Ford: Going Below $10

The auto sales data for April was released recently, investors and shareholders of all auto companies were not pleased. Most auto companies reported a decline of sales which also fell below analyst expectations. Ford (NYSE:F) stands out in the crowd posting the largest decline in sales yet again for April. With the auto industry clearly entering a bearish phase, and with Ford being the biggest loser, it is hard to see how any bull can rationalize Ford being a good value investment. Ford fell 4 percent and ended the day trading at $10.92 after the data release.

Let's break down the numbers for this month.

Chart Source

A quick glance at these numbers show that the situation seems grim for auto companies. Sales were down again in April, and Ford did the worst. Ford posted a 7.1 percent decline in sales for April, the largest decline of any other auto company. Analysts were only expecting a miss of 4.7 percent, but Ford underperforms as usual and reported a 2.4 percent higher decline in sales than expected.

Without a doubt, the auto industry is entering a bearish phase. 2015 and 2016 were times of extremely high demand for auto companies, the idea that this will perpetually sustain itself is ridiculous. Most analysts agree that we have already hit a peak, there is no conceivable situation where auto sales somehow miraculously pick up again. With 4 months of straight declines in auto sales, I think it is safe to say that the auto cycle is not in a bullish phase anymore. Many Ford longs ignored the data in March and thought it was an anomaly, but history often repeats itself. The numbers reported in April were just as bad as the ones in March. Two straight months of heavy declines in auto sales will hopefully wake some people up to the full extent of the situation. Ford will not be able to weather this storm, shareholders enjoyed the benefits of the bullish cycle, and they will feel the pain of the bearish cycle.

This lower demand will just lead to more discounts by Ford, they will try to sell more cars to get rid of their large inventory. These discounts and other car incentives will just lead to lower profit margins on vehicles sold and not fix anything. With sales already declining at a faster than expected rate, I don't see it ending well for Ford shareholders. Ford's fundamental problems are also very apparent, in my earlier article on Ford's most recent quarterly earnings, I went into more detail about their high warranty expenses and declining Chinese sales.

F data by YCharts

Ford is a value trap, it may pay a high dividend and trade at a low P/E but there is a bigger picture beyond those simple metrics. Auto sales are declining with subprime auto lending reaching bubble levels, the macro conditions for the auto industry are simply atrocious. This month's auto data is clear evidence for that, a good investment does not have products which are consistently declining in sales. If Ford is so undervalued, it's price would not be constantly heading down. I think there is way more pain to come for Ford shareholders, I have a price target of below $10 in the next 3 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.