Caterpillar Alert - Sell The Rally

This point gives you an amazing price to sell your CAT shares.

Caterpillar had an amazing rally since the first quarter of 2016 backed by higher growth.

On the 13th, I wrote an article about a strong bull case for Caterpillar CAT. I discusses strong leading indicators and the possibility to buy the stock on dips.

On the 25th of April, the stock exploded almost 8% after great Q1/2017 earnings. The day after that, we got a fresh multi-year high of 106 USD.

I would lie if I told you that I had expected such a rally. I did not. However, I expected to get some more positive price action because leading indicators were positive and were backing a long position.

At this point, I am going to advise you to sell the stock. I will explain why I believe that we are facing a risk/reward ratio that makes it interesting to sell. Especially given the strong performance of the stock in April.

One of the reasons why I want to use the recent rally to sell, is the fact that primary metals (blue line) are not participating. Primary metals are at the same level as they were slightly after the election. The power to go higher is missing.

One of the reasons why basic materials are weakening is the slower performance of leading indicators. Regional manufacturing indicators were already pointing towards lower leading indicators (soft data). However, the official ISM manufacturing index came in even weaker than I expected. April's 54.8 points is almost 2.5 points lower than the 57.2 points in March.

This should put some pressure on the machinery industry orders that just started to recover.

Machinery orders are growing 5.2% in March. This is the highest level since the growth peak of 2014. The odds are extremely high that this growth is going to be lower in April and May given the rather severe decline of soft data.

The same goes for industrial production of machinery which already took a small hit in March. Industrial production came in at 4.5% in March. This is slightly below the 5.3% rate in March.

I am not predicting that the economy is going to start a new growth slowing trend. However, the odds of a slow-down are increasing at this point. And that's what counts.

The next graph shows the difference between machinery industrial production and total industrial production. Cyclical industries like machinery are not able to outperform once growth declines. That's why the recent ISM dip could be a source of some trouble.

A further ISM decline could easily push the difference below the zero line.

One of the reasons why lower leading indicators can hurt a stock like Caterpillar, is because expectations have gone through the roof. Stock market multiples have accelerated on the hopes of a stronger economy. The economy accelerated indeed and stocks went even higher. At this point, this could work against us. High expectations are likely to get punished once leading economic indicators start slowing.

The graph below supports almost the entire article if you add the picture given by leading indicators.

Conclusion

Caterpillar had an amazing performance since the growth bottom of the first quarter of 2016. Trump's election added more fuel to this growth rally. However, at this point, we are seeing the second month with slower leading indicators. Especially the ISM index had a rather severe decline.

This is likely going to push coincident indicators like industrial production and new orders lower. This is bad given the fact that most of these indicators didn't really follow leading indicators in 2016.

It is also a problem for cyclical assets that could benefit from higher expectations during the last few months.

I am quite confident and believe that this is a good point to sell your Caterpillar stocks. The stock is likely to underperform over the next few weeks in my opinion. It won't harm your portfolio to take some profits and wait for the next opportunity. Especially after such a nice rally.

