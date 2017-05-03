Everyone Wants A Piece Of PennTex Midstream

PennTex Midstream Partners, LP (NASDAQ:PTXP) is a natural gas midstream MLP that gathers and processes natural gas (and liquids) in the Terryville play in Louisiana.

NGP Capital effectively sponsored both the MLP and the E&P company (Memorial Resource Development - MRD) to extract value from the prolific natural gas resource they identified in Louisiana.

To support a high(er) valuation for PTXP and to position it as a growth-oriented MLP, NGP arranged to have generous minimum volume commitment payments from MRD to PTXP. Unfortunately, after a $20 PTXP IPO price, the downturn in energy prices and MLP space, in general, drove PTXP to a low in the $10s - eliminating the hopes of PTXP issuing units (at a premium valuation) to do more dropdowns/acquisitions.

Despite PTXP becoming a "busted" MLP, producers became interested in MRD due to its very low breakeven gas costs (< $1.5/MMbtu) and proximity to Henry Hub (low differentials < $0.10/MMbtu). This ultimately led to Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) acquiring MRD to expand its footprint outside the Marcellus play. The acquisition also gave PTXP an indirect boost as Range Resources is expected to commit more capital in developing and growing the Terryville play.

With PTXP's minimum volume commitments increasing to 460,000 MMbtu/d (from 345,000) in the 2H16, PTXP then proceeded to increase its distributions.

In October 2016, Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) announced acquiring NGP's 65% stake in PTXP and NGP's GP stake in PTXP for $640 million. Depending on how one values the GP stake, the implied PTXP price is anywhere in the high teens to low-20s.

It is very interesting to note in PTXP's news release that it did not include the $640 million consideration figure - perhaps not wanting PTXP holders to figure out ETP just bought a bunch of PTXP units at a price much higher than its trading price?

Then, upon closing of the transaction, PTXP adds this disclosure:

Evaluation Agreement In connection with the closing of the transactions, ETP entered into an Evaluation Agreement with PennTex Development pursuant to which ETP has agreed, for a period of six months, not to undertake a tender offer with respect to the outstanding PTXP common units or other business combination with PTXP without first seeking and receiving the approval of the tender offer price or other business combination by the independent directors of the Board.

In English, this means, to me, that ETP is seriously considering buying out the rest of PTXP, and PTXP perhaps wants the deal to be somewhat fair to minority unit holders.

I think chances are ETP could act soon to buy out the rest of PTXP. ETP had been occupied with its transaction with Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SXL). But now that the merger has just completed about a week ago, I suspect ETP can now shift its focus in dealing with PTXP:

Even more interesting, during this period, ETP bought more PXTP units; another 400,000 units at $16.1.

Considering all of the above, I would venture to guess ETP would attempt to take out the rest of PTXP in the $20-22 range - based on what it might have paid to NGP for PTXP (depending on how it valued the GP).

So, what if a takeout takes longer to transpire or it doesn't happen?

The downside is not so bad considering PTXP is paying $1.18 per unit on a run rate annual basis or approximately 7% yield. Receiving 7% while waiting for a takeout or for RRC to grow production in the area (driving up volumes for PTXP) is not such a bad outcome either.

On top of that, I would say PTXP is underpaying its distributable cash considering the higher minimum volume commitments just kicked in 2H16. So, if we annualize the 4Q distributable cash, I get $72.3 million in distributable cash - so, in theory, PTXP could/should be paying $1.76 in annual distributions or a potential 10.6% yield.

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 (in thousands) Reconciliation to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,972 $ 14,028 $ 56,565 $ 5,248 Plus: Cash interest expense related to operating activities 1,274 1,540 5,283 1,877 Changes in working capital 3,193 (2,749 ) 6,996 9,808 Other - - - (327 ) Adjusted EBITDA 19,439 12,819 68,844 16,606 Less: Predecessor Adjusted EBITDA - - - (3,494 ) Cash interest expense related to operating activities 1,274 1,540 5,283 1,878 Maintenance capital expenditures 97 65 380 69 Distribution equivalents paid in cash(1) - 174 633 390 Distributable cash flow $ 18,068 $ 11,040 $ 62,548 $ 17,763 (1) Represents distribution equivalents paid in cash in respect of the applicable period to the extent reflected as changes in equity

