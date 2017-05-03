Take The 80%+ Gain In Canam, Leave The Last 1% On The Table

Canam Group (OTC:CNMGF) was the subject of a long thesis I penned a couple of weeks ago, and is now the subject of take private offer from its founding family. The founding Dutil family is partnering with a variety of Quebec institutions (including the Caisse, a government pension investor) who are existing shareholders as well as American Industrial Partners, a private equity firm. The company also trades in Canada under the symbol CAM, and all figures in this report are in CAD unless otherwise noted.

The Business

The company is in the steel structures business. Essentially, they take raw steel components and convert them into buildings and bridges. This is unglamorous work, but it is necessary. It also is an asset heavy business, as they have lots of big equipment, building, and vehicles to move, assemble, store, deliver, and install their products. It is a business that isn't likely to go away any time soon, as new buildings and infrastructure are something humans will always need, but it isn't likely to grow geometrically either. They aren't going to invent a cure for a disease or launch a popular social networking app. The business is more likely to earn a reasonable return on capital over the cycle, and do better when construction is strong and poorer when construction is weak. They had a misstep last year on a few major projects which hurt the shares, and my original thesis was that the market was over-discounting the 2016 results.

The Offer

The offer is for $12.30 CAD, which is materially above the $6.44 the shares were trading at when I wrote the first article. It is also almost exactly their most recent book value of $12.40. Based on the nature of their business, I think book value is probably approximately what this business is worth. While it is unlikely to ever earn aggressive returns on capital, as that would likely attract new capacity, it is likely to be able to earn its cost of capital over time. Thus, book value is a reasonable target price for the stock.

Why Sell Now

Since I believe the offer of $12.30 is approximately fair value, and the current share price of $12.15 leaves only a 1% spread, I don't believe this is an attractive arbitrage situation. The deal is very likely to close, given the lack of a financing condition, and the support by both the major shareholders and (effectively through the Caisse) the Quebec government.

The deal will likely take some time to receive all the necessary approvals, especially given the cross-border nature and the large number of investors in the buying group. They have announced they intend to hold the shareholder meeting by the end of June, so 2-3 months would likely be the earliest possible close, which makes the 1% spread not especially attractive.

I also do not think there is an especially significant chance of another bidder making a topping bid in this situation. The current bid group is led by the company's existing management and largest shareholders. That gives them an informational advantage, and another bidder would have to move quickly to secure financing. Additionally, the fact that the buyers are paying approximately fair market value for an old economy business which has had recent operational issues significantly reduces the potential for a topping bid. For all these reasons I believe selling shares now is optimal as opposed to waiting for the tender.

What did I learn

I purchase micro cap and small cap stocks often enough that I write a subscription service called the Microcap Review to chronicle my picks. Over the course of my microcap investing career, I've learned to always use limit orders, as even small market orders can move the price of these stocks. I also find I can often capture a bid-ask spread by placing my limit order low and waiting for sellers to come to me. Unfortunately in this case that strategy backfired, as the vast majority of my limit order had not filled, meaning I made much less money on this idea than I probably should have.

I would suggest the lesson there is probably something along the lines of don't be greedy.

What are the Risks of Selling Now

Given I've sold my shares, I spent some time thinking about the risks. The biggest, and one I've already mentioned, is that there could be a topping bid. This is what happened the last time I had a company receive a takeover bid immediately after I wrote a report on them, with Norsat (NYSEMKT:NSAT), where there have been multiple topping bids. While I doubt the current ownership group will raise their bid, if their bid is topped I think there is a chance they would match a new bid. This business is the legacy of the Dutil family, and the Caisse would be keen to keep the head office in Quebec, so would also be motivated to match a higher bid. That sets up a motivated buyer, but I think here they have already paid a relatively full price, suggesting that a higher bid is not likely.

It is also possible that selling now will mean missing a dividend. The company has historically paid out a quarterly dividend at the end of June, so if they keep to their pattern a $0.04 payment is probable prior to close. However, it has not yet been declared, and boosts the spread to only 1.6%. There is also a chance that the buyers (who are also current management) might decide to save the money and not pay the final dividend.

These risks are offset by the potential benefit of receiving nearly the entire bid price now, and eliminating any risk that the deal falls through. While I think the deal falling through is unlikely given the lack of financing condition and relatively motivated state of the buyers, you can never be completely sure, and exogenous events could get in the way here. If there were to be a market crash or terrorist attack or something big and negative in the next few months, the deal would likely be delayed at the very least. While those aren't highly likely outcomes, I think they probably offset the possibility of a higher bid, which is why I have sold my position.

