Natural Gas Usage In The Electric Power Sector: What To Expect In May?

April Overview

According to our preliminary calculations, Electric Power (EP) sector in the United States consumed some 642 bcf of natural gas in April (-11% y-o-y). The average spread between natural gas and coal (NG-Coal spread) increased by almost 20% m-o-m and by 91% y-o-y. Higher NG-Coal spread had an adverse effect on total fuel switching. We believe that the average coal-to-gas switching in April fell below 5 bcf per day and was down some 20% m-o-m and down 40% y-o-y. Fuel cost index was averaging just about 150 throughout April, before jumping to 160 in the final days of trading. The sharp increase was due to the roll-over to June contract. Forward spread between May and June contracts in natural gas market was wider than the forward spread between same contracts in coal market. Hence, a sharp rise in the fuel cost index, which was already approaching its mid-term high as of April 28.

Source: ICE, CME, GeckoiCapital calculations

We estimate that the average weekly power generation in April totaled approximately 69,000 gigawatt hours (GWh), which is 1,000 GWh more than a year ago. A decline in natural gas consumption in the EP sector (on an annualized basis) despite the fact that overall power generation rose, means that the share of electricity generated from natural gas has probably declined in April.

In the news, perhaps the most noticeable development was an awkward disconnection between environmental policies of the Trump administration and economic realities on the ground. While the president declares end to "war on coal", (read full story) power sector CEOs say that coal "is not coming back" (read full story).

May Outlook

The total stock of natural gas-fired power plants is expected to increase by 2.6% y-o-y in May to 441.8 GW of net summer capacity, which will amount to 41.5% of total operating capacity in the United State. Conversely, due to the ongoing retirements of old and ineffective generators, the total stock of coal-fired power plants will fall to just over 266 GW (25.0% of total capacity). However, the positive effect on gas usage in the Electric Power sector will be partly off-set by the rising share of renewables. Indeed, wind and solar capacity is expected to increase by 12.9% and 58.1% y-o-y, respectively. The total annualized net effect* from the changes in generation capacity additions in May this year is estimated to be negative at -2,100 GW.

*Net effect = natural gas additions + coal retirements - natural gas retirements - coal additions - nuclear additions - wind, hydro and solar additions + retirements of renewables = (-2,100 GW).

* calculations on the basis of primary fuel

Source: EIA, GeckoiCapital calculations

Overall, renewables remain the fastest growing source of electricity generation in the United States. Its share within the total power plants capacity is expected to increase to over 10% in May this year. The weight of renewables in our gas-to-power models is rising and their impact is becoming more noticeable. However, the ability of green technologies to displace natural gas demand in the Electric Power sector will have a strong seasonal pattern. In this regard, please note that out of 12 calendar months, May has historically been the 5th strongest month for wind output and 4th strongest month for solar output. According to our calculations, May is also the 5th strongest month for natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

* calculations on the basis of primary fuel

Source: EIA, GeckoiCapital calculations

Rising NG-Coal spread is starting to push down the level of coal-to-gas-switching. However, as we said in our previous report, the pace of decline is slowing down. The major reason lies in the evolution of coal-to-gas switching curve. As you can see from the chart below, the curve has been getting stickier on the upside. In the words, rising NG-Coal spread displaces less natural gas consumption than was the case in the past. This is due to a combination of structural and economic reasons, such as changing geographical distribution of operating coal and natural gas power plants and the cost of switching itself.

Source: GeckoiCapital calculations

Therefore, the fuel substitution element in our consumption models still yields some 5.3 bcf of daily coal-to-gas switching in May. However, the net effect on the aggregate natural gas consumption in the EP sector should be smaller because there are other elements within the gas-to-power model, which have both positive and negative implications.

Gas-to-power model = NG-Coal spread + coal-to-gas switching curve + nuclear outages + coal outages - gas outages - hydro/wind/solar generation.

The schedule of nuclear outages may add as much as 3 bcf/d of natural gas equivalent consumption. However, some 60% of that potential demand can be off-set by hydro, wind and solar generation. Overall, at this point in time, we expect that Electric Power sector will consume 700 bcf on natural gas in May this year (-13 % y-o-y). Please note, that most elements within consumption models are very volatile. Therefore, we update our estimates on a daily basis.

EOS Update

The price of natural gas has been quite volatile over the past month, and so has our end-of-injection season (EOS) storage index. Our latest projection of 3,673 bcf is now below market expectations of 3,705 bcf, but only slightly. Our figure, however, is much lower that the widely accepted comfortable pre-winter level of 3,900 bcf. To learn more about EOS storage forecast, please click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.