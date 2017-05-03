Euronav: Historic Opportunity To Ride The Next Tanker Cycle

Euronav trades at historically cheap multiples. $10/sh current value, immediate upside of over 25%. One of my core speculative holdings.

Although the price of oil has suffered over the past three years, demand for ocean-going transportation has steadily grown, backed by increasing global consumption and shifting supply routes.

Euronav’s fleet focuses on two core assets: Very Large Crude Carriers (“VLCC”) and Suezmax tankers, which can carry approx. 2 million and 1 million barrels of oil, respectively.

Overview

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is a shipping holding company specializing in crude tanker vessels. It has traded on the NYSE for around two years but previously traded on the Euronext for over a decade. EURN’s current owned fleet consists of 49 vessels (including two newbuilds), and it has a 50% stake in an FSO joint venture with International Seaways (NASDAQ:INSW).

EURN trades at $7.95 with close to 159.2M shares outstanding, for a total market capitalization just under $1.27B. The dividend is determined based on annual profits, and EURN has recommended a semi-annual dividend payout of $0.22 (full 2016 payout of $0.77), offering a trailing yield of around 9.7%.

Asset Review And Bullish Case

As illustrated in the summary bullets, EURN’s fleet consists of 28 VLCCs and 19 Suezmaxes, plus an additional two Suezmaxes on order. The majority of the fleet is modern, with only five vessels (3x 1998-built Suezmax, 1x 2001-built Suezmax, 1x 2001-built VLCC) built prior to 2002.

EURN has significant scale in both of these sectors of oil shipping, and it has also forged chartering partnerships with some other major tanker operators, including Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and privately-owned, Wilbur Ross-backed Diamond S. This scale and business partnerships have allowed EURN to meet or exceed global spot rate performance for the past several years. Additionally, EURN has the strongest balance sheet amongst all its peers.

I’ve been long EURN for most of the past year, but the reason I’m really enthusiastic about the idea today is because the stock trades near record-low historical multiples both in terms of price-to-NAV (net asset value, similar to tangible book) and normalized cash flow potential. The best part of the low P/NAV ratio is that the underlying asset values already trade at near-record lows themselves.

If market sentiment changes, not only will the underlying asset values improve but also EURN will likely command a higher P/NAV, leading to massive gains. A stock price over $15, perhaps even over $20, is a realistic possibility in a bullish market environment. I believe we could see such an environment in the near future.

The largest publicly-traded crude tanker fleet (by DWT).

Almost entirely modern fleet: only five ships older than 14 years.

Euronav has the strongest balance sheet amongst peers.

EURN trades near record-low multiples in terms of P/NAV.

This NAV is already based on near record-low asset prices.

A sentiment turnaround could lead to gains easily exceeding 2x.

Cautionary Tones

As part of Value Investor’s Edge, I released exclusive pre-earnings coverage on EURN on 23 April. We expected EURN to clearly beat earnings expectations and to provide bullish forward guidance. EURN completely delivered, but the stock reaction was muted. Why? Because Euronav also has one of the most conservative and honest management teams in the shipping industry.

Although it posted excellent Q1-17 results and guided very strong fixtures for Q2-17, especially considering the choppy markets, CEO Paddy Rogers offered some cautionary words regarding the developing newbuild fleet. As I previously mentioned, the forward supply balance is incredibly bullish, which is a primary reason why I own Euronav. The balanced view on the market can be summarized via the slide below (slide 13) from the official Q1-17 earnings presentation.

Although EURN chastised some fellow owners for ordering new tonnage, it continues to position the firm to enormously benefit from a rate recovery. As previously mentioned, the balance sheet is the best amongst peers, and a level-headed management team is a clear bonus.

Forward supply/demand looks very bullish through 2020+.

Additional ship orders need to remain restrained for huge gains.

Management is level-headed, conservative, and honest.

Current Asset Valuations

We valued Euronav’s fleet using VesselsValue, which is the best source for independent fleet valuations and overall industry metrics. The latest VesselsValue report shows a $1.9B valuation for EURN’s live fleet, plus just over $110M for the two newbuilds.

Beyond the live tanker fleet, Euronav also owns an oilfield services joint venture with International Seaways. They recently secured a five-year, $360M extension, and I believe EURN’s portion of the joint venture is worth at least $175M. Altogether, EURN has a total asset base of just over $2.18B.

Balance Sheet

As previously mentioned, Euronav has the best balance sheet amongst its publicly-traded peers. As of the Q1-17 earnings results, EURN had a net debt balance of $617M and $112M of remaining newbuild installments for pro forma net debt of just under $730M. This leads to a net debt-to-assets ratio of around 33%, which is far beneath the normal industry levels of 50-60%.

This clean balance sheet means that EURN’s breakeven costs are much lower due to fewer interest expenses, but it also means it can grow the fleet without issuing any new equity. EURN could easily add another 6-10 modern ships while still maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Conclusion: Strong Buy, $10/sh Immediate Target

The weak market trading conditions following EURN’s otherwise stellar Q1-17 earnings report provide investors with an opportunity to enter a strong company poised for a significant cyclical upturn. Although the rest of 2017 is likely to be challenging, the prospects for 2018-2020 are very strong.

EURN disclosed a $620M liquidity war chest during the earnings conference call, and it is selectively hunting to acquire more modern tonnage to further expand its fleet. Most importantly, the always conservative and pragmatic CEO, who is rarely a ‘cheerleader’, made a bold claim regarding underlying asset values: “the only way [to move] is up.”

I agree completely. EURN is one of our top buys and one of our major speculative holdings. 25% immediate upside, but easily more than two-bagger potential when sentiments finally shift.

