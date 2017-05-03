Stay Away From Gilead

Hepatitis C revenues continue to deteriorate and are not being offset by growth in the HIV business.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) turned in yet another quarter of declining revenues Tuesday and the market has again decided this kind of performance will not be rewarded. The results reinforce the notion that GILD is dead money until a change is made.

That is a very ugly price chart. It appears as though this first quarter report won't be the catalyst that turns things around.

Gilead reported revenue of $6.5 billion, which is down 16.5% year-over-year ("YoY") and missed consensus estimates by $100 million, and EPS of $2.23, down 70 cents from Q1 2016 and 5 cents off estimates. Additionally, the company reiterated its guidance for fiscal year 2017 of net sales between $22.5 billion and $24.5 billion, which was a massive let down when it was first provided in Q4 2016.

This sales range is still below the average analyst estimate of $24.7 billion in FY2017 revenue, with an EPS estimate of $8.25. This comes out to FY2017 forward P/E ratio of 8.3, which many GILD investors will point to as indicative that the stock is undervalued. However, the FY2018 forward P/E reveals why exactly the stock is so cheap as that number sits at about 10. Some might claim that still indicates shares are undervalued, but it's the trend that is turning investors off, and that trend is showing no signs of slowing.

Hepatitis C revenues fell from $4.3 billion in Q1 2016 to $2.6 billion in this quarter, a whopping 40% decline primarily due to pricing pressure from competition and lower sales of Harvoni and Sovaldi across all major markets. In fact, Harvoni sales actually fell more than 50% YoY. Quite simply, this is the reason why GILD is so stagnant.

HIV revenues were a bright spot yet again, with revenue increasing to $3.3 billion, up 14% YoY, but it was not enough to offset the hemorrhaging HCV business. As I've written time and time again over the past few months, Gilead stock will continue to be dead money until the company does something to reverse its top line deterioration.

The unfortunate reality for GILD investors is that management bought back billions of dollars in shares at inflated prices and has suffered massive, though unrealized, losses. All the company has to show for its massive cash flows from HCV sales is a financially-engineered EPS number that makes shares look cheap.

Gilead still has, as many companies do, a ton of cash stored overseas that could be repatriated soon, which will be a huge boon to the company and its shareholders. The idea has been floated by President Trump and added to his tax reform plans, but it appears that it will be some time before the Republican-controlled government will be able to pass such reform, if ever.

In the meantime, Gilead's revenues will continue to decline as competition in the HCV space ramps up, which will likely keep GILD's price depressed. The one positive that I can see here for shareholders is that the stock seems to have a solid floor underneath it that will be hard to breach.

I continue to recommend that investors avoid Gilead until management demonstrates that the company can maintain any kind of upward sales momentum. Waiting until that point might sacrifice some early gains, but it will allow one to avoid having free cash tied up in a stock that's unlikely to move much any time soon. Long-term investors might want to hold for years and not want to time the market, which could justify buying at current prices. Others would be wise to find a better use for funds than GILD in its current predicament.

Perhaps selling covered calls or selling puts might be the wise choice while investors wait for Gilead to make a move that makes shares attractive once again.

