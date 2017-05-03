Intra-Cellular Therapies: Reiterating Buy Rating With Revised First Price Target Of $28 After Yesterday's Update

After reviewing the literature and the management conference call yesterday, we continue to maintain bullish view on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) stock. While the management did not disclose the specific organ toxicity mentioned by FDA in animal studies, they clarified that it does not apply to humans. The specific toxicity mentioned by FDA occurred in dogs which have different way of metabolizing ITI-007 than humans. Due to different metabolism, there is some retention of the drug's metabolites in dogs which could explain the toxicity. On the other hand, the drug's metabolites are water-soluble and completely eliminated in humans.

The management is preparing the answers to the specific queries raised by FDA in this regard which we would watch out for. We remain optimistic about the drug's approval based on the pooled efficacy data from 3 clinical trials. FDA has also agreed that efficacy data is sufficient for NDA submission and there is no need for another phase 3 trial. The drug is also safer than currently approved antipsychotic drugs. Assuming NDA submission in mid-2018, the drug could be launched by early 2019 in the US. Several antipsychotic drugs have been approved by the FDA despite cardiac and metabolic side effects.

We have lowered our probability of the drug reaching the market in schizophrenia indication to 60% and delayed the drug launch by one year to 2019. Assuming a US launch in 2019, $15,000/year average wholesale price, AWP and peak 5% market penetration in the schizophrenia indication in the US, our estimate for peak risk-adjusted US sales (for the schizophrenia indication) is $996 million in 2024 (which is conservative considering the multi-billion dollars of peak sales for successful antipsychotic drugs). The company is well-funded with $384 million in cash reserves as of end of 2016 and no long-term debt. We have lowered our fair value estimate to common stock to $28 but consider the stock a Buy at current level (with a two-to-three-year time frame). We added to our long position earlier yesterday.

Also, investors should not forget that ITI-007 is also being developed for bipolar depression, Alzheimer's-associated agitation and treatment-resistant depression, three large markets.

Risks in the investment:

It is possible that the ongoing clinical trials may fail, that regulatory agencies might not approve the products, that unexpected side effects might be seen in the future, that clinicians might not widely prescribe the products or that insurers might not reimburse them. Competing products from other companies might gain significant market share in the planned clinical indications. The company may also need to raise additional capital in future.

Disclosure: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.