AT&T's Dividend Is Safe, But Investors Need To Monitor These 2 Metrics

In late 2016, I posted "AT&T: If It Isn't Broke, Don't Fix It" and I explained to the Seeking Alpha community why I thought that AT&T (NYSE:T) should scrap the proposed Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) acquisition. To this day I believe that a Time Warner-AT&T tie-up makes business sense from a content standpoint, but my sticking point is the large amount of debt that the company would have to take on in order to complete the transaction, which would have a significant impact to the company's risk profile.

It is a little early, in my opinion, to get too worried (or excited) about the Time Warner-AT&T merger, so let's focus on the here and now. AT&T still has the makings of a worthwhile long-term investment and the management team has put this large telecom company in a great position, whether or not Time Warner is eventually acquired, to outperform the market over the next two-to-three years. However, that does not mean that an investment in AT&T comes without any major risks.

The Company's Q1 2017 Results

AT&T has reported impressive financial results in almost every quarter since acquiring DirecTV in mid-2015, and the Q1 2017 results were no exception. The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.74 on revenues of $39.4b, which met the consensus EPS estimate. For comparison purposes, AT&T reported adjusted EPS of $0.72 on revenues of $40.5b in the same period of the prior year.

(Source: Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation)

The company's top-line was negatively impacted by weak equipment and legacy wireline sales, as expected, but during the quarter AT&T was able to expand its operating margins from 19.9% to 20.7% by focusing on its cost structure. The company saw margin improvements in several divisions - most notably, in International, Business Solutions and AT&T Mobility - but, more importantly, management expects for margins to further expand over the next three quarters. Furthermore, management still expects to report adjusted EPS growth in the mid-single digit range for full-year 2017.

Taking a step back, there was a lot to like about AT&T's Q1 2017 financial results but there were also some areas of concern that have the potential to materially impact the company's "story" through 2017 and beyond, as the majority of the financial community view AT&T as a defensive income play.

Free Cash Flow ("FCF") - Still Under Pressure

Let me start by saying that I fully believe that AT&T has the capacity to sustain (and slowing grow) its rich dividend, at least for the next two-to-three years, but that does not necessarily mean that it will be smooth sailing for this company through 2018. When analyzing the sustainability of AT&T's dividend there are typically two trains of thought: (1) the focus should be on the company's earnings, or (2) the focus should be on the company's FCF. For AT&T, I tend to agree with the crowd that focuses on the company's FCF because the earnings of telecom companies are "skewed" by significant non-cash items. Therefore, in my mind, the GAAP earnings are not good at telling the whole story. So, let's take a look at AT&T's cash flow metrics for Q1 2017.

($ in millions) Q1 2017 % of CFOA Q1 2016 % of CFOA YoY Chg Net cash provided by operating activities $9,218 100% $7,900 100% 17% Less: capital expenditures ($6,015) 65% ($4,669) 59% 29% Free cash flow $3,203 35% $3,231 41% -1% Less: Dividends paid ($3,009) ($2,947) 2% Free Cash Flow after Dividends $194 $284 -32% Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio 94% 91% 3%

(Source: Q1 2017 Non-GAAP Measures Report)

On one hand, it is encouraging that AT&T has grown its CFOA by 17% YoY, but, on the other hand, the company's FCF was again under-pressure by the even greater percentage growth in CapEx (almost 30%). As a result, AT&T's FCF is down by 1% and the FCF dividend payout ratio is now in the mid-90%'s. The FCF dividend payout ratio is reaching a concerning territory, but again, the company has the resources (and the time) to improve these metrics. Simply put, AT&T's FCF picture is not as impressive as one might think but it is also not yet a major concern, in my opinion. AT&T's debt profile, however, is a little more concerning.

Debt - Up, Up, and Away

An investment in AT&T does not come without risks - major risks, in my opinion - in that this company operates in a highly capital intensive industry so AT&T typically carries a very high debt balance. The DirecTV acquisition was a game-changer for AT&T but the acquisition also forced the company to greatly increase its financial leverage. For example, AT&T went from having ~$76b in long-term debt (see "Is AT&T Taking On Too Much Debt" from February 2015 for additional information) before the DirecTV acquisition closed to now consistently having a debt balance above $100b. As of Q1 2017, management actually showed some progress at reducing the net debt balance.

($ - in millions) Q1 2017 Q1 2016 % Chg End-of-period current debt $12,681 $8,399 51% End-of-period long-term debt $120,568 $122,104 -1% Total End-of-Period Debt $133,249 $130,503 2% Less: Cash & Cash Equivalents ($14,884) ($10,008) 49% Net Debt Balance $118,365 $120,495 -2%

(Source: Q1 2016 Financial & Operational Results Report)

On a YoY basis, AT&T has just maintained its [large] debt balance, which could be spun as a positive development due to the heavy investments that company has been making lately, but this brings me back to my concerns over the proposed Time Warner acquisition. The company already has a net debt balance in excess of $100b so I really question if the proposed acquisition is worth the risk. Remember, a combined AT&T-Time Warner is not a sure fire win, at least in my book.

To clarify, I believe that AT&T will without a doubt be able to service a higher debt balance in the future if Time Warner is eventually acquired but I would hate to see further deterioration of AT&T's credit rating. Similar to the FCF concern, the company's debt balance should not keep investors up at night. Yes, AT&T will need to eventually tackle its rising debt load but let's not forget that most telecom companies carry high debt balances [for example, Verizon (VZN) had ~$105b in net debt as of Q1 2017].

Bottom Line

AT&T's Q1 2017 results were good enough for me to add T to my "Consider Adding" list for the R.I.P. Portfolio, but I want to stress that there are definitely significant risks, with the biggest being the company's free cash flow and rising debt balance, that need to be evaluated and monitored as the company progresses through 2017. Today, AT&T should still be viewed as a large defensive telecom company that pays a safe dividend but, in my opinion, this narrative could turn on a dime with the changes that are occurring in the wireless and entertainment industries.

It is hard to get too excited about AT&T in the current environment because the changing landscape has a real chance to greatly impact most people's investment thesis, including mine. But, I believe that shareholders should stay invested and prospective investors should consider adding as long as the company continues to make progress towards its future state, whatever that future state may be (yes, this is loaded statement but I will likely stay bullish if management continues to make smart value-add investments. Of course, I still need to be sold on Time Warner being classified as a smart investment).

