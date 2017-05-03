BP's Cash Flow Achilles Heel In 1Q 2017 Earnings Beat

BP (NYSE:BP) had a very good quarter. The company beat earnings and revenue expectations by $0.05/share and $4.2 billion, respectively. BP jumped over last year's dismal prior quarterly results with conviction. What is left for BP is to keep the fire going, build on their operational and financial momentum through the rest of 2017. Investors are looking for consistency and growth. BP appears poised to deliver on higher expectations driven by oil prices remaining above $50/bbl and U.S. production growth from their U.S. shale portfolio.

Revenues 1Q 2017 soared 44% year-over-year (YoY) from 2016, while YoY earnings climbed out of a deficit hole of $583 million to a surplus of nearly $1.5 billion. World-wide (WW) oil production stalled slightly, but U.S. oil production jumped 11% driven by unconventional shale plays. The higher U.S. oil production improved BP's exposure to oil prices as its U.S. oil weighting increased to 63% from 60% in the comparable quarter. BP's WW oil weighting remained unchanged at 59% YoY on the quarter. Natural gas production both WW and in the U.S. pulled back slightly.

Going forward, BP has seven major upstream - oil & gas projects for 2017 and is on track to deliver future production growth both internationally and in the U.S. Recent news reports by BP indicate that there remains significant production upside for BP in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM). Due to advanced seismic imaging drilling technology, BP recently announced an oil discovery of roughly 200 million barrels of oil located in its offshore fields in the GoM.

Additionally, BP announced that through its advanced seismic imaging technology it has located roughly one billion of possible oil & gas resources at its fields in the GoM.

Source: BP 1Q 2017 Presentation

Assisted by a tailwind of higher oil prices, upstream earnings or as BP reports their replacement cost (RC) profit turned positive from steep deficits in the comparable quarter in 2016 WW and in the U.S. Replacement cost profit or loss reflects the replacement cost of inventories sold in the period and is arrived at by excluding inventory holding gains and losses from profit or loss.

BP has taken the perspective that prices may remain lower for a longer than expected period. With the expectation of possibly lower oil prices, BP is targeting drilling operations that can be profitable at $50/bbl, but will not drill if prices fall below $50/bbl.

Source: BP 1Q 2017 Report

Turning to cash flow metrics, YoY global company-wide operating cash flow (OCF) increased 13%, while similar capital spending - capex decreased 13%. Upstream capital spending in the U.S. took a nosedive by 49%, while world-wide spending dropped 27%.

However, the decline in global capital spending was not enough to prevent net operating cash flow (NOCF) deficits in the 1Q 2017. On the bright side, the NOCF deficit improved by 32% YoY from 2016. For BP net operating cash flow remains the one blemish on its very good 1Q 2017 results. NOCF is the Achilles heel for BP that must be driven to a surplus going forward. BP must generate NOCF surpluses for the remainder of 2017, to reassure investors' that BP's dividends are safe.

Underpinning OCF growth will be BP's ability to rein in operating expenses. Although top line revenues grew at 44% YoY, operating expenses grew at 38% over the comparable period. This limited return on sales or revenues (ROS) to a meager 2.6% in 1Q 2017 from a negative return of (1.5%) in 1Q 2016.

Source: BP 1Q 2017 Presentation

Source: BP 1Q 2017 Report

Conclusion:

BP surpassed investor expectations on most metrics; however, there is still more work to be done. BP needs to grow international oil production and world-wide natural gas production. While BP has cut back on capital investment spending it needs to lower operating expenses and grow its downstream profits. The importance of downstream RC profits cannot be underestimated as it provided 58% of total company RC profits before interest and taxes. If BP can continue to execute on these operating levers, BP will build on its 1Q 2017 equity share momentum and investors will continue to respond favorably to its equity shares as they did on its earnings release date, Tuesday May 2nd. (See chart below)

Year to date, BP's equity shares are down roughly 7.5%, but may be poised to move upward. Currently, its shares have broken above its weighted moving average, and above the broader energy index, the XLE. Momentum indicators as the relative strength index (RSI) and price to volume (PVT) are showing upside strength. These are positive trends for BP's shares. Chart below, BP is orange line, XLE is blue line, and weighted average is green line.

