Market Volatility Bulletin: Eyes On Fed Balance Sheet Guidance

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) showed range-bound movement with a bear bias in the overnight session, as investors prepare for the Fed interest rate decision following the completion of their two-day meeting. With traders in Fed Funds futures all but certain the Fed will hold interest rates, investors are likely to eye Fed guidance on further interest rate hikes through the end of the year, as well as guidance on winding down their balance sheet.

S&P futures posted overnight highs at 2385.25 almost immediately on the Asian session open, with buyers defending lows at 2381 more recently. The VIX is up nearly 1% overnight to 10.68 after spending several days in the low 10-handle. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures are down roughly 0.25%, while crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures for June delivery looking slightly bullish, as traders await EIA inventory numbers, due out later this morning.

As the Fed began their two-day meeting yesterday, stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) finished slightly higher, led by standout performances from the industrials sector (NYSEARCA:XLI), which gained 0.48%. Consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) did their best to hold stocks down, each dropping just over 0.50%.

Shout-Out

Today we feature a recent piece written by Eric Parnell, CFA titled Peak Insanity. In this article, Mr. Parnell outlines his views on how investors have reached peak complacency with the current market, peak leverage as those same investors look for improved returns, and overall peak insanity when you combine the two.

As all of our regular readers know, the VIX is a measure of the S&P 500's future volatility expectations. Higher readings show greater expectations for future price moves, while lower readings help to show investor complacency, as less movement is expected in the near-future.

How is the VIX expressing peak complacency among investors today? On Monday, the VIX closed at a reading of 10.11. This marked the 15th lowest reading in the history of the index in nearly 7,000 trading days dating back to the early 1990s. Moreover, during the trading day on Monday, the VIX fell below 10 to a low of 9.90, which marked the 12th lowest reading ever in its nearly three-decade history. The last time the VIX had reached a reading this low was on February 4, 2007, which is a notorious comparison, to say the least, from a historical timing standpoint."

Mr. Parnell then notes that what essentially amounts to record complacency amount investors is important for a few reasons. At this point, it will be difficult for investors to become any more confident on stocks, along with a higher probability of investors being overweight stocks in their portfolios. Also, if confidence is at or near a peak, the likelihood of lower confidence in the future goes up.

The author also notes that the VIX, like many other market measures, has been shown to mean revert. This makes the extremely low readings of recent even more interesting, as historically VIX averages tend to be much closer to 20.

Peak leverage is Mr. Parnell's next concern, demonstrated by the above chart showing the high levels of margin debt we've reached. Readers are likely to notice that the last two stock market crashes have come just after peaks were reached in margin debt levels. From the author, "…what is arguably even more alarming is that margin debt is not only at new all-time peaks on an inflation-adjusted basis, but also the current level at nearly $540 billion is 20% higher than the previous all-time peak leverage."

Combining the two above factors of peak complacency and peak leverage have led to what Mr. Parnell can only describe as peak insanity. We agree with Mr. Parnell that with valuations at these extreme levels, investors may be wise to begin thinking about making small changes to your portfolio. His suggestions include trimming back exposure to excessively leveraged companies or those with poor track records during bear markets, our suggestions include developing a framework of how different management styles can work.

Our Tracking the Trade segment can show you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

Thoughts on Volatility

As we sit just after market open, the VIX has opened higher at 10.82, as S&P futures are trading just below yesterday's lows. As we've mentioned several times recently, VIX futures structure has transitioned itself back into its more traditionally held contango structure. F1 (May) futures are trading at 12.00, with F2 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) futures changing hands at 12.80.

The F1-F2 VX futures spread is one we've kept an eye on recently, given its interesting movement over the last month as VIX term structure has moved from contango to backwardation and back again. The large move down in VX futures stemming from Round 1 French Election results is evident in the above chart, and marks the strong return of the VIX into a contango market structure.

Typically, as spot VIX moves downward, we tend to see a widening of the F1-F2 futures spread, while as seen last month, a spot VIX moving higher is likely to show a narrowing of the same spread, even pushing it into negative territory.

