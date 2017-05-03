Sell Emerson

Unless there is a even more extreme multiple expansion as there is already EMR will fall back into the $40-45 range.

Company is not growing and its business is highly cyclical and exposed to global events.

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and engineering company providing solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. The Automation Solutions business helps manufacturers maximize production.

The Commercial & Residential Solution business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure (from company filings)

EMR reported earnings last night. They met revenue expectations and missed EPS by a penny. Ignoring such short term figures and simply looking at EMRs valuation and business fundamentals EMR is clearly overvalued for the following reasons:

EV/EBITDA of 14.5x, 1.8x net debt to EBITDA and a P/E of 23.4.

EMR is priced like a growth stock or a value stock that is immune to global events and economic cycles. However, EMR is a global company and its well being depends to a large extend on GDP growth. Additionally, Its top line growth is flat year over year and margins are declining.

The company is generating money for its shareholders. The annual free cash flow yield is 4.2% which roughly corresponds to the P/E ratio of 23.5. Basically EMR is not investing in growth, but rather spend maintenance CAPEX to keep the business alive. Furthermore margins are contracting which is destroying value for shareholders.

Free Cash Flow generation: No growth & a yield of 4.2% do not make a good investment and the I am pretty sure that most investors expect a return on their equity investment of more than 4.2%.

rest 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 NI 1,679.2 1,687.3 1,710.0 1,734.5 1,760.5 DA 567.9 570.6 573.8 577.6 581.8 CAPEX (566.4) (569.0) (569.0) (569.0) (569.0) NOWC (11.7) (11.7) (14.4) (16.7) (18.5) FCF 1,106.7 1,677.2 1,700.4 1,726.5 1,754.8 Free Cash Flow Yield 4.3% 4.4% 4.4% 4.5% EBITDA 3,097.5 3,111.9 3,129.7 3,150.3 3,173.2 Net Debt 5,405.0 3,727.8 2,027.4 300.9 (1,453.8) 1.74 1.20 0.65 0.10 (0.46)

I understand that sell side analysts have to promote any stock they cover and that a lot of investors listen to them. But ultimately what matters is cash generation and risk and investors should understand the business they are invested in. In the case of EMR the expected risk adjusted return is disappointing: Limited upside coupled with a lot of risks.

Unless there is another multiple expansion EMR will fall into the $40 range (P/E of around 15). In case of a crisis I see this stock trading in the $20-10 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.