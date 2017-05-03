Usana: China Uncertainty Means It Should Be Avoided

By Parke Shall

Usana (NYSE:USNA) reported results yesterday that were, for the most part, relatively tepid. The company missed estimates on the bottom line by a penny, posting EPS of $0.91 vs. expectations of $0.92 and revenue of $255.3M, which beat expectations by $1.79M.

But the real story with USNA over the last couple of days has been allegations made (1, 2), citing Chinese media, that the company is under investigation in China, which is responsible for more than 20% of the company's total revenue.

Allegations of an investigation in China were put forth last week by a Seeking Alpha contributor, who wrote a report that not only alleged that arrests and frozen bank accounts happened, but also who questioned whether or not the head of BabyCare (Usana's China segment) had lost his job. You can read it in full through this link, which we encourage you to do as a prerequisite to finishing this report.

Around the same time, hedge fund manager John Fichthorn of Dialectic Capital made an appearance on CNBC and talked about several names he was short. US and a made the list, and Mr. Fichthorn cited the very same allegedly arrests and regulatory intervention that was alleged in the Seeking Alpha report:

Fichthorn also suggests shorting USNA. He said he "helped back" the movie "Betting on Zero," though "I didn't know Ackman at the time." He said China is 50% of USNA's exposure and that he "discovered in the Chinese press (snicker) recently" that Usana had "13 people suspended and 3 arrested."

So naturally when earnings were released yesterday it was a mad dash to try and see whether or not the company had made pertinent disclosures regarding any of these allegations. The company had come out and made a statement during the week in response to these allegations, where they basically admitted to nothing. Their original response in an 8-K, last week, stated only,

The Seeking Alpha web blog from yesterday was posted anonymously by a purported short seller based on the author's opinion. The web blog contains multiple distortions of facts and misleading conclusions. USANA takes its global regulatory obligations seriously.

This response is very nonspecific and doesn't address exactly what happened. However, about a week later when earnings were released yesterday the company was able to offer a more comprehensive statement. In an extremely questionable fashion, the company included the following text in an exhibit to a filed 8K, but did not include it in their press release. The company's new statement was also a bit more comprehensive:

No employees or Associates of BabyCare are under arrest by the Chinese government and no BabyCare bank accounts are frozen by the Chinese government. During the first quarter of 2017, however, an inquiry from a provincial-level regulator was received and promptly resolved by BabyCare. Certain individuals at BabyCare were initially detained for questioning and one of BabyCare's bank accounts was preliminarily attached by the regulator. Communications with the regulator were initiated by BabyCare and the bank account hold was promptly relinquished and such individuals were also released from inquiry. A fine was issued in a BabyCare Associate's name and paid by BabyCare in connection with resolving this matter. This matter was closed during the quarter and the Company does not view it as quantitatively material to the quarter nor BabyCare's ongoing operations in China. As disclosed in risk factors in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission: Chinese regulators regularly monitor and make inquiries about the business activities of direct sellers in China and have done so with BabyCare. These inquiries or complaints may result in the Chinese government investigating the particular complaint or BabyCare's business in general. There have been instances where inquiries or complaints about BabyCare's business have resulted in warnings from the Chinese government and/or the payment of fines by BabyCare. In connection with the Company's remediation efforts under the internal investigation, BayCare's President, Mr. Liu, and others, have essentially been placed on leave. The Company's remediation efforts in this regard include a review of several BabyCare positions and employees.

What took so long for the company to offer this level of transparency? We can't help but be left thinking that they spent the last week working with lawyers to figure out how to best phrase their response to these allegations. The company's response seems to confirm a few things:

1. They confirm that a provincial investigation has taken place

2. They confirm that bank accounts were frozen

3. They confirmed that the head of BabyCare operations has "essentially been placed on leave"

There are a couple of troubling things here. The first is obviously the company's questionable method of disclosure by attaching this as an exhibit to the 8-K but not including it in the PR. The second is the fact that they have been confirmed to have been investigated in China. We know that the company wants this to read as though the investigation is over and done with, but there is simply something about this chain of events and the fact that the president of BabyCare operations isn't around anymore that leads us to believe things may not be over from a regulatory standpoint in China.

Direct selling licenses are coveted and difficult to get in China. The company's acquisition of BabyCare in order to exploit its direct selling license could possibly be part of the issue in question with the Chinese government. However, this remains speculation on our part.

What is not speculation is the fact that scrutiny on multilevel marketing companies continues to become more and more mainstream here in the US. Whether or not this attitude will be adopted overseas remains to be seen, but you would be hard-pressed to find anybody who would argue that the sector is in some sort of secular bullish trend. In fact, we think just the opposite.

With regulatory questions like these up in the air and something not sitting right about the way the company has disclosed them, we feel like investors in US and a could do better and find different places to allocate their capital. We certainly don't think that the business model is investable for the long term and we would not want to risk it on potential future regulatory issues on a company that quite frankly hasn't met the standards we look for in terms of disclosure.

Disclosure: I am/we are short USNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.