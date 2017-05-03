Mattersight: What's Going On?

As such, further inspection is required to determine whether this decline is warranted or whether the stock will recover.

Mattersight has been trading in a clear downward trajectory for the past few months and has fallen precipitously in the last few weeks.

Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) has been in a clear downward trajectory since February, when the stock was trading at north of $4 per share. This trading level is also a far cry from the nearly $8 per share level that it traded at in late 2015.

Furthermore, the stock was hovering around $3.50 for the past few months, but since mid-April, it has dropped precipitously, and currently trades near a 52-week and all-time low. There has been no material news coming out about MATR to cause that decline, so you may be asking yourself what has caused this recent decline. Moreover, prudent investors may be asking whether this recent decline provides a buying opportunity, ahead of their earnings release next week on May 9, after the bell.

What's Causing the Decline?

The recent decline has largely been a function of selling pressure from shares from their private placement in February being sold into the market. In February, Mattersight announced a private placement that raised $16 million. In the sale, MATR sold 5.2 million shares to certain investors at $3 per share and 100,000 shares to officers and directors at $3.45 per share.

The shares from the private placement were then registered with the SEC on April 13, 2017. Here is a link to the Form S-3 Registration Statement. Also, for those of you interested in seeing which funds participated in the placement, here is a snippet from the S-3 Form:

With the registration with the SEC, those that participated in the private placement were then able to begin selling their shares. As you can see from the chart below, the daily volume in MATR began to tick upwards right after the registration, suggesting that the market is being flooded by those shares. Since MATR is a relatively thinly traded security, unlocking these shares has had a material impact on the stock price. As you can see from the chart below, the stock has fallen with this increased volume.

Therefore, I believe that this recent decline has been a function of short-term selling pressure in a thinly traded security. As such, I believe this decline is temporary and the stock will likely recover from this level. Once the market absorbs these new shares, the stock will stabilize and recover. To put my money where my mouth is, I have been taking advantage of this decline to average down my position.

Final Remarks

The risk/reward differential has become even more compelling at this depressed trading level and the market capitalization of Mattersight has dipped below $100 million. For an SAAS company with 20% y/y revenue growth, reaching a record $12.6 million last quarter, and which reached an adjusted EBITDA positive level last quarter, buying shares at this level is certainly a bargain that will not last for long. Ahead of earnings next week, on May 9th, I suggest readers consider adding MATR to their portfolios.

For a much more detailed analysis of my thesis on Mattersight, please refer to my prior article entitled "Mattersight: Positioned For Takeoff."

