'V' For Victory - Regardless Of Bulls Or Bears

What does a cashflow machine look like?

Quite simply, Visa (V) is the epitome of a modern day cash flow machine. The company drives increasing revenue through positioning itself as a leader in the emerging cashless economies of the world. A pioneer of electronic payments, Visa has 2.5 billion Visa cards in use, generating more than 109 Billion payments annually across 200 countries globally.

The key to success for great companies is to do simple things with flawless execution that drives their bottom line. Or as Visa (V) puts it: “

“We have a simple and unwavering vision that can be traced back to our beginnings in 1958: to be the best way to pay and be paid for everyone, everywhere.”

This simple approach is backed by the numbers in Visa’s most recent earnings update, with payment volumes up by 38% overall, reflected by a 25% increase in the USA and 60% increase in international markets to the Quarter ended March 2017. Visa’s CEO Al Kelly reported that in fiscal Q2, Visa “delivered on our commitment to driving shareholder value as we returned over $2 billion of capital to shareholders consisting of 1.7 billion of share repurchases and nearly 400 million through dividends. We continue to accelerate our share buyback activity to offset the equity dilution from the Visa Europe transaction. Lastly at Tuesday’s board meeting, we received approval to increase our share buyback authorization by $5 billion resulting in a total purchase authorization of $7.2 billion.”

Clip of the ticket

Join the network – accepted everywhere. Let’s be honest, with 109 Billion transactions (and growing), Visa has a gold-plated revenue stream that gets a clip of the ticket on every single transaction. The obligatory question “this transaction has a 1.5% processing fee – is this ok” (such as buying tickets for a concert, or paying your council rates bill, or getting simple vindaloo takeaway) is irrelevant; at the point of sale the customer says yes (for convenience), and Visa gets revenue and a return on investment. A return on investment of a 27% profit margin and a return on equity of 16.17% (as at 2 May 2017).

And it can do this by acting like a bank, but without the overheads of being a bank. Need for bank premises to service clients? No. Need to hold capital reserves against a run on the bank? No. Need to offer credit and carry the risk like a bank? No. Get a clip on the ticket just from processing every single transaction for a customer… Yes! And therein lies the attractiveness of Visa for investors - a financial sector investment without the compliance overheads of a bank. It's the network not the product which is key to their success.

If Visa is the King, then Data is its’ Queen

Another area Visa can bank on is the predictability of its revenue stream; where it has come from, and where it is going in the future. The rewards of data mining and being able to extrapolate data since 1976, provides a revenue gold mine to trawl through that even Facebook would be envious of. The ability to mine this data, understand emerging trends, and where to position itself globally will give Visa the upside edge over all emerging competitors, including new start-ups.

An example of the benefits data mining offers can be seen in the information available on the infographic on Visa’s website for the changing shape of the digital currency in Mexico. Increasing its service globally drives revenue as society continues to become cashless. And the story reflected in Mexico is of a digital currency in its e-commerce infancy, which offers longer term growth for companies like Visa.

Disrupt or die – operating margin offers advantage over competition

There are many critics of Visa who would state that they are in an industry ripe for disruption, and that ultimately, they will be superseded by alternative e-payment operators in the continuing evolution of e-commerce that technology improvements deliver. But Visa’s competitive advantage is its sheer scale of size, resources, and the ability to run on thinner profit margins to its emerging competitors. If it needs to squeeze the margin to maintain market share over a competitor, it can.

V for Victory – Back the Long Game

“2008 - The V ticker symbol appears on the N.Y. Stock Exchange as Visa becomes the largest initial public offering in U.S. history."

Since I started writing on Seeking Alpha in 2011 I have seen many negative articles on the future for big financial companies, including Visa. But to be bearish on the company in the first 12 months of its IPO, and to have remained so since, is to have missed out on a 502% return on the initial investment.

We could say this time it’s different, but it’s a long story told short – Visa is an industry stalwart with a wide moat and has the size and scale to defeat its rivals. In an environment of disrupt or die, Visa will continue to grow stronger every day. Long Visa!

Disclosure: I am/we are long V,.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you found this article useful please click on the follow me link above to be notified when my next Premium article exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers is published. This information is of a general nature only and has been provided without taking account of your objectives, financial situation or needs. Because of this, you should consider whether the information is appropriate in light of your particular objectives, financial situation and needs.