to exogenous shock should a demand collapse occur in one or more of its key trading partners. In such an instance only the government can fill this fiscal vacuum with discretionary spending. As a currency sovereign Thailand is able to do this, whether it is aware of its sovereign currency creation powers and role is another matter. Current public policy and rhetoric say otherwise.

Private credit creation is small in absolute terms, even if the chart trend is strong. It is good that credit creation in the private sector is more than matched by the inflows from the other two sectors as it provides the means for servicing the debt and allows for deleveraging to occur. While this is the case, aggregate demand can be maintained.

The government needs to help the private sector deleverage to maintain domestic aggregate demand, best done by eliminating those high taxes that have been draining away the capacity to repay private debt. Business owners must realize that it is a zero sum game and that taking too large a share of profits at the expense of workers results in a collapse in aggregate demand and sales. Business owners too must help wage earners lower their debts by paying them a larger share of the profit take. If most major business owners make their earnings from the external sector, the plight of the other members of the private domestic sector will concern them little. They will be pleased to have cheap and compliant labor to keep costs down and profits up. Weak internal demand for imports keeps the currency down too. It goes to show for whom and by whom the government is run.

The combined flows into the private sector are over 11% and one of the highest rates of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present representing a strong argument for making an investment into the private sector and thus the stock market located in it.

Given the high private debt levels, the trend for declining overall fiscal flows and declining GDP any exposure to Thailand needs to be only short to medium term as a recession and stock market decline are only one to two years away from the look of it. With so much private debt any decline will be sudden and deep and make for a great short trade.

If you wish to share in business owners profits in Thailand, you can do so using the following ETF.

(NYSEARCA:THD) iShares MSCI Thailand Capped ETF

The next country on the list is Egypt with 9.9% of GDP annual fiscal flow growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

