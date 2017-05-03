Canada Throws ConocoPhillips A Lifeline In Q1 2017

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) appeared poised to move higher in trading on earnings release day, but shares turned south once reported earnings were adjusted for the gain on the Canadian asset sale. COP's unadjusted 1Q 2017 earnings of $777 million - M compared with a net loss of roughly $1.5 B a year ago in 1Q 2016 revealed a significant turnaround story for COP. But investors pierced the earnings veil and focused on the normalized quarterly loss of $19 M; even though the 1Q 2017 loss was significantly lower than the normalized loss in 1Q 2016 of $1.2 billion. Not even a 55% increase in company-wide revenue growth year-over year (YoY) could placate investors.

Source: COP 1Q 2017 Earnings Press Release

Source: COP 1Q 2017 Presentation

But there were other hurdles COP was unable to overcome in the quarter. World-wide oil production growth was solid at 3%, but U.S. oil production negatively impacted from asset sales fell 7% YoY from the prior quarter. Going forward the asset dispositions from Canada and the U.S. San Juan Basin will set back COP's production growth until its re-focused shale plays begin to gather production traction. On a negative note, natural gas production dropped world-wide and in the U.S. by 2% and 10%, respectively. With the oil & gas portfolio turnover, COP oil weighting improved by one percentage point globally and in the U.S. to 60% and 70%, respectively.

Higher oil prices YoY and higher oil production world-wide enabled COP to swing earnings from a deficit of $1.5 B to a surplus of $777 M. In the U.S. a tailwind of higher oil prices were limited by lower oil production as the U.S. upstream recorded a loss of $182 M. On a positive note, the U.S. upstream loss in 1Q 2017 was an impressive turnaround deficit reduction from a year-ago loss of $822 M by 78%.

Net of the upstream asset dispositions, COP expects full year oil & gas production to be roughly 1,200 M boe/d down from the 1Q 2017 run rate of 1,593 M boe/d. (See chart below.)

Source: COP 1Q 2017 Presentation

Turning to cash flow metrics, YoY global operating cash flow (OCF) increased a stunning 325% driven primarily by the swing from an earnings deficit of $1.5 B to a reported earnings of $777 M. Global capital spending - capex came in 48% lower from the prior year. International upstream capital spending dropped 59% YoY, while in the U.S. spending dropped 39% YoY. Net operating cash flow (NOCF) turned to a surplus in 1Q 2017 at $842 M from a year-ago deficit of $1.4 B.

Source: COP 1Q 2017 Presentation

Return on sales or revenues (ROS) showed significant improvement to 10% in 1Q 2017 from a negative (25%) in 1Q 2016. However, adjusted ROS for special items was a negative (0.2%) in 1Q 2017.

** Special items for the current quarter were primarily driven by a financial tax accounting benefit related to the previously announced Canadian disposition, partially offset by a non-cash impairment in Alaska.

Source: COP 1Q 2017 Report

Conclusion:

COP is a company in transition. It is re-focusing its portfolio to high potential U.S. unconventional shale plays. The make-over will be a bumpy road ahead for COP and its shareholders, and it will take time. But, we can expect production results to gain traction going into 2018 and beyond. Investors will need to be patient and allow COP to stay the course. The expectations are high and the possible upside for COP can be significant. It may not be until the 4Q of 2017 that we can see consistent higher production.

COP shares were lower on the release of its 1Q 2017 earnings.

Year to date, COP's equity shares are slightly below its weighted moving average that is trending lower, but above the broader energy index the XLE. Momentum indicators as the relative strength index (RSI) and price to volume (PVT) are also trending lower. In the chart below, COP is orange line, XLE is blue line, and weighted average is green line.

