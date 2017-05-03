Name Change: Signal Decoded

At its annual meeting Valeant (VRX) CEO Papa Joe has said the company is thinking very hard about changing its name because of the “bad publicity”. That’s a great idea but not everything about it is positive. It is a little bit early because Valeant should keep its options wide open about which assets to shed. There’s the possibility management sees a clear path delevering without major asset sales. Finally, It may also indicate earnings are going to be weaker for longer than I expected.

Every Valeant owner, and hater, intuitively understands why a name change is basically a good idea. It may seem futile to some as a name change won’t make them forget the transgressions of the company in the past. Undeniably there will be at least a few future occasions where a name change will benefit the company like when a sales rep signs up a new customer who would not have done business with the company named Valeant. There are probably not a lot of such customers but there are some. On the other hand all the brand recognition the legacy brand has been tarnished. So, there’s not a whole lot of downside to it. The only thing debatable is the timing of it. Like I wrote in November 2016:

When we have a new management team in place, the company is renamed, the cigar butt/price gouging businesses falls off, debt has been paid down substantially and some time has passed, investors will look at this company and see something completely different.

It seems early for Valeant to change its name now although management may be just starting to prepare stakeholders and roll an actual name change out at a well chosen opportune moment near the end of the year or next year.

One of the reasons it's early is that Valeant should keep its options open as to which assets it will shed. If you rename yourself Bausch & Lomb you’ll regret that when you get a truly great bid for it, core asset or not. On the other hand if the company sold of Salix and a few other assets Bausch & Lomb wouldn’t be so terrible. Anyway, trumpeting a name change connected to a corporate strategy and following it up by selling a major segment doesn’t work well.

That they are pondering a name change now may indicate 1) Management has good visibility on a path towards a delevered business model without major changes in the segments or assets. 2) Management is desperate to get rid of the tainted Valeant brand because it is hurting them in the sales channels.

Management has been putting a lot of effort into stabilizing sales rep turnover and at least slowing the immediate top line decline. A name change may help attracting good reps. It may be well received by personnel overall, as they will no longer get the raised eyebrows when mentioning their employer. Finally, the sales force may get more pushback from the sales channel as I would have expected. That would be a good reason for management to not waste time on the change as there isn’t a lot of room for unexpected top line decline acceleration. The apparent rush does have me thinking earnings could be weaker for longer.

In summary it still looks to me like Valeant has a good chance of ultimately removing the uncertainty surrounding its future, of starting to grow again when its core businesses overcome the decline of the assembled cigar butts, and of dealing with its debt load through tactical asset sales. You could argue peers are trading at attractive valuations as well, and if you prefer the increased safety of a Mylan (MYL) I can’t blame you, but the company is still very cheap by comparison. A forward P/E of 2.51x and an EV/EBITDA of 8.45x are very much on the low end of the range. That’s before considering Valeant may have a worse near term growth profile in the short term but a superior outlook beyond 2018 compared to some of these peers.

Then again, none of these competitors are considering a name change…

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.