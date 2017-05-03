Tough Times Ahead For Etsy - Get Short The Stock Now

Get short the shares as institutional investors will head for the exits.

Online craft products marketplace provider Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) just reported another disappointing quarter. Growth slowed across several key metrics like particularly gross merchandise sales and seller services revenue. On the flip side, operating expenses continued to grow much faster than revenues as both marketing and product development costs increased by roughly 50% year over year.

The weak results caused a major management reshuffle as both the CEO and CTO had to leave. Remember also that the company just recently replaced its CFO.

In addition, Etsy launched an "expense reduction and realignment initiative" that lead to the termination of approximately 8% of the company's workforce.

Lastly, the company stated that "Etsy's new management team will review the company's 2017 guidance. The company plans to provide guidance in conjunction with the announcement of its second quarter 2017 results."

To make things even worse, on the conference call, the new CEO repeatedly stressed the importance of increasing the company's marketing efforts so investors will have to prepare for another step up in operating expenses and cash usage to accelerate.

In almost two decades as a professional daytrader, I have seen this set up hundreds of times and it almost always plays out so my advice would be to short the shares here despite the already sizeable price decline in after hours.

Etsy will find itself caught in a vicious circle of fighting lower than expected growth numbers by increased marketing spend. The move will lead to considerably higher cash burn with success far from being guaranteed here.

Moreover, new management will almost certainly chose to reset expectations materially on the company's Q2/2017 conference call, so prepare for substantially reduced FY2017 guidance on both the top and bottom line.

Undoubtedly, the issues discussed above have substantially increased the company's risk profile going forward so I would expect institutional investors to exit the shares in droves over the next few weeks in anticipation of a major guidance reduction ahead.

That said, at some point I would expect some activist hedge funds to built up positions in the beaten down stock and press for a sale of the company to a larger competitor. In fact, this move should be pursued rather sooner than later in light of the ongoing pressure on the company's growth metrics and balance sheet.

Bottom line:

Etsy will have to fight declining growth with considerably higher marketing spend going forward. In addition, expect new management to reset expectations next quarter and both top and bottom line guidance to be materially lowered.

Get short the shares now and watch the stock move to new 52-week lows over the next few weeks as institutional investors are exiting the shares in anticipation of poor financial results and outlook next quarter.

Investors looking for some bottom fishing should remain sidelined until the company's new management team has outlined both its new strategy and financial guidance three months from now.

Personally, I shorted some shares in after hours just below $10. As a daytrader, I will most likely cover the position at the end of tomorrow's session at the latest point but I firmly expect more selling pressure ahead for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ETSY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.