CDK Global: Expensive, But Not Too Expensive

CDK Global (NYSEARCA:CDK) equity has had a heck of a run after its spin-off from Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) late in 2014. In hindsight, the company ended up being a picture-perfect spin-off investment opportunity: an underfollowed and mismanaged business that had significant opportunity for process improvement, all while offering a compelling product. While the market initially took the "show me" approach, valuations have since appreciated meaningfully, making CDK Global appear expensive on a trailing basis - but there is more here than meets the eye? Further likely margin expansion, a healthy protected recurring revenue base, and an asset light business mark CDK Global as a company likely to be a steady compounder over the next several years, even from current levels.

Business Overview

So what is the business model here? CDK Global is an essential technology provider for automotive retailers, providing the technology for accounting, parts inventory, services, etc. This is all about automation and streamlining operations, integrating all critical workflow processes into one product suite for dealers to manage every aspect of their franchise. Like many firms in the software technology space, the company has shifted towards contract subscription revenue, with most CDK Global customers signing mid-length terms (four to five years), with only some variability to the cost structure. Since very little revenue is based on sales transaction volume (registration and credit checks as exceptions), actual sales at the dealer level do not matter much for the company's bottom line. So while new car sales are a great barometer of health when it comes to CDK Global customers, even large fluctuations in car sales do not matter. Management frequently cites back to the 2008/2009 period where US new auto sales were almost cut in half from 17 million to 10 million units; CDK Global revenue fell only 3% year/year. That shows the strong structure of this business, and just how integral the technology is for dealers to continue to operate. The necessity of the technology translates over to switching costs as well, as most customers are extremely reticent to switch given the initial fees and labor training costs to bring staff up to speed on entirely new systems. As a result, CDK Global retention rates are in the 95-99% range.

It took some time for CDK Global to earn this position. While the company has only been public for two years, its history at prior parent Automatic Data Processing stretches back nearly half a century. CDK Global is essentially in a duopoly in this space, holding 40% market share of the North American market, a market-leading position it has held for decades. Together with Reynolds & Reynolds, more than two thirds of the market is controlled by just these two companies, and an even larger market share among larger dealers.

Given its once relatively small size when CDK Global was consolidated within Automatic Data Processing, it seems that the business was neglected. Six months after the spin-off in June of 2015, management announced a three-year plan that targeted improving the financials from 22% adjusted EBITDA margins to 35%, with the end of fiscal 2018 as the targeted completion date. To get there, CDK Global has been working to migrate customers to the latest software, streamline the number of tools to cut down on programming costs and training time, enhance customer service, and putting a lot of time into reducing a somewhat bloated corporate cost structure. Thus far, the targets and timeline appear manageable. Fiscal 2016 (reported in August of last year) showed 370bps of EBITDA margin expansion while still maintaining 5% revenue growth. Healthy results in the beginning of fiscal 2017 have led management to update that EBITDA target to 36-38%, with the potential for 40% by the end of fiscal 2019.

My figures above exclude restructuring costs, but do not exclude stock-based compensation as CDK Global does in their adjusted EBITDA numbers. Including stock-based compensation in EBITDA figures is about a 2.5% margin headwind versus their figures. Today, CDK Global trades at 19x EV/EBITDA on a trailing basis. That is expensive by any stretch of the imagination. However, assuming 5% annual revenue growth through the end of fiscal 2018, along with management executing on the mid-point of its updated current EBITDA margin guidance (37%), the company could generate adjusted EBITDA of $862M. Basically 12x next year's adjusted EBITDA may seem expensive, but the quality of earnings here is extremely pure. Capital expenditure needs are relatively light ($70M annual), putting next year's free cash flow yield at approximately 5%; not cheap, but in line with companies of similar quality that have such a strong protection around the revenue base.

Fiscal 2017 is off to a solid start. Based on strong Q3 2017 results (reported May 2nd), management increased earnings guidance to $2.40 - $2.44/share ($714M in adjusted EBITDA), up from the original $2.28 - 2.35/share guidance given last August. This guidance bump is solely due to margin expansion that has come in well ahead of schedule (Q3 posted 32.5% EBITDA margins, or up 690bps y/y).

Shareholder Returns, Takeaway

CDK Global intends to push 70-80% of free cash flow to shareholders, or several hundred million annually. Given the dividend is currently quite small (1% yield, $40M in annual obligation), the vast majority of this cash flow will be directed towards share repurchases, enough to retire around 2% of the float annually after the impact of stock dilution. The shareholder program here is not massive due to the stock valuation, but it is a solid start that will only improve with time.

Is CDK Global dirt cheap? No. Is it an impeccably run company with a clear runway to strong earnings growth? Most definitely. I don't think it is a compelling enough company to make a buy today, but that is a tough hurdle to earn a spot in my portfolio. Overall, I think there are much worse places to park your money, and I certainly think the company has an excellent opportunity to be a consistent outperformer of mid-cap benchmarks.

