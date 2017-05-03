Resource Sector Digest: Gold Flounders

We have a chart for gold bulls to ponder in this week's

Setting The Scene

Gold bulls have been out in force all year telling anyone who wanted to listen (and then some) how the bottom was in, and how gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) was well on its way to new all time highs. Apparently, gold was in an undeniable uptrend and ridicule was served to everyone advising caution. And that would include this humble scribe, thank you. As we have begged to differ.

In our view, the gold price is still in a long-term down trend and no amount of Eliot wave magic, fib-level polemics, or Tolkien quotations will turn us into bulls unless this downtrend is broken. Here is the chart to go with our point.

The last couple of weeks have provided another setback for bulls, as they first rejoiced when the gold price finally broke through the 200 day moving average (or 200dMA, shown in blue color below), only to bump up against said resistance line and flounder.

Not all is lost as we are putting this ink to paper, as bulls will be quick to point out. The 200dMA should provide support and in doing so might act as the spring board to propel the gold price out of its multi-year down trend at long last.

We shall see, and we shall share our insights and respective trades in this newsletter, as well as with subscribers in a much more detailed and timely fashion.

Actionable Ideas

We are about to buy Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) for the reasons outlined here.

The Doc has already bought New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) for the reasons given here.

And if both are too risky for your very personal liking, then consider a dose of Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) for reasons summarized here.

News Releases

News release of the week goes to Sandstorm Gold for innovating the streaming model, and for proposing a takeover of Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF) with intentions to convert the associated interest in the Hot Maden project into a metal stream.

Which brings us to our weekly summary of noteworthy drill results:

Wesdome Gold (OTC:WDOFF) is expanding resources at Eagle River and Mishi judging from the latest batch of results.

(OTC:WDOFF) is expanding resources at Eagle River and Mishi judging from the latest batch of results. Avino Silver (NYSEMKT:ASM) has been drilling around operations in Mexico and appears set to expand resources at the main Avino mine once it incorporates the reported intercepts into the geological model.

(NYSEMKT:ASM) has been drilling around operations in Mexico and appears set to expand resources at the main Avino mine once it incorporates the reported intercepts into the geological model. Alexandria Minerals (OTCQB:ALXDF) reported a narrow hit of 22+g/t plus a couple of wider intercepts which appear to be expanding the Orenada 4 Zone near Val d'Or. At least as importantly we note that the company has consolidated some gaps within its Orenada landholdings.

(OTCQB:ALXDF) reported a narrow hit of 22+g/t plus a couple of wider intercepts which appear to be expanding the Orenada 4 Zone near Val d'Or. At least as importantly we note that the company has consolidated some gaps within its Orenada landholdings. Dalradian Resources (OTCPK:DRLDF) is drilling again at the Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, reporting 28.2g/t over 1.75m. This won't change our bear thesis, however; especially considering the permitting difficulties reported by its peer Galantas Gold (OTCPK:GALKD).

(OTCPK:DRLDF) is drilling again at the Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, reporting 28.2g/t over 1.75m. This won't change our bear thesis, however; especially considering the permitting difficulties reported by its peer (OTCPK:GALKD). West Red Lake Gold (OTCQB:RLGMF) found 72.6g/t over 3m at Rowan in the namesake gold district. Other hits from the same batch were less impressive.

(OTCQB:RLGMF) found 72.6g/t over 3m at Rowan in the namesake gold district. Other hits from the same batch were less impressive. More bonanza grades have been reported by Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF) from Windfall in Quebec. Additionally, the company has closed a C$5M flow-through financing, and purchased yet another land package a couple of hours by car to the West of Windfall in the area of Lebel-sur-Quévillon.

(OTC:OBNNF) from Windfall in Quebec. Additionally, the company has closed a C$5M flow-through financing, and purchased yet another land package a couple of hours by car to the West of Windfall in the area of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. Eastmain Resources (OTCPK:EANRF) reported a stunning 4.9g/t over 45m from its Eleonore South JV. The market supposedly thought "Z-fold" and shrugged.

ER data by YCharts

Last week's financings included the following players:

Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) has closed a strategic investment by Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF). Altius is now cashed up to deploy these funds for mining investments.

(OTCPK:ATUSF) has closed a strategic investment by (OTCPK:FRFHF). Altius is now cashed up to deploy these funds for mining investments. Goldstrike Resources (OTC:APRAF) has closed its previously announced C$53M deal with Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), providing an entry into the Yukon for the major. The major has also announced details of plans to expand gold output at Ahafo in Ghana.

(OTC:APRAF) has closed its previously announced C$53M deal with (NYSE:NEM), providing an entry into the Yukon for the major. The major has also announced details of plans to expand gold output at Ahafo in Ghana. Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCPK:KGILF) has bailed out Metanor Resources (OTCPK:MEAOF) and has become the largest shareholder of the struggling junior.

(OTCPK:KGILF) has bailed out (OTCPK:MEAOF) and has become the largest shareholder of the struggling junior. Vendetta Mining (OTC:VDTAF) has closed a C$4.2M placement and appears well-funded to continue exploration at Pegmont.

(OTC:VDTAF) has closed a C$4.2M placement and appears well-funded to continue exploration at Pegmont. Barkerville Gold (OTCPK:BGMZF) seems to be finding plenty of buyers for new shares making good use of the recent run. A bought deal and private placement was quickly up-sized from C$15M to C$23.5M with units priced at C$0.95.

BGM data by YCharts

Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG) has increased resources and reserves at its Akwasiso satellite pit. Investors' eyes presumably remain fixed on developments at the Nkran pit, which stands at the center of K2 Associates's short thesis.

Nexgen Energy (OTCQX:NXGEF) has initiated a PEA on its Arrow uranium deposit in the Western Athabasca Basin to be completed around mid-year. The study will be based on the March resource, with winter exploration still continuing for a couple of weeks.

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) raised questions and eyebrows when it provided an operations update for the Buritica project in Colombia. The share price has lagged peers in recent months as take-out rumors remained just that.

CNL data by YCharts

And with this we are just about ready to sign off, and express our hopes to see youse all again next week.

