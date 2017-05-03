Pengrowth Energy - Management Logic Flaws Exposed

After all the sales close, the remaining debt will be about C$700 to C$800 million. This is far too much for current cash flow from operations.

Balance sheet repair has been underway for awhile with Pengrowth Energy (PGH) management touting the progress made. Then comes the annual report followed by the first quarter report. It turns out there is a whole lot more progress to be made besides the balance sheet issues before any of the hope for expansions can take place. This management clearly needs to get its "ducks in a row." Those ducks don't need to be in a row in front of hunters either.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Corporation 2016 Annual Report

Pengrowth has always touted its cash flow. But lost in all that positive hype was the transformation of cash flow from operations. In fiscal year 2015, cash flow actually came from operations. By the time fiscal year 2016 arrived, the cash flow was the result of the hedging program. Mr. Market and the lenders do not like too much dependency on lending. But for all intents and purposes 99% of the cash flow in 2016 came from the hedging program.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Corporation 2017 Q1 Report

Mr. Market and the lenders like it even less when cash flow from operations problems persist. As shown in the first quarter, cash flow from operations is woefully inadequate for the company. There is a C$53.7 million loss in the hedging program causing the main problem. How this management managed to hedge at such low prices without providing some price relief to the upside is a question for the ages.

Management was thrilled to report a C$127 million gain in the first quarter of fiscal year 2016. The realized loss shown in the financial statement notes of about C$20 million was basically skipped over. When added to the funds flow from operations, the quarterly result basically follows the annual guidance noted earlier of about C$170 million. The problem is that the guidance is now in danger from the realized hedging losses. So either operations needs to improve considerably, or management needs to upgrade the hedging program immediately.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Q1 2017 Earnings Release

Management wants all eyes focused on the debt reduction. That debt reduction is quite an accomplishment. But even after all the anticipated closings and future debt prepayments, there will still be C$700 to C$800 million left. Accessing any market for that debt when the cash flow for the first quarter from operations is only C$26 million is going to be extremely expensive. In fact, it may not be possible.

Compare this scenario to the Sanchez Energy (SN) high-risk and very high-leverage deal. The charges scare about half the potential investors away. But the 132 DUCs promise an immediate and fantastic return. Not only will production double immediately, but management has the potential to increase production to a triple within a year. Three crews are currently drilling new wells. So despite all the fees and tremendous costs, this management has a fighting, if high risk chance. Pengrowth management has making no specific claims about future costs and cash flow that would reassure any lender. Potential high risk lenders such as Apollo (APO) and Blackstone (NYSE:BGB) would not touch any Pengrowth proposal unless things change dramatically.

A normal long term debt-to-cash flow ratio would be about 3:1. The high yield market can extend that ratio somewhat. But only if there is a promise of future improvement. This management has made no such claims to shareholders. So right now even the high yield market looks impractical, let alone negotiations with the lenders. Operations is simply not cash flowing enough.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Q1 2017 Financial Statements

Here is the real kicker which is also known as the "elephant in the room." The sales are causing impairment charges on top of the loss on disposition of properties. Combine that with the management statement above that assumes the covenant compliance is certain if oil prices are around WTI $60 and things get scary. No wonder the stock price has been weak lately. This management is clearly living in its own dream world.

Impairment charges persisting this long into the industry downturn are a warning sign. The fact that the sales of property do not produce gains points to some very aggressive accounting. So any investor hopes about assets values are now effectively under fire. Enough impairment charges can trigger a covenant violation. That previous warning from management has not been removed.

The best thing that management can do in this situation is continue to sell assets and pay down more debt. Refinancing the remaining debt at the current levels appears to be extremely unrealistic. Even if management was successful, the resulting debt cost could put the company at risk. The first quarter cash flow from operations implies a long term debt of about C$300 million at the most. No one is going to give this company money to expand the thermal operations unless those operations generate a whole lot more cash flow.

It will probably be far easier to expand the conventional assets and the unconventional ("shale") assets. Those can be expanded one well at a time. Profitability can be measured and resulted adjusted when drilling and completing the next well. The thermal assets have the disadvantage of a $600 million expansion budget and (at least so far) a touted $45 WTI breakeven.

Any management dreams of expansion is putting the "cart before the horse." Operations need a thorough revamp before there is any talk of expansion. Operating costs must come down materially. The covenant violations need to be removed. Otherwise this stock is not going to make it to that bright future. That first quarter cash flow of $26 million does not even fund the proposed capital budget for the year.

Management is far too complacent about the cost structure. In fact the cost structure was barely discussed in the press release. Until management can show how the future expansions can be properly profitable and financed, no expansion at all is realistic. In fact, liquidation may be the best strategy. This management currently appears to be clueless about running a successful oil company.

