Intrepid Potash: Now Selling Water?

I have been very bullish on Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) for some time. The company continues to make progress on its financial performance, albeit slowly. Since I first wrote about Intrepid on November 2, 2016, I have seen the market become exuberant and depressed.

Yesterday, Intrepid Potash released its quarterly results for 2017 Q1. As of now, I do not think there are many investors out there talking about Intrepid Potash and bankruptcy in the same sentence. Roughly this time last year, nearly all commentators would have at least mentioned bankruptcy concerns when addressing Intrepid Potash as it breached its debt covenants and saw the stock falling more than 50%.

Management had its work cut out in 2016 as it did everything it could to stave off bankruptcy as it culminated with its raising cash in the equity market by diluting all shareholders, including Mr. Jornayvaz ("CEO") and Mr. Harvey (Vice Chairman of the Board).

Here is an excerpt from the transcript:

During the first quarter we finalized multiple contracts with various oil companies and water delivery companies to lease a portion of our significant rights, and are currently negotiating additional agreements but most importantly are delivering water and collecting revenue. As a result we believe our water sales could generate between $10 million and $15 million of additional cash flow in the next 9 to 12 months and hope to at least double that range annually for the next several years based on the investments made by the various oil companies, their announced capital programs, the agreements we have in place, and the growing interest in our water. [...] And we have the infrastructure in place to deliver the water. So we have very little cost associated with that. [...] So our goal would be to double that range from $10m to $15m to $20m to $30m in 2018. [...] we're generating significant cash flow on an annual basis and we believe that will occur over many years. There's decades of drilling that needs to occur

Interest in water? Sounds like a Michael Burry investment to me. Using the most conservative measures of $10m-$15m over 12 months, without any growth could make Intrepid worth $200m alone. Investors are then still left with the Potash revenue stream.

I never thought I would be writing about Intrepid Potash and saying that its Potash segments of Intrepid Potash are essentially coming for free at this valuation, but that is how it looks to me. Obviously, I could be wrong. I often am wrong and the market certainly seems to be telling me I'm wrong, as it fell 10% at one point during the earnings release. But as far as I can tell, it is an over-reaction.

The quarterly earnings show a strong balance sheet. Following on from the successful secondary offering at the end of March, the company generated net proceeds of $57.5m. This cash, together with some asset sales were used to pay down $46m of its balance sheet and left the company with $20.8m in cash. In the earnings call, the management speculated that it might not need so much cash on the balance sheet and some excess cash might be used to pay down additional debt but that it was too early to tell for certain.

The quarterly earnings also show an increase of 11% QoQ in the realized sales price of potash.

Heading into the second quarter we are experiencing stable pricing and demand for potash and we expect second quarter's results and sales volumes to be comparable to the first quarters.

Intrepid's management commented that it would adopt a slightly different business operandi, and trying to sell its premium product, Trio, instead of the commodity potash. It would be selling Trio at discount prices "to engage new customers and displace competing products."

Impressively, Mr. Jornayvaz traveling around the world appears to have paid off. Intrepid now sells Trio to 15 countries, up from only 10 countries by the end of 2016.

After reading through Mosaic's (NYSE:MOS) and Potash Corp.'s (NYSE:POT) transcripts a few months back and commenting on those calls, I had hoped that business conditions would have improved significantly more than they have so far. On the other hand, I suppose conditions are not worse.

As was mentioned last quarter to develop an international market for Trio we're offering products at competitive prices in certain locations to engage new customers and displace competing products. We expect international sales will continue to weigh on overall results year-over-year. Decreased net realized sales prices at $3.8 million of lower cost for market adjustments primarily related to international volumes resulted in the gross deficit of $5.2 million for the Trio segment for the first quarter of 2017. Looking ahead we expect Trio sales volumes in the second quarter to be comparable to first quarter results. Similar to the seasonality of our domestic potash demand, we expect domestic Trio demand to be lower in the second half of the year as compared to the first half. Although domestic Trio pricing has been stable during 2017, our average net realized sales price can fluctuate with our mix of domestic and international sales.

In my previous articles, I had implied that Intrepid Potash was worth roughly $300m. I derived this from the fact that it is significantly cheaper than its peers on all metrics. Also, I suspect that Intrepid Potash should be at least worth close to its book value, $400m, particularly when we notice that the majority of its PPE is made up of machinery and equipment as well as minerals. For instance, if needed, these minerals could be sold next door to Mosaic.

In a different previous article, I had commented on Intrepid's hidden tax assets. I will not repeat myself here, apart from adding a quote from Intrepid's management, from last summer's earnings call in 2016 Q2:

[...] because of our significant NOLs, we don't anticipate paying cash taxes in the near future

I had been scratching my head for the past month on why Prem Watsa would be buying 12.9% of Intrepid. And why Renaissance Technologies had also purchased Intrepid (albeit before the share dilution). Now it makes a little more sense.

On the one hand, potash pricing remains depressed. Intrepid Potash's net realized sales price of $240 is still quite far off its 5-year average (see graph below). Every month that goes by more and more commentators are expecting potash prices to show a strong improvement and it seems that this improvement has been very slow in materializing.

On the other hand, I humbly believe that Intrepid Potash's ability to sell water to fracking companies might provide Intrepid Potash with some much-needed cash flow until Trio profitability finally firms up.

